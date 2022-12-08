ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up

REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding

REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident

RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Police search for woman missing from Anderson

ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen in early December. Police say Kelly McFarland was last seen on Dec. 2 and hasn't returned home or shown up for work since. She was last seen in the...
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday

REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
Shasta Lake community voices concern over cat colony at local park

SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Concerns were raised over the weekend after several cats were found in the City of Shasta Lake's Margaret Polf Park. "Shasta Lake City Animal Control’s outrageous plan for a mass execution is based on a local woman’s specious post in a local Facebook group claiming that 200 cats are living in the park," posted local animal rescue group, Northstate Cat Coalition.
Shasta County officials push to keep local farmers markets affordable

REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County's agricultural commissioner is recommending against his own research into farmers markets to keep things affordable for local small growers. Right now, the people who bring homegrown produce to farmers markets pay $20 for a certified producer certificate. Following county policy, Agricultural Commissioner Rick Gurrola...
Orland High School wins first state championship, defeats Shafter 20-7

ORLAND, Calif. — The Orland Trojans (15-0, 5-0 League) defeated the Shafter Generals (11-5, 2-4 League) 20-7 in the Division 5-A State Championship game Saturday night at Orland High School. Senior quarterback Grant Foster had 149 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and 1 interception return for a touchdown in the victory.
