Why I Decided To Cut Off All Contact With My Mother

Madame Noire
Shanquella Robinson’s So-Called ‘Friends’ Planned Funeral Outfits With Her Mother
Shanquella Robinson’s mother said those who traveled with her late daughter to Mexico were picking their funeral outfits shortly after the 25-year-old’s death. Sallamondra Robinson alleges the “friends” who went to San Jose del Cabo with Shanquella chatted with her about what they would wear to Shanquella’s homegoing service.
Plane passenger left furious after woman uses attachment to stop them from opening tray table
A plane passenger was left feeling ‘mildly furious’ after the person sitting in front of them attached a device to their seat which meant the tray table attached to the back couldn’t be folded down. Posting in the Reddit forum ‘mildly infuriating’ user DriveFearless uploaded a photo...
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
I stopped saving much for retirement when my husband died, and I've found 3 more important things to spend that money on
Allison Nichol Longtin knows well that tomorrow isn't promised, so she's enjoying her earnings now by spending on her home and mobility.
Pregnant woman left outraged after stranger called her out for having 'too many kids'
A pregnant woman took to Reddit to vent about a rude stranger who blasted her for having 'too many kids' - despite knowing nothing about her family situation. The anonymous woman, who already has six kids, was shopping at the supermarket when the shocking encounter took place. The expecting mum...
I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me
A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Woman serves meat to daughter's vegan friend because she thinks the child is malnourished
The woman secretly feeds the child meaty meals during sleepovers. **Information in this article was sourced from educational, blog, and social media websites, which are cited throughout the story**
A pediatrician suspected my son had leukemia. Turns out he was just drinking way too much cow's milk.
The author says her youngest was drinking so much milk that he had severe anemia and a heart murmur and needed iron transfusions.
Fiction: I Installed A Hidden Camera On My Wife's Car, What I Saw Her Doing With Her Boss Made Me Cry
Please keep in mind that this is a fictitious article written solely for your entertainment; do not read any meaning into it. Do you believe a family where the wife is the breadwinner will last? Do you believe a wife can remain faithful to her husband despite his financial difficulties? I have so many questions, but I'm afraid none will be answered.
This Woman Quit Her Corporate Job And Pretended To Go Work Every Day While Living With Her Parents (Suit And All)
"I was living at home, so I pretended to go to work every day. I'd put on a suit and take the bus into the city."
I Had An Abortion In My 40s. I'll Never Forget The Shocking Thing The Doctor Said To Me.
"I laughed involuntarily. His comment was so absurd and insulting that I felt my brain separate from my body, like I wasn’t there."
Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Mom Has Split-Second Reaction After She 'Saw Someone' on the Baby Monitor
The top comment on the TikTok video, which has been viewed by more than 30 million people, read: "It looks like your fight or flight glitched."
Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Woman Moves in With Her Sister-In-Law and Expects She Will Babysit Her Two-Year-Old Son Rather Than Go to the Gym
It is not unusual for adult children to temporarily relocate back in with their parents at some time in their life. This might be because of financial difficulties, a need for emotional support, or repairs that need to be made to their house. However, as you are about to discover, new expectations and undefined limits may be put to the test among family members, which may result in tense situations and misunderstandings.
Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
18-Year-Old Horrified After Stepmom Tells Her She's 'Lucky' to Be Treated as Equal
Should stepchildren be treated the same as biological children?. Photo byPhoto by Gerardo Marrufo on UnsplashonUnsplash. There's no one size fits all manual on how to be the best step-parent, and how to successfully blend two different families together as one.
Husband Furious That His Partner Is Buying Things for a Baby Who Was Conceived During an Affair
A human's propensity for error is well-documented; famed psychiatrist Sigmund Freud even posited that we are incurably fallible. Given this, it's no surprise that parents are not perfect; they will make mistakes, some of which may have lasting effects on their children.
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
