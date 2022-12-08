ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mission, TX

CBP deaths are the latest sign of the Biden border disaster

By Post Editorial Board
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

The Biden border disaster continues , inflicting tragedy not only on migrants and border towns but also the brave men and women tasked with defending the border itself.

Border Patrol agent Raul Gonzalez — 38 and a father of two — just died in an ATV accident chasing border-jumpers near Mission, Texas.

This is the sixth death in the line of duty in 2022, per agency statistics. It comes on the heels of a hideous three suicides of CBP agents in November, bringing the total for 2022 to 14 — the highest figure in a decade.

And according to Rep. Mayra Flores (R-Texas), who’s married to a CBP agent, they feel “abandoned” by Biden. With justification: In opening our southern border, the president has overwhelmed the CBP and callously left it to deal with the consequences.

Last fiscal year saw 2.4 million migrant encounters, breaking the previous record, as well as hundreds of thousands of “gotaways” (migrants spotted but not stopped by CBP).

Chris Magnus submitted a resignation letter just one day after he said he was remaining in the position.
AP

Add in the disastrously weak leadership of recently resigned CBP head Chris Magnus, and the recipe for terrible morale is complete.

Remember too that Title 42, a Trump-era rule that automatically turns back massive swathes of incoming migrants, is set to end Dec. 21, supercharging the tide and further slamming CBP’s frontline personnel.

So we must ask: How many more brave men and women have to die before Biden will consider a trip to the border “important” enough to add to his schedule?

Flores and a bipartisan group of legislators, mainly from border states , have put together legislation aimed at curbing the suicide wave. Good for them.

But the real cause of the overall catastrophe comes from the White House. And the forces killing CBP agents (and migrants, don’t forget: a record 853 died in the fiscal year just ended, breaking the prior record of 546 set the year before) won’t abate until Biden, Homeland Security head Alejandro Mayorkas and all the other open-border enablers face the crisis they’ve caused and change course.

Bob Arno
4d ago

Have you noticed that everything that the Biden administration and the democrats do is just a total disaster, especially after such a great economy and a secure border, now think about this, THAT IT IS ALL DELIBERATE! DESTROYING AMERICA, BECAUSE THAT WAS THEIR PLAN ALL ALONG.

75
Roberto
4d ago

The CBP is out of control, not entirely their fault, everyday they get to swim with the trash. Always under the constant scrutiny of a corrupt media. Mounted CPB officer’s are accused of whipping Illegals, yet it was shown that it was not true but the media continues to drive their narrative home to the Taxpayer! Yes, there is problem…you decide where it starts and ends!

39
Texas Truth
3d ago

Finally New York Post said it. What we all down here have known for 2 years Biden and Harris are complete failures and have surrendered our southern border!! This border agent as we’ll as many others who have suffered mental and physical abuse at hands of bidens illegals we owe such a debt of gratitude. With a president who doesn’t care about them they risk their lives to try and protect our border. Shame on the imbecile and useless waste of air VP

