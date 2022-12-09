ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal

By Ryan Randazzo, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cIyJ_0jcPB1Jw00

Leer en español

The U.S. Small Business Administration is investigating the lending arm of one of Arizona's most notable charitable organizations, Chicanos Por La Causa, as well as a fintech company called Blueacorn that was implicated in a recent congressional report that detailed billions in fraudulent pandemic loans.

The recent report from the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis , chaired by Rep. James Clyburn, D-S.C., recommends several tech and lending companies face investigation for fraud involving Paycheck Protection Program loans.

Much of the report is dedicated to Phoenix-based Blueacorn PPP, which was co-founded in 2020 by former Channel 15 (KNXV-TV) newscaster Stephanie Hockridge Reis and her husband, Nate Reis. Hockridge Reis left the station in 2018.

On Wednesday, the SBA said it was investigating the allegations made in the report, including those dealing with Blueacorn and Prestamos, the financial institution owned by the nonprofit Chicanos Por La Causa that worked with Blueacorn for the PPP program.

“The House Select Subcommittee report details serious problems of fraud and self-dealing by lenders and by companies who were paid fees by lenders to help PPP funds reach small business owners," the SBA said in a statement in which it announced Blueacorn is suspended from working with the agency "in any capacity."

Prestamos was the No. 3 lender for the PPP program by dollar value of loans, with about $7.7 billion issued in 2021, coming in behind JP Morgan Chase Bank and Bank of America, according to the House report, which highlights how the bank dramatically increased its business through the federal small business loan program.

House panel: Ariz. company co-founded by newscaster made millions on fraudulent PPP loans

CPLC President and CEO David Adame is on the transition team for Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs.

Prestamos provided a written response to the allegations Wednesday, stating it followed rules to prevent fraud.

"In fact, our own compliance program resulted in denials of 57% of initial PPP loan applications received by Prestamos," the lender said. "Prestamos supports any effort to identify and correct fraud and to enhance controls, and we have been working with the SBA to strengthen the role of non-profit, community-based lenders in reaching those in need.”

It also said its average loan was $15,000.

“Prestamos played an important role in supporting small businesses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic," the lender said.

Report: Blueacorn received $700M from Prestamos

It's unclear whether Blueacorn is still providing services. While its website remains active, the office number listed is incorrect.

Blueacorn received over $700 million in fees from Prestamos for underwriting and other PPP facilitation services, according to the House report.

Blueacorn provided fraud prevention, eligibility verification, customer support, and other services for Prestamos and another lender, Capital Plus of Texas. Both lenders told investigators Blueacorn was in charge of fraud prevention and ensuring applicants were eligible for the loans. Blueacorn received over $1 billion in taxpayer dollars from Prestamos and Capital Plus combined, according to the House report.

‘Waste, fraud, abuse’: GOP lawmaker says House committee will investigate COVID spending

"The SBA will be investigating appropriate action against their management, owners, and successor companies," the administration said.

The SBA also said it will investigate another fintech company called Womply, as well as several other lenders.

Other lenders under investigation include Benworth Capital, Celtic Bank, Customers Bank, Cross River Bank, Fountainhead Commercial Capital and Harvest Bank. None are based in Arizona.

What the House report alleges

The House report alleges the companies intentionally approved high-dollar loans ahead of those meant to assist small mom-and-pop businesses and directed workers to ignore signs when applications appeared fraudulent.

Clyburn urged the U.S. Department of Justice to investigate the companies for potential fraud charges.

"The Select Subcommittee’s report on PPP fraud facilitated by fintech companies detailed unscrupulous, unethical, and possibly unlawful actions by individuals and corporate entities, most egregiously Blueacorn and Womply, as well as structural deficiencies in program administration that left the PPP vulnerable to the fraudulent activity we uncovered," Clyburn said in a statement after the SBA action Wednesday.

"The actions announced by the SBA today are a good first step to hold wrongdoers accountable and assess what further action may be warranted to ensure accountability and to prevent these problems from recurring in the future.”

The Blueacorn owners collected a profit of about $300 million after processing several billion dollars in loans, according to the House report, which included correspondence from the company owners to the investigators.

Reach reporter Ryan Randazzo at ryan.randazzo@arizonarepublic.com or 602-444-4331. Follow him on Twitter @UtilityReporter .

Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Chicanos Por La Causa lending program faces investigation as part of COVID-19 loan fraud scandal

Comments / 1

Related
arizonasuntimes.com

Arizona Elections Procedures Manual Has No Provision for Certifying Third-Party Vendor Equipment Used for Signature Verification in Maricopa County

The State of Arizona Elections Procedures Manual (EPM) for 2019 that prescribes the Secretary of State’s rules for running an election has no provision for qualifying or certifying the equipment a third-party vendor uses for ballot signature verification in Maricopa County. According to state law A.R.S. 16-452, the secretary...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
R.A. Heim

Get up to $40,000 to pay for your home in Arizona

money and envelopePhoto byPhoto by Pixabay (Pexels) If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.
ARIZONA STATE
Arizona Mirror

In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates

History seemed to be on Proposition 309’s side. The Arizona ballot measure sought to toughen the state’s requirements that residents present identification to vote—a reform pushed by state conservatives in the name of combating fraud but fought by civil rights groups for erecting undue barriers to voting and depressing turnout among people of color. And there […] The post In rejecting voter ID measure, Arizonans bucked history and surprised advocates appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
ARIZONA STATE
kjzz.org

Tempe-based company ordered to pay $2.6M in wages and damages to employees

A Tempe-based construction contractor has entered into arbitration with the U.S. Department of Labor and will honor a consent agreement by a federal judge to pay over $2.6 million to members of its past and present workforce. Valley Wide Plastering, Inc. admitted to violating portions of the federal Fair Labor...
TEMPE, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Arizona animal welfare community faces overpopulation issue

Vickie Lee was in her home when she heard one of her children screaming. When she went to check up on them, she saw Mika, her female purebred Shiba Inu, attacking Taiyo, her male corgi-Chihuahua mix. “I had one dog outside and another dog inside,” she said. “One of the...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

GOP candidates including Kari Lake file lawsuits over election loss

Political consultants discuss Kyrsten Sinema’s switch from Democrat to an Independent party. Tempe Mayor discusses Coyote’s arena and entertainment district. Tempe Mayor Corey Woods joins Political Editor Dennis Welch to discuss the Coyote’s arena and entertainment district, which lies in the hands of Tempe residents. Politics Unplugged:...
TEMPE, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Local ZIP code ranks high for median home price

It’s not news that houses cost a lot in Scottsdale, especially in the northern part of the city, but just how expensive they are was detailed in a new report by real estate listing website PropertyShark.com. It said 85262 – which covers most of northern Scottsdale – has the...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

Nursery in Phoenix provides solution for newborns exposed to opioids

PHOENIX – The 12-room nursery is surprisingly quiet. Rather than beeping monitors, there are whispered conversations. The hum of a bottle warmer. A cry occasionally pierces this silence, and within moments a parent, nurse or volunteer cuddler is at the baby’s side. Do they need to be fed or changed? Rocked or held? Or, in this facility, given medication to ease their discomfort?
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Phoenix ranks as 10th most sinful city in US, per WalletHub

PHOENIX — A couple of Arizona cities made appearances alongside the most sinful places in the country with Phoenix coming in at No. 10 overall. WalletHub, a personal finance website, took 180 US cities into account and judged their “sinfulness” on an array of categories that measured vices and illicit behavior.
PHOENIX, AZ
beckersdental.com

8 dentists making headlines

A Los Angeles dentist affiliated with Tempe, Ariz-based DSO Gen4 Dental Partners and seven other dentists who have made headlines since Dec. 6:. Three dentists shared with Becker's how financial challenges are affecting dental practices. Three dentists told Becker's what lessons they learned this year. Bill Dorfman, DDS, partnered with...
TEMPE, AZ
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

23K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

azcentral.com arizona's home page: azcentral.com is the digital home of The Arizona Republic newspaper, with breaking news and in-depth coverage of sports, things to do, travel and opinions.

 http://azcentral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy