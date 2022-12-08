Read full article on original website
Inmate recently released from prison arrested in Redding, asks to be locked up
REDDING, Calif. — An inmate recently released from state prison was arrested in Redding after police say he broke several windows on West Street on Sunday. Officers with the Redding Police Department (RPD) first responded to reports of vandalism around 11:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of West Street in downtown Redding. They saw several broken windows, including on a car and at Empire Outpatient Services, according to the RPD.
$1,000 REWARD for info leading to arrest of Redding assault/robbery suspect
REDDING, Calif. — An elderly man died due to injuries sustained from an assault and robbery at a local laundromat back in August of this year. Now, Shasta County Secret Witness is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and/or conviction of the person(s) responsible. The...
Detectives identify suspect in recent string of burglaries in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A local man has been identified as the person responsible for the latest in a string of burglaries affecting businesses throughout Redding. Police said this same suspect, currently on probation for another burglary, has been arrested 23 times since the beginning of 2021, and blames state law for preventing the suspect from remaining locked up.
Officers reportedly fired upon in Kimball Road incident
RED BLUFF, CALIF. — Police in Red Bluff are searching for a suspect who reportedly shot at their officers this morning. The incident happened around 3:14 AM near the 500 block of Kimball Road, when officers arrived to a scene which reportedly involved shots being fired. Upon arrival, Red Bluff Police say a suspect fired two shots towards them. They then set up a perimeter, and called for assistance from the Tehama County Sheriff's Office and local CHP.
HAVE YOU SEEN ME? Police search for woman missing from Anderson
ANDERSON, Calif. — The Anderson Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help in finding a woman last seen in early December. Police say Kelly McFarland was last seen on Dec. 2 and hasn't returned home or shown up for work since. She was last seen in the...
Sobriety checkpoint to be conducted by California Highway Patrol in Redding area
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol will conduct a sobriety checkpoint on Dec. 14, in the unincorporated area of Shasta County, Captain Kevin Alexander, Redding Area CHP Commander said. The checkpoint will be set up at about 6 p.m. and will be in operation from about 6:30...
2 new Shasta County Supervisors sworn into office Tuesday
REDDING, Calif. — Two new members were sworn into office during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting in Shasta County. Kevin Crye will represent District 1, which covers most of downtown Redding. He is replacing Joe Chimenti who did not seek re-election. Chris Kelstrom will represent District 5, which covers...
Driver dead and 13-year-old injured after tree falls on top SUV; collides with second tree
MILLVILLE, Calif. — ORIGINAL STORY, DEC. 11, 10:00 AM:. The driver of a Ford Excursion has been pronounced dead after a tree fell onto the top of an SUV and caused the vehicle to travel out of control into another tree in Millville. The event occurred on Dec.10 at...
Shasta Lake community voices concern over cat colony at local park
SHASTA LAKE, Calif. — Concerns were raised over the weekend after several cats were found in the City of Shasta Lake's Margaret Polf Park. "Shasta Lake City Animal Control’s outrageous plan for a mass execution is based on a local woman’s specious post in a local Facebook group claiming that 200 cats are living in the park," posted local animal rescue group, Northstate Cat Coalition.
Bikes for Kids fundraiser gives bikes to foster youth in need this holiday season
This holiday season, the 'Bikes for Kids' fundraiser is asking potential patrons to help foster youth in need of a bike. Bikes for Kids founder Ted Blankenheim said that he has been doing this fundraiser for over 20 years. What started out as a small fundraiser in downtown Redding with...
Improved walking and biking trails coming to the Northstate thanks to a $1 billion program
REDDING, Calif. — — $1 billion has been awarded for state projects improving walking and biking projects in disadvantaged communities including millions of dollars planned to improve areas in the Northstate. The California Transportation Commission approved the money for 93 new walking and biking projects as a part...
How Tehama and Glenn County residents in need can sign up for free water deliveries
TEHAMA CO, Calif. — — There is help in the form of free water deliveries for Tehama and Glenn County residents who have felt the direct impacts of the drought, thanks to a 5 million dollar grant. The North Valley Community Foundation (NVCF) received a $5,040,240 grant from...
Non-Profit provided 100 Redding families with free Christmas trees and toys
REDDING. Calif. — So many people in the Northstate community help give back year after year, like donating to the Stuff The Bus event. Have you ever wondered who exactly is receiving these toys?. Today, we got the chance to see the direct community impact that came from your...
Shasta County officials push to keep local farmers markets affordable
REDDING, Calif. — Shasta County's agricultural commissioner is recommending against his own research into farmers markets to keep things affordable for local small growers. Right now, the people who bring homegrown produce to farmers markets pay $20 for a certified producer certificate. Following county policy, Agricultural Commissioner Rick Gurrola...
Planning Commission to discuss expansion of Bethel campus on Collyer Drive at meeting
REDDING, Calif. — The City of Redding Planning Commission will be discussing the approval of an expansion of the proposed plan for the Bethel campus on Collyer Drive in Tuesday night's meeting. The agenda for the meeting says the campus would be a 2,600-seat, 171,708-square-foot church and school facility,...
Orland High School wins first state championship, defeats Shafter 20-7
ORLAND, Calif. — The Orland Trojans (15-0, 5-0 League) defeated the Shafter Generals (11-5, 2-4 League) 20-7 in the Division 5-A State Championship game Saturday night at Orland High School. Senior quarterback Grant Foster had 149 rushing yards, two rushing touchdowns, and 1 interception return for a touchdown in the victory.
