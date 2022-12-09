ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Elm, TX

These Deerfield families take their holiday decor ‘srsly’

David and Melissa Loder have been decking out their home with Christmas decorations since they moved into Plano's Deerfield neighborhood back in 2008, adding more and more holiday cheer to their house each year. For those who don't know, the Deerfield neighborhood is famous for its residents setting up Christmas...
Unidos holds second annual Noche de Fiesta in Mesquite

Mesquite community members gathered at Vanston Middle School Saturday night for a night of celebration. Children got to play games, see live performances of dancers and musicians, sit with Santa and receive gifts collected by Unidos.
Refresh Little Elm founder says ‘gratitude and smiles make all of the hard work worthwhile’

Elizabeth Watkins is the President and Founder of Refresh Frisco and Refresh Little Elm where she has made an impact in the cities ensuring that all children have access to basic hygiene items. Refresh Little Elm was founded three years ago and is already providing customized packs filled with full-size hygiene products to over 1,400 students each quarter.
TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
Lawns of Dallas Offers Tips to Winterize Your Garden

Yes, it was 75 degrees last week and you were wearing shorts, but the official beginning of winter is coming Dec. 21, we promise. The experts at Lawns of Dallas have a few tips to help winterize your lawn and garden. Plant!. Winter is the best time to plant new...
Christmas in Carrollton is in full swing

Christmas in Carrollton is active all month long with a variety of weekly events taking place to encourage residents to get into the holiday spirit. Carrollton’s full lineup of free holidays happenings is likely to have something for everyone to enjoy. Festivities can be found at the A.W. Perry Homestead Museum, Downtown Carrollton, or with activities at the library.
See what programs the Heritage Farmstead offers to the Plano community

Kathy Wilson is the vice president of marketing for the Heritage Farmstead Museum in Plano. Growing up in Winnetka, Illinois, she moved to Texas in 1982 and has lived in Plano for over 36 years. Wilson remembered her first job in Texas with the Texas Easter Seal Society. After four years, she went to work for Electronic Data Systems in Plano before deciding to stay home to care for her children in 1991. Currently, she works at the Heritage Farmstead Museum.
A passion to help people is what fuels the co-owner of Seniors Helping Seniors

Katie Killebrew is the Co-Owner of Seniors Helping Seniors in Frisco, McKinney, Lewisville and Carrollton. The business focuses on in-home care services to help brighten the lives of seniors and empower seniors to continue living independent lives. As co-owner, Killebrew focuses on interacting with clients, meeting and working with seniors, marketing activities, and budgeting. When not working, she can be found walking her dogs on the trails.
Operation Kindness Holiday Pet Adoption at Galleria Dallas

Operation Kindness now has a booth for pet adoptions at Galleria Dallas. It will be open Thursday through Sunday until December 24 on the 1st Floor Near Banana Republic. CEO Ed Jamison also breaks down what families should consider if they are looking to adopt for the holiday.
New movie '5,000 Blankets' tells Keller family's true story

KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Keller family is about to see their lives played out on the big screen. The movie "5,000 Blankets" opens in theaters on December 12. It's a Hollywood production sparked by a story first seen on CBS11. We first met Cyndi Bunch and her son Phillip more than 15 years ago when they started a charity called Phillip's Wish. It began when Phillip's father developed schizophrenia and left his family to live on the streets of Fort Worth. Bunch says her son worried about how his father and the other homeless people would stay warm in the...
Dallas weather: Dec. 12 evening forecast

There is a chance we could see some severe weather on Tuesday morning. FOX 4 meteorologist Ali Turiano talks about the chance at seeing strong winds, hail and even the possibility of a tornado.
Watch Fryer Baskets Fly During Fight at Dallas Whataburger

If Whataburger can’t bring us together, what can?. I’m not sure what led to high chairs and deep fryer baskets flying at the Whataburger off of Camp Wisdom in Oak Cliff, but I’m most certainly sure that I’m glad I wasn’t in the middle of it. I can’t imagine taking a deep fryer basket to the head. That would cause some serious damage.
