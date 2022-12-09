Bill Self on status of Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr., more ahead of KU basketball vs. Missouri

LAWRENCE — Kansas men’s basketball coach Bill Self is anticipating Saturday’s game having as good an atmosphere as the Jayhawks could play in all season long, and for good reason.

This weekend, with a 4:15 p.m. tip-off, No. 6 Kansas will go up against rival Missouri on the road at Mizzou Arena. The Jayhawks (8-1) are coming in off of a 91-65 win at home against Seton Hall in the Big 12/Big East Challenge. The Tigers (9-0) are coming in off of a 96-89 win at home against Southeast Missouri State.

Although Self expressed confidence in how his freshmen and developing players will handle the hostile environment, he also noted this will be their first true road test this season. Environments like the Champions Classic in Indianapolis, or the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, aren’t the same. So, ahead of Big 12 Conference play, to an extent this matchup can serve as a barometer of their progress.

“Missouri-Illinois is a good rivalry, I thought there was a little bit of respect in that rivalry,” said Self, who coached at Illinois before taking over at Kansas. “With Kansas-Missouri, from a fan standpoint, I don’t know if there’s as much respect as there is just flat-out dislike or hate. And I think that’s what makes it a great rivalry. I don’t think that you could have Larry Brown or Norm Stewart or Roy Williams or Quin Snyder or, obviously, (first-year Missouri) coach (Dennis) Gates or myself, enjoy a rivalry as much if it didn’t have those type of emotions involved.”

Here are a few things to think about ahead of the game:

Cam Martin, Bobby Pettiford Jr. are both in line to be available

No, redshirt freshman guard Kyle Cuffe Jr. won’t return from injury for some time. Walk-on Wilder Evers, a freshman guard, recently underwent surgery to repair a stress fracture. But overall Self thinks this is the healthiest Kansas has been as a team in a while, and the statuses of super-senior forward Cam Martin and sophomore guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. have a lot to do with that.

Martin, who’s been out all season due to injury, will be available Saturday against Missouri. Self didn’t speak much to exactly what role Martin will have, considering the anticipation, Martin will need some time to develop rhythm, but the potential to begin to carve one out is there. It’s just tough to a certain extent that it’ll start in a rivalry matchup like this.

Pettiford, who hasn’t played since Nov. 25 against Tennessee, is set to be available as well. This is, of course, barring any setbacks. And should he play it would end a streak of two-straight missed games for a talent whose value can’t be understated, given he’s redshirt junior guard Dajuan Harris Jr.’s backup.

Bill Self doesn’t anticipate using much from last year’s matchup

Last season, Kansas trounced Missouri at home. That may be an understatement, as the Jayhawks won 102-65 against the Tigers. But given the roster turnover that’s happened at Missouri since that contest, and the change in coaching staff, Self said he doesn’t think there’s much to go off from last year’s matchup.

Self praised the work Gates and Gates’ staff have done to remake the roster, the majority of which weren’t with the Tigers last season. Much of that work was done by way of transfers. And Self described Missouri as being a lot better.

If the Tigers want to push the pace in this one, Self doesn’t see Kansas shying away from that. He doesn’t think his Jayhawks have ever done that this season. But, should it happen, Self wants to ensure Kansas remains efficient when it plays fast.

Jalen Wilson, Gradey Dick are coming off of Big 12 honors

Redshirt junior forward Jalen Wilson was named the Big 12’s player of the week for the first time this season earlier this week. Wilson, whose earned the honor once before in his career, had 22 points, six assists and five rebounds in a Nov. 28 win against Texas Southern. He had a 15-point and 13-rebound double-double in the Dec. 1 win against Seton Hall.

Freshman guard Gradey Dick was named the Big 12’s newcomer of the week for the second time this season earlier this week. Dick, who earned the honor for the first time last month, had 15 points, six rebounds and three steals in the win last month against Texas Southern. He had 15 points, three assists and a couple steals in the win earlier this month against Seton Hall.

