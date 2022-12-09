With marijuana now legal in Missouri, dispensaries work to expand licenses

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Missouri voters approved Amendment 3 back in November, making recreational marijuana legal in the Show-Me State , and the law went into effect Thursday.

But would-be recreational buyers won’t see much change yet.

Thursday is the first day that marijuana businesses can submit the paperwork to state regulators that would allow them to transition their business to the recreational program.

But it will likely take several weeks. The state has 60 days to approve the application. Meanwhile, dispensaries are preparing for the big day.

“What we’re going to be focused on is making sure everyone gets exactly what they came for,” Jericho Heese, director of marketing at Fresh Karma, said. “Making sure they come in happy and leave happy as well.”

Heese said Fresh Karma, like many other dispensaries, is applying with the state to have their licenses expanded.

He also said they’re prepping for a larger turnout in customers.

“We’re preparing the staff as well by adding more staff, trying to open up more hours, open express lanes, have our drive-thru available,” Heese said.

When consumers are able to purchase recreational marijuana, all they’ll need is an ID to prove they’re 21 or older.

“It’s something a lot of people can get good use out of for a lot of different reasons, medical reasons included,” customer Ashley Wolf said.

She said this day is way past due.

Even though it’s now legal for adults who are not medical marijuana patients to have up to 3 ounces, since sales haven’t started yet, being caught with that product could be an issue.

“If the law enforcement really wanted to go down that path and say, ‘OK you have 6 ounces, but you don’t have a medical card. How could you possibly have legally purchased this,” Clovr Cannabis CEO Josh Mitchem previously told FOX4.

His advice is to just wait the roughly 45 days for recreational sales to officially start.

The Department of Health and Senior Services is expected to release an updated set of rules on the recreational growing, production and sale processes.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.