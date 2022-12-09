Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle
A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
wa.gov
WSP Arrested Suspect in Hit and Run Fatality Collision on state Route 99
EVERETT, Wash. – Washington State Patrol (WSP) detectives arrested a 50-year-old Everett man allegedly involved in a hit-and-run fatality collision that occurred on state Route 99 on Saturday, Dec. 3. Detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody today. He was booked into Snohomish...
18 people injured in multi-bus accident on I-5 in Seattle
Officials are investigating an accident Monday morning that injured 18 people on two buses on southbound Interstate 5 near Mercer Street in Seattle. The Washington State Patrol (WSP) says the buses were carrying U.S. Navy personnel, with at least 18 people injured in the crash. All of the injured people were treated at the scene by Seattle Fire and taken to local hospitals in stable condition.
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
q13fox.com
Westbound US-2 reopens in Monroe following semi-truck rollover crash
MONROE, Wash. - All lanes of US 2 have reopened in Monroe following a semi-truck rollover crash. Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue reported a garbage truck crashed on US 2 west of Monroe. Photos appear to show it went off-road and tumbled into a field beside the highway. One person...
Injuries Reported In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Kent (Kent, WA)
The Puget Sound Fire Department reported a multi-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and Military Road at around 6:58 p.m. According to the officials, there are multiple vehicles involved in this accident. There have been several emergency crews dispatched to the accident...
Multiple vehicles involved in collision in Kent
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision in Kent on Sunday night, according to Puget Sound Fire. At approximately 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, the multi-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and Military Road. Several emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. According to Puget Sound Fire,...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
KOMO News
Drivers parked along highway at congested Stevens Pass face fines
SKYKOMISH, Wash. — Some visitors to the Stevens Pass ski area are creating a safety hazard by parking along Highway 2. It’s a hazard for WSDOT crews and other drivers having to navigate around the parked vehicles, and officials say it’s taking up police and tow truck resources that could be used elsewhere.
Chronicle
Temporary Interstate 5 Closures to Come to South Thurston County for Collision Damage Cleanup
Travelers should add some extra time to their planned trips later this week if they're going through Thurston County. The Washington State Department of Transportation announced on Dec. 12 plans to replace barriers on portions of I-5 later this week. According to a news release from WSDOT, the interstate between...
KOMO News
Six families displaced after 2 alarm apartment fire in Kent
KENT, Wash. — Six families have been displaced after a two-alarm apartment fire at the Buena Casa apartments in Kent. Crews from Puget Sound Fire, South King Fire & Rescue, VRFA, Tukwila Fire Dept., and Renton RFA were on scene. They were able to put out the fire in 20 minutes.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm
EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
KOMO News
Bus driver shortage in Pierce County school district keeps some kids out of school
TACOMA, Wash. — There's a staffing crisis in the Franklin Pierce School District that needs to be addressed in order to keep all students in school. The district is so short on substitute bus drivers, that they've had to cancel 22 bus routes just since Oct. 19. Each route, includes anywhere from 100 to 150 students, according to Joel Zylstra, a spokesperson for the district.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
Comments / 12