NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Another Family Dollar Closed Its Doors This MonthBryan DijkhuizenMckinney, TX
$295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium could boost Dallas’ chances of hosting the FIFA World Cup Finals in 2026Jalyn SmootDallas, TX
Tree lighting in McKinney: colors and joy, white ornaments to welcome winterAmy ChristieMckinney, TX
Christmas Lights 2022: Flashy Lights, Disco Santa, Lots of Music Create North Richland Hills Chaos
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’
David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
Unidos holds second annual Noche de Fiesta in Mesquite
Mesquite community members gathered at Vanston Middle School Saturday night for a night of celebration. Children got to play games, see live performances of dancers and musicians, sit with Santa and receive gifts collected by Unidos.
Refresh Little Elm founder says ‘gratitude and smiles make all of the hard work worthwhile’
Elizabeth Watkins is the President and Founder of Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm where she has made an impact in the cities ensuring that all children have access to basic hygiene items. Refresh Little Elm was founded three years ago and is already providing customized packs filled with full-size hygiene products to over 1,400 students each quarter.
Study: Dallas amusement park ranked one of the best in the country
Need a way to entertain the kiddos during the holiday break? Dallas is home to some of the best entertainment in the nation. That's according to a report from U.S. News.
Need some extra holiday spirit? Don’t miss these incredible Dallas light displays
DALLAS (KDAF) — The holiday season is in full display across the great city of Dallas and there is so much to see around this incredible city as it truly knows how to showcase the holidays. There is no shortage of holiday-centric foods, and things to do, and the...
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train
This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Christmas Lights 2022: Lights on Fort Worth’s Trail Creek Drive Makes One Singular Sensation
Next in a series: Dallas-Fort Worth neighborhoods celebrate the holidays with light displays like no other. We’re presenting neighborhoods individually this year, so let us know if you know of a neighborhood that needs to be showcased. Nominate a neighborhood in an email. Here’s the series so far.
Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden
Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing
Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
See what programs the Heritage Farmstead offers to the Plano community
Kathy Wilson is the vice president of marketing for the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. Growing up in Winnetka, Illinois, she moved to Texas in 1982 and has lived in Plano for over 36 years. Wilson remembered her first job in Texas with the Texas Easter Seal Society. After four years, she went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Plano before deciding to stay home to care for her children in 1991. Currently, she works at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.
A passion to help people is what fuels the co-owner of Seniors Helping Seniors
Katie Killebrew is the Co-Owner of Seniors Helping Seniors in Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville and Carrollton. The business focuses on in-home care services to help brighten the lives of seniors and empower seniors to continue living independent lives. As co-owner, Killebrew focuses on interacting with clients, meeting and working with seniors, marketing activities, and budgeting. When not working, she can be found walking her dogs on the trails.
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas
Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story
KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
Difference Maker saves injured dog from busy highway
A North Texas woman risked her life to save a dog. Now she’s made lifelong friends. She’s this week’s KRLD Difference Maker. One year ago, Lety Mendez was driving to work when she saw cars in front of her braking and swerving.
Dallas weather: Dec. 12 evening forecast
There is a chance we could see some severe weather on Tuesday morning. FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano talks about the chance at seeing strong winds, hail and even the possibility of a tornado.
Missing service dog last seen Sunday night found deceased, Denton police say
DENTON, Texas — Police in Denton shared an update Monday afternoon that a service dog that went missing Sunday night has been found dead. The department says Violet the German Shepherd was last in the 3300 block of Colorado Boulevard and hasn't been seen since 9 p.m. Her owner was taken to a hospital.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger
If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
Don’t miss these top holiday light displays in Texas, according to Yelp
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the most wonderful time of the year around the United States and peak holiday season here in the Lone Star State. Don’t believe us? Visit one of the many holiday lights displays around the state of Texas and you’ll get into the spirit of the season.
Liquidation warehouse offers deep discounts for North Texans ahead of the holidays
DALLAS - In the holiday home stretch when store inventory can be low, there's a North Texas-based warehouse where the shelves are stocked to the ceiling, and the prices are slashed. Paul Stansbury is the CEO of lotsofauctions.com, the online savings site where consumers set the price when they bid...
