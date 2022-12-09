ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Creston, IA

Creston mayor poses in risqué calendar photoshoot for local brewery

By Francesca Block, Des Moines Register
 4 days ago

Things got a little steamy at Hot Air Brewing in Creston this month when the mayor posed for a risqué calendar photoshoot to help raise money for local families ahead of the holidays.

Creston Mayor Gabe Carroll is "Mr. November" for local watering hole Hot Air Brewing's calendar, which owner Katie Davidson said the brewery put together to raise money for the local Christmas Basket Fund.

The photo features Carroll, partially naked, strategically holding a plate with a baked chicken on it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JwM5W_0jcPAlkc00

Davidson said the calendar intended to feature local men who frequent Hot Air Brewing.

"Dad-bods, just real guys, guys that we all know," she said.

Each month features a regular at Hot Air Brewing, from Carroll, the mayor and Davidson's preschool buddy, to avid attendees of Tuesday night trivia to the UPS guy who delivers their packages.

"We put people in the calendar who have helped us and supported us and who are trying to make Creston a better place," she said.

While Davidson and others in the community got a laugh out of the suggestive photoshoot, local news station KCCI reported they received almost a dozen complaints from people who found the picture offensive.

Davidson said the controversy has actually worked out in their favor. Since releasing the calendar shortly after Thanksgiving, the brewery has already sold more than 100, with 200 more on the way to refill their inventory, Davidson said. She said she expects to be able to donate around $1,500 to the local Christmas Basket Fund to help local families with meals and gifts over the holiday season.

Francesca Block is a breaking news reporter at the Des Moines Register. Reach her at FBlock@registermedia.com or on Twitter at @francescablock3 .

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Creston mayor poses in risqué calendar photoshoot for local brewery

