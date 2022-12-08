ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toya Johnson Wore A Chic LBD To BET’s ‘Sistas’ 100th Episode Celebration

By Samjah Iman
 5 days ago

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty


One thing about Toya Johnson, she’s going to live her life and look stylish while doing it! The Atlanta socialite celebrated the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas in a little black dress and Gianvito Rossi heels, and she looked gorgeous!
A post shared by Antonia “Toya” Johnson- Rushing (@toyajohnson)

Johnson showed up to the 100th episode of BET’s Sistas celebration decked out in a fabulous little black dress and extravagant heels. The one-shoulder frock hit her thigh and hugged her curvaceous body. It gathered on the side, giving the dress a dramatic feel. Johnson paired her look with a mini crystal-studded clutch that matched her crystal-studded Gianvito Rossi heels. Her accessories included diamond bracelets and drop diamond earrings. She wore her hair up in a high ponytail which was ideal for her look.

Johnson posted a reel featuring her swanky look and showing her strutting, dancing, and having a great time in the getup. She captioned her video with, “We had a great time celebrating @sistasonbet 100th episode with a fabulous Cocktails & Conversations dinner….Congratulations to the beautiful ladies for having the #1 show on @bet … be sure to tune in tonight at 9/8c on BET to catch the 100th episode.” Of course, her followers loved the reel and complimented her on her threads.

Johnson is no stranger to slaying, and we can’t wait to see what her next look will be!

Toya Johnson Ties The Knot With Robert “Red” Rushing In A Lavish Ceremony

Reginae And Toya Wright Serve Up A Mother-Daughter Slay In Alexander Wang

Toya Johnson Served A LEWK In This Neon Green Herve Leger Ensemble

Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
People

Willow Smith Wears Hot-Off-the-Runway Look Just Modeled by Bella Hadid to Dad Will's Premiere

Emancipation is Will Smith's first film since his Oscars slap controversy Willow Smith stepped out in style at the Emancipation premiere in a look that is very familiar. The "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer joined her whole family wearing a Stella McCartney set that Bella Hadid wore down the runway during Paris Fashion Week in October. On the red carpet, Willow wore her suit the same way Hadid wore it on the runway, but in Instagrams she shared after the event, she paired the look with a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Ming Lee Simmons Poses in Caramel Mesh Bralette To Promote Skims’ New Collection

Ming Lee Simmons modeled Skims’ latest Logo Mesh Foil release in a video on her Instagram on Nov. 13. Simmons chilled in bed, showing off the Kardashian-created items made of brown stretch fabric in caramel color. Both the top and bottom boasted a shiny finish embossed with the lingerie and shapewear brand’s logo. The collection is available for purchase today on the Skims website. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔩𝔢𝔢 𝔰𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 (@mingleesimmons) Simmons’ look consisted of a small bralette style and high-waisted bottoms with back straps. Made of comfortable cotton, the bralette has adjustable straps and a...
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Gets Festive With Revolve in Black Cutout Minidress & Thigh-High Peep-Toe Boots

Olivia Culpo celebrated the holidays with Revolve last night. The influencer attended the Revolve x AT&T Winterland event in Los Angeles on Thursday. Revolve launched a winter wonderland pop-up shop with 1,000 guests and many stars including Tia Mowry, Winnie Harlow, Natalia Bryant and Shanina Shaik. The public can visit the winter-inspired shop this weekend. Culpo attended the event in a monochrome black outfit. She wore a minidress from Revolve. Her Camila Coelho dress featured a cutout design at the neckline and bodice with a thin strap tied through. The dress also featured mesh long sleeves. Culpo added a black top handle bag...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jordin Sparks Marries Red Carpet Glamour With a Casual Style Statement in Merrell Hydro Runners at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Jordin Sparks presented the Brand of the Year award to Merrell at the 36th annual FN Achievement Awards in New York City tonight. As she arrived on the red carpet of the ceremony, the singer delivered classic glamour in an Mnm Couture gown. Sparks wore a black and white floor-length dress featuring a fitted silhouette and an off-the-shoulder neckline. The white ruched neckline cascaded into a train that followed shortly behind the rest of the gown. Sparks opted for minimal jewelry keeping the focus on the elegant gown with a pair of diamond studs. The singer kept her curly dark brown hair...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Christian Louboutin Plays With Patterns in Diamond-Burst Suit & Two-Toned Loafers on ‘Shoe Oscars’ Red Carpet at FN Achievement Awards 2022

Christian Louboutin brought sharp style to the 2022 Footwear News Achievement Awards, where he was honored with this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. The iconic shoe designer arrived with dates Sabrina and Idris Elba in a sharp suit. His ensemble featured sharp trousers with a double-breasted blazer, each in a pine green hue. Giving the set a graphic burst of prints was a green and brown diamond-shaped pattern, covering both pieces to create a monochrome statement. A white collared shirt and pink silky tie finished his attire, as well as a Y2K-worthy denim baseball cap covered with an embroidered red flowers —...
Footwear News

Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter River Rose Sparkles in Rainbow Gucci Dress & Ballet Flats at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kelly Clarkson and her daughter River Rose Blackstock had a mother-daughter date-night at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards on Dec. 6. The duo joined a slew of A-list stars at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. River Rose served as her mother’s plus one at the annual ceremony. Her young brother Remington Alexander Blackstock was not in attendance. River Rose looked adorable for the evening out. The 8-year-old made a sparkling appearance in a beige Gucci dress. The piece had short puffy sleeves and was decorated with sequin rainbow accents throughout. The garment was also embossed with Gucci near the...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

North West Dances in Polka Dot Shorts With Kim Kardashian in Nike Air Max Sneakers for TikTok Challenge

North West and her mother Kim Kardashian made an adorable dancing duo in their latest TikTok video. On the pair’s joint TikTok account, the mother and daughter partake in one of the latest trends set to the sound of Alpha Wolf. For the fun recording, the two stand in the middle of a room and move from side to side as they get lower and lower. Both Kardashian and West sported casual outfits for the occasion. @kimandnorth ♬ original sound – Alpha Wolf North sported a white graphic T-shirt with red and yellow polka dot shorts. The eldest child...
Footwear News

Leni Klum Gets Party-Ready in Festive Blue Dress & Glossy Black Pumps at Marc Jacobs Event

Leni Klum partied with Marc Jacobs at his Perfect Party at Hotel Chelsea in New York on Dec. 7. The social media personality and daughter of Heidi Klum made a stylish appearance clad in a vibrant blue sequin dress and quintessential black pumps. Klum’s dress was made from of sequined fabric in a bodycon fit, featuring a black tulle trim and embellishments creating a floral design. Overtop the sparkling little number, Klum layered over a boxy blazer jacket in black which she kept open to spotlight her dress. Sticking to the classics, Klum wore a pair of glossy black pointed-toe pumps to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Hailey Bieber Accepts Newcomer Award in Black Minidress, Fur Coat & Strappy Sandals at WWD’s Beauty Awards With Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber stepped out in New York City with her husband, Justin Bieber, on Wednesday morning. The couple was heading to WWD‘s Beauty Awards, where Hailey was being honored with the Newcomer of the Year award or her skincare brand, Rhode. To the ceremony, Hailey styled a black ruched minidress made of a jersey material from Yves Saint Laurent over a pair of sheer tights. She added a dramatic black faux fur coat over the dress. Her floor-length coat featured a silk lining and a large collar, also from YSL. Hailey accessorized her all-black look with a pair of thick-framed glasses...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Lisa Rinna Takes an Edgy Plunge In Deep-Neck Black Dress & Sandals at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Lisa Rinna took a daring approach to the blue carpet as she arrived at the People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., on Dec. 6. The star could possibly be taking the stage tonight as the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” has been nominated alongside her cast-mates in the Reality Show of 2022 category. The “Days of Our Lives” actress wore a long-sleeve black fitted gown with a plunging neckline that cascaded into a knotted detail that brought attention to the slight slit on the skirt. To accessorize, the television personality opted with gold-toned jewelry with a wide variety of sparkling bangles...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Footwear News

Paris Hilton Slips on Philipp Plein Skull Pumps & Sequined Silver Turtleneck Top at Celine’s Winter 2023 Fashion Show

Paris Hilton attended Celine’s winter 2023 show at The Wiltern in Los Angeles yesterday. Sat front row between famous faces like Paris Jackson and Courteney Cox, Hilton was all aglow. The star wore a sequined ensemble with Celine accessories and classic footwear. In a shimmering display, Hilton’s ensemble featured a silver turtleneck top. The garment was littered with silver sequins that caught the light as Hilton posed for pictures. On bottom, Hilton sported a similarly sequined black belted midi skirt with a mesh overlay. As for accessories, Hilton carried a quilted black Celine clutch with silver hardware and monogrammed detailing. She added...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NewsTalk 1490 WERE is The People's Station and home to Reverend Al Sharpton and a variety of local Cleveland programming.

