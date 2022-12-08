Ventura County received a half to 7 inches of rain in various locations over a two-day period ending Sunday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Precipitation reached .59 inch at Silver Strand Beach near Oxnard, with 1.27 inches recorded in Ventura and .71 of an inch in Camarillo. In the east county, 1.18 inches was reported in Simi Valley, 1.09 inch in Newbury Park and 2.87 inches in Thousand Oaks. Heavy amounts fell near Ojai, including 4 inches at Sulphur Mountain, 6.36 inches at Matilija Dam and 7.28 inches at Nordhoff Ridge.

A total of 1.71 inches was recorded in Santa Paula, 1.93 inches in Ojai and 2.11 inches in Piru.

Forecasters said scattered showers will continue across the area through Monday. Isolated thunderstorms are possible with dry and cool conditions prevailing Monday night through Thursday. Another storm system could affect the region sometime late this week and extend into next weekend with some rain and mountain snow.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Wet weather leaves rainfall of half to 7 inches across Ventura County