ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Bill Self on status of Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr., more ahead of KU basketball vs. Missouri

By Jordan Guskey, Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
The Topeka Capital-Journal
 4 days ago

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self is anticipating Saturday’s game having as good an atmosphere as the Jayhawks could play in all season long, and for good reason.

This weekend, with a 4:15 p.m. tip-off, No. 6 Kansas will go up against rival Missouri on the road at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks (8-1) are coming in off of a 91-65 win at home against Seton Hall in the Big 12/Big East Challenge. The Tigers (9-0) are coming in off of a 96-89 win at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Although Self expressed confidence in how his freshmen and developing players will handle the hostile environment, he also noted this will be their first true road test this season. Environments like the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, or the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, aren’t the same. So, ahead of Big 12 Conference play, to an extent this matchup can serve as a barometer of their progress.

RELATED: Kansas men’s basketball faces Missouri. Here’s how to watch Kansas vs. Missouri

“Missouri-Illinois is a good rivalry, I thought there was a little bit of respect in that rivalry,” said Self, who coached at Illinois before taking over at Kansas. “With Kansas-Missouri, from a fan standpoint, I don’t know if there’s as much respect as there is just flat-out dislike or hate. And I think that’s what makes it a great rivalry. I don’t think that you could have Larry Brown or Norm Stewart or Roy Williams or Quin Snyder or, obviously, (first-year Missouri) coach (Dennis) Gates or myself, enjoy a rivalry as much if it didn’t have those type of emotions involved.”

Here are a few things to think about ahead of the game:

Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr. are both in line to be available

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZIL9y_0jcPAmdL00

No, redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. won’t return from injury for some time. Walk-on Wilder Evers, a freshman guard, recently underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture. But overall Self thinks this is the healthiest Kansas has been as a team in a while, and the statuses of super-senior forward Cam Martin and sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. have a lot to do with that.

Martin, who’s been out all season due to injury, will be available Saturday against Missouri. Self didn’t speak much to exactly what role Martin will have, considering the anticipation, Martin will need some time to develop rhythm, but the potential to begin to carve one out is there. It’s just tough to a certain extent that it’ll start in a rivalry matchup like this.

Pettiford, who hasn’t played since Nov. 25 against Tennessee, is set to be available as well. This is, of course, barring any setbacks. And should he play it would end a streak of two-straight missed games for a talent whose value can’t be understated, given he’s redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr.’s backup.

RELATED: Ernest Udeh Jr. continues to progress, as Kansas basketball looks for a big to emerge

Bill Self doesn’t anticipate using much from last year’s matchup

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HHFo0_0jcPAmdL00

Last season, Kansas trounced Missouri at home. That may be an understatement, as the Jayhawks won 102-65 against the Tigers. But given the roster turnover that’s happened at Missouri since that contest, and the change in coaching staff, Self said he doesn’t think there’s much to go off from last year’s matchup.

Self praised the work Gates and Gates’ staff have done to remake the roster, the majority of which weren’t with the Tigers last season. Much of that work was done by way of transfers. And Self described Missouri as being a lot better.

If the Tigers want to push the pace in this one, Self doesn’t see Kansas shying away from that. He doesn’t think his Jayhawks have ever done that this season. But, should it happen, Self wants to ensure Kansas remains efficient when it plays fast.

More: Back from injury, Kevin McCullar Jr. shines as Kansas basketball routs Seton Hall for win

Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick are coming off of Big 12 honors

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Y9LXw_0jcPAmdL00

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12’s player of the week for the first time this season earlier this week. Wilson, whose earned the honor once before in his career, had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in a Nov. 28 win against Texas Southern. He had a 15-point and 13-rebound double-double in the Dec. 1 win against Seton Hall.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for the second time this season earlier this week. Dick, who earned the honor for the first time last month, had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win last month against Texas Southern. He had 15 points, three assists and a couple steals in the win earlier this month against Seton Hall.

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Bill Self on status of Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr., more ahead of KU basketball vs. Missouri

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heartlandcollegesports.com

Kansas AD Travis Goff Tweaks Missouri Over Bowl Game Drama

The Kansas Jayhawks dominated the Missouri Tigers in basketball on Saturday in Columbia, rolling to a 95-67 win. And after the game, Kansas AD Travis Goff had some fun on social media tweaking the Tigers. Goff put the following tweet up after the victory. What Goff is referring to is...
COLUMBIA, MO
247Sports

Daily Delivery: Missouri’s football coach goes too far by holding up a sign during loss to Kansas

GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Fitz never thought he'd be the one defending the University of Kansas basketball program. Still, when Missouri football coach Eliah Drinkwitz held up a sign about the NCAA's ongoing investigation into KU basketball during Saturday's hoops game in Columbia, he crossed a line. There was nothing wrong with the sign — it was accurate — but the issue is who held it up. It's hard to imagine any other football coach behaving this way, but Drinkwitz is also known for his strange behavior. This, however, was tacky.
COLUMBIA, MO
FOX2now.com

Mizzou loses to Kansas, post game report

The Missouri Tigers hosted the Kansas Jayhawks at Mizzou Arena for the first time in ten years on Saturday. The result? A 95-67 win for Kansas, handing the Tigers their first loss of the season. Fox 2 Sports reporter Daniel Esteve was in Columbia and has the post game report.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOLR10 News

What legal marijuana in Missouri means for Kansas

KANSAS — On November 8th, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis the green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal in Kansas […]
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach

TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years.  Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988.  “As soon as I looked […]
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
KANSAS STATE
KYTV

Tough winter ahead for Missouri farmers and ranchers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - “It’s going to be a tough winter for a lot of us.” That was from Missouri Governor Mike Parson as he addressed farmers and ranchers at the recent Annual Missouri Farm Bureau Meeting. The state of Missouri has been dealing with various stages...
MISSOURI STATE
Salina Post

Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare

TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
BOCA RATON, FL
KSNT News

Jerome Tang themed beer now available in liquor stores

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Manhattan Brewing Company’s ‘Tang Party’ is now available at liquor stores for fans to enjoy outside of the brewery. “It’s a great beer, and it promotes K-State basketball like crazy,” Jake Voegeli, Manhattan Brewing Co. co-owner, said. “We wanted to make sure this beer was out all through basketball season. Not […]
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KSNT News

Police warn of Kansas College Rapist prior to winter break

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – Law enforcement is warning college students to be careful approaching winter break due to a man referred to as the “Kansas College Rapist.” The Riley County Police Department reports that between 2000 and 2015 a total of 14 completed or attempted rapes of female college students occurred in Lawrence and Manhattan. These […]
MANHATTAN, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Maryville Officers Arrest Suspect on Stalking Allegations

MARYVILLE, MO – A Kansas City man is in custody in Nodaway County after he was alleged to have threatened to shoot another man in Maryville. The incident is reported to have taken place late Saturday night. According to the Maryville Department of Public Safety, officers took a report of the threats.
MARYVILLE, MO
mvnews.org

Construction begins on De Soto Panasonic battery plant

Panasonic Energy, one of the global leaders in lithium-ion battery production, broke ground on the site of its new $4 billion facility in De Soto, Kansas Wednesday, Nov. 2. The ceremonial event celebrated the work that had already been done with erecting the EV battery plant. The plant is expected to be finished by March 2025 according to Panasonic Energy.
DE SOTO, KS
The Topeka Capital-Journal

The Topeka Capital-Journal

5K+
Followers
3K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Topeka, KS from The Topeka Capital-Journal.

 http://cjonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy