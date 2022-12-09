KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...

KELLER, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO