ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Why I Decided To Cut Off All Contact With My Mother

By HuffPost Video
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3thBJj_0jcPAVZs00

Comments / 0

Related
Jason's World

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
New York Post

I refused to switch plane seats — so a mom let her kid crawl on top of me

A long-haul flight isn’t fun at the best of times — but waking up to a child crawling all over you is bound to make it a little worse. A TikTok user who documents her travels under the username @DiaryOfASoloTraveller recalled a recent flight which left her speechless — and reignited a fierce debate over the etiquette surrounding families traveling together. In the now-viral, 45-second clip, the woman explains she had just settled in her window seat for the six-hour flight when a woman asked her if she’d like the aisle seat instead. “It’s always OK to ask … but I said ‘Oh,...
Comfy, Safe Couch

Father stopped talking to woman for months after she made a mistake, even as a child

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. When I made a mistake as a little child and even when I became an adult, my father would stop talking to me for months. No matter how much I begged him to talk to me, he acted like I didn't exist. It was so humiliating and made me feel like I wanted to vanish, disown my family, and never be seen again.
Mary Duncan

Mother-in-law to be ruins wedding by telling groom’s guests that it’s called off, none of his family shows up

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events a friend and I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. Over the course of my life I have worked in a lot of restaurants. I love being a waitress, I love having an easy job where you know exactly what is expected of you but also one that changes every day. Every day you get to see and talk to new people that you wait on, and on top of that, you work with so many people that sometimes become big parts of your life.
Mary Duncan

Woman who swipes wedding ring at party is confronted, humiliated when she learns it’s a fake

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I have always thought that theft is one of the most despicable crimes one can commit. It’s just so lowly, gross and selfish, in my humble opinion, and it says a lot of negative things about a person’s character to me if I know you like to steal.
Abby Joseph

Woman Moves in With Her Sister-In-Law and Expects She Will Babysit Her Two-Year-Old Son Rather Than Go to the Gym

It is not unusual for adult children to temporarily relocate back in with their parents at some time in their life. This might be because of financial difficulties, a need for emotional support, or repairs that need to be made to their house. However, as you are about to discover, new expectations and undefined limits may be put to the test among family members, which may result in tense situations and misunderstandings.
Tracey Folly

Woman humiliated by angry husband when she tries to pay by check and realizes her checkbook is empty

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. This is about a self-described "horrible" scenario that happened to my mother. She said she will never forget the anger, embarrassment, and feeling of being so small she wanted to crawl into a hole and hide. And it was all over forgetting to put a fresh packet of checks inside her checkbook.
New York Post

‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’

At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected.  “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot.  “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.”  “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected.  “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains.  “It’s...
HuffPost

HuffPost

226K+
Followers
13K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy