ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Brittney Griner’s life inside a Russian prison revealed in newly released photos

By Katherine Donlevy
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TDTyf_0jcPAYE300

Newly released photos offer a glimpse into the grim conditions Brittney Griner faced for 10 months inside a Russian women’s prison.

The images, distributed by Russian News Agency TASS, expose the tiny bed the 6-foot-9 WNBA basketball star was forced to sleep in, along with the bland-looking meals she consumed at Women’s Penal Colony No 2 in Mordovia, Russia.

Griner was finally released from the prison Thursday as part of an exchange for notorious international arms dealer Viktor Bout, President Biden announced.

She was locked up in February after Moscow airport authorities found vape cartridges containing cannabis oil, which is banned in Russia, in her luggage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HmRyJ_0jcPAYE300
Griner reacting to a telephone call in a Russian prison.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qorxZ_0jcPAYE300
Griner in line for food while incarcerated.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33CxQX_0jcPAYE300
Griner seen sitting down to eat with another prisoner.
TASS via ZUMA

In most of the images, Griner is seen wearing green prisoner clothes, but the most striking characteristic of her appearance is her shortly cropped hair.

It is not clear whether the WNBA star chopped her signature dreads on her own accord or whether it was mandated by the prison guards, but other prisoners can be seen in the background with long hair tied back in buns.

The lack of locks hardly makes the lanky player unrecognizable, however. Griner can be seen towering over cafeteria workers as she collects her meal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kcC6M_0jcPAYE300
Griner making her bed in Women’s Penal Colony No 2.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=484cFx_0jcPAYE300
Griner’s name tag on a bed in the prison.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bahWU_0jcPAYE300
Griner at work in the prison.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press

Griner can be seen in another photograph meticulously making her twin bed in a communal bedroom. She needs to bend almost completely in half in order to pull the bedsheets and blankets just so.

An ID with her photograph can be seen hanging from the edge of the teensy bed.

Griner will soon return to her 3,000-square-foot property in Arizona , where she will have plenty of time and space to stretch out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KJtzX_0jcPAYE300
Griner signing paperwork before being released from the prison.
TASS via ZUMA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SvfRz_0jcPAYE300
Griner singing a document as she is about to leave the prison.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Eo3PQ_0jcPAYE300
WNBA star Brittney Griner leaving Women’s Penal Colony No 2 in Mordovia, Russia on December 8, 2022.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRqON_0jcPAYE300 brittney griner Brittney Griner’s grim penal colony fate: ‘You’re starved just by the food’

Another image captures Griner being put to work in the prison, though it is not clear what task she was assigned during her incarceration.

The photograph seems to be the only in which Griner is not wearing green garments. She appears to be wearing a blue work suit and a white bandana.

Griner began the long journey home after signing various forms of paperwork and hopping on a bus to an airfield, where she was exchanged for Bout , known as the “Merchant of Death.”

Biden said Griner is on her way back to the US, where she will be reunited with her wife and biggest advocate Charelle Griner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSQ56_0jcPAYE300
Griner boarding a bus after being released from the prison in Mordovia.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2sEe_0jcPAYE300
Griner getting swapped for Viktor Bout in Abu Dhabi.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtjjM_0jcPAYE300
Griner on the plane to return to the United States.
Fsb/TASS via ZUMA Press

Comments / 751

Joseph Lewis
4d ago

Definitely traded down...it was like trading a new Harley Davidson for a Moped...it's no wonder we have become the joke of the world...a dangerous arms dealer for a "girl" that hates her own country...yep, what a joke!

Reply(66)
283
Missing-You42598
4d ago

Hardly horrible circumstances!! Has anyone been to jail in the US? Those cots look more comfortable! Food looks edible. Where are these terrible circumstances she was living under? It's jail, not a hotel!! BIDEN TRADED A KNOWN MURDER KNOWN FOR TRADING WEAPONS ALL OVER THE WORLD BECAUSE SHE DIDN'T LIKE THAT? BOO HOO IMPEACH BIDEN NOW!!!

Reply(27)
156
Helena Van lew
4d ago

so she is free.what about Paul Whelan? I guess the president needs the black vote and the gay vote.apparently this was more important than Paul Whelanlife.

Reply(21)
115
Related
The Comeback

Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is back on American soil after American president Joe Biden freed her in an exchange with the Russian government for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. Brittney Griner and Bout crossed paths on a tarmac at an airport outside Abu Dhabi, per footage released by Russia’s FSB security services. Russia’s FSB security Read more... The post Russian arms dealer delivers clear message to Brittney Griner appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Harper's Bazaar

Brittney Griner’s Wife Shares First Photos Since the WNBA Star’s Release from Russian Prison

Now that Brittney Griner is finally home following nearly one year in Russian custody, her wife is thanking the people who made her return possible. This weekend, Cherelle Griner shared her first Instagram post since the WNBA star's release. In it, she included two collages featuring photos of friends and advocates who used their voices to call for Griner's freedom.
New York Post

Brittney Griner is going to sleep great in her 3,000-square-foot home

Brittney Griner is on her way back to the US, where she owns a 3,000-square-foot property in sunny Arizona. When she gets there, after an evaluation at Brooke Army Medical Center in Texas, the WNBA star’s home will be a far cry from where she was imprisoned – in a Russian penal colony known for harsh conditions. Griner’s property, located in Phoenix, was newly built in 2018 when she purchased it for $475,000, records obtained by The Post show. Features include an open entryway that leads to a den, living and formal dining areas, and a gourmet kitchen with an upgraded granite...
PHOENIX, AZ
New York Post

Russian ex-spy Maria Butina mocks Brittney Griner prisoner swap

Maria Butina, the gun-loving, Russian ex-spy-turned-politician, couldn’t contain her glee Thursday over the White House deal to swap notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout for WNBA star Brittney Griner. “The fact that Russia pushed through the exchange of Bout, whom America fundamentally did not want to give away for many years, right now means that, like in The Godfather, we ‘made them an offer that cannot be refused,'” Butina opined on the Telegram messaging app Thursday. “This is a position of strength, comrades,” she added. Butina, a former student at American University, is best known for attempting to infiltrate prominent conservative groups, including...
HOLAUSA

Royal family to move to US in 2023: Report

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie of Denmark are reportedly moving to the United States next year. B.T. reported on Nov. 29 that Queen Margrethe II ’s youngest son, 53, has landed a new job in the “defense industry” in Washington, D.C. RELATED: Crown Prince supports mother’s...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
The Comeback

New Brittney Griner concerns revealed

WNBA star Brittney Griner survived nearly 10 months of captivity in Russia, some of which were under absolutely brutal conditions at a Russian penal colony that forced her into hours of labor every single day. There were certainly times Griner’s mental health began to decline as a result of the conditions. But now, with Griner Read more... The post New Brittney Griner concerns revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WASHINGTON STATE
coinchapter.com

Cryptocurrency Billionaire Died in a Suspicious Helicopter Crash Outside Monaco

YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) — Crypto billionaire Vyacheslav Taran, the founder of crypto exchange Libertex and Forex Club, the largest operator of the Forex market in CIS, died in a helicopter crash outside Monaco on Nov 25. Fivos Papadopoulos, head of the PR and communications department at Libertex Europe, confirmed the...
The Spun

Look: Brazil Fans Furious With Viral Croatia Fan

No one has made more of their trip to the World Cup than a Croatia fan who has been going viral on social media. Ivana Knöll, an Instagram model, entered the World Cup with fewer than one million followers on the platform. However, over the past few weeks, she's more than doubled her follower count and is up over two million.
New York Post

‘Merchant of Death’ Bout tells ex-spy of Brittney Griner swap: ‘We don’t leave our people behind’

Notorious arms dealer Viktor Bout gave his first interview to a Russian state news outlet just hours after touching down in Moscow, saying that he does not believe he was exchanged for Brittney Griner because he’s especially valuable to the Kremlin — noting, ‘We just don’t leave our people behind.” Speaking to Russian spy-turned-RT News correspondent Maria Butina, Bout sought to downplay the significance of the high-profile prisoner swap, which saw the WNBA star returned to the US Thursday after spending 10 months in a Russian prison for a drug conviction. “To consider why they exchanged me now — it’s unhelpful,” Bout...
ILLINOIS STATE
CBS Philly

Brittney Griner plays basketball for first time since leaving Russian prison

As WNBA star Brittney Griner recovers at a military base in San Antonio, Texas, her agent says she played basketball for the first time since her release from a Russian prison.Griner hit the court at Fort Sam in Houston, where she is undergoing medical evaluations and spending time with family. Her first move was a dunk, ESPN reports.Griner, who played in Russia during the WNBA offseason, returned to the U.S. on Friday morning after a prisoner swap with Russia. Roger Carstens, the Biden administration's top hostage negotiator, told CNN on Sunday that Griner "probably spent 12 hours just talking" on the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
netflixjunkie.com

Amidst NBA Women Star Brittney Griner Release, Kanye West Asserted He Intends to ‘free all America prisoners held abroad’

After a decade (pun intended) full of controversies, rants, and even earning an exile from the lands of Twitter, it seems like Kanye West (Ye) is finally up for some prickings of conscience. He has notably been talking about his love for America. Although it appears that Ye does not intend to flicker from his earlier statements on the Jewish community and calling out many celebrities, including ex-wife Kim Kardashian, he wants America to be the commanding nation it is right now.
People

Photo Shows Stowaways Sitting Just Above Water on Ship's Rudder After Perilous 11-Day Journey at Sea

Three men were rescued and treated for dehydration and hypothermia after they traveled from Nigeria to the Canary Islands on the outside of an oil and chemical tanker Three stowaways have been hospitalized after traveling from Nigeria to Spain on the rudder of an oil and chemical tanker. The Spanish coast guard rescued the men on Monday after the ship, the Alithini II, reached the Canary Islands following 11 days at sea, according to The Associated Press and The Guardian. The 183-meter (600-foot) vessel, which bore a Maltese flag, departed from Lagos, Nigeria,...
NBC News

‘I want to talk’: Brittney Griner opened up during her long trip home

WASHINGTON — WNBA star Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home. “I have been in prison for 10 months now, listening to Russian. I want to talk,” Griner said, according to Roger Carstens, the special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, who helped secure the basketball star’s release and bring her back to the U.S. last week.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
108K+
Followers
67K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy