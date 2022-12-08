ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
University of Michigan to add first new dorm for freshmen in decades

For the first time in 50 years, the University of Michigan is building a new residence hall for first-year students.

Regents voted unanimously to approve the new dorm and dining hall, which will house about 2,300 students, at Thursday's board meeting.

“Since 2004, undergraduate enrollment has increased by more than 8,000 students, yet on-campus housing has simply not kept pace,” said University of Michigan President Santa J. Ono. “Adding more on-campus housing capacity also will ensure more equitable access to affordable housing for those who need it.”

He said it's "critical" that first-year students feel connected to the campus community.

The residence hall will be built at Elbel Field, which currently serves as the Michigan Marching Band hub and intramural sports field.

The marching band will move to what used to be Fingerle Lumber. The university bought the 6.1-acre property in 2018.

The board approved a $6.5 million planning contract with Robert A.M. Stern Architects, which will present more details in February.

Currently, U-M is capable of housing 11,353 students on campus, averaging about 8,960 undergraduates, 76% of whom are first-year students, and 2,393 graduate students.

“We’ve fallen way behind the growing demand from undergraduates who want to live on campus beyond their freshman year,” said Martino Harmon, vice president for student life, in a news release. “This fall, more than 2,300 students were turned away from campus housing due to lack of capacity and we know the desire to live on campus, especially among undergraduates, is significantly higher than the applications might suggest.”

Harmon also noted the stress older students feel to find off-campus housing – many begin looking for housing a year in advance – and hopes that more residence halls will help alleviate some of that pressure.

