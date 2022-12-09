Read full article on original website
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Former CWU coach, QB Beau Baldwin hired as OC at Arizona State
Beau Baldwin’s college coaching career keeps working its way south and has returned to the Pac-12. On Friday the former Central Washington University quarterback and head coach — and Cooper Kupp’s coach at Eastern Washington — was named the offensive coordinator at Arizona State, which hired Kenny Dillingham as head coach to replace Herm Edwards.
Yakima, December 11 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Yakima. The Moses Lake High School basketball team will have a game with A.C. Davis High School on December 10, 2022, 18:30:00. The East Valley High School basketball team will have a game with West Valley High School on December 10, 2022, 18:20:00.
Yakima Herald Republic
Roundup: Sunnyside freshman scores 28 in win over Cadets
EISENHOWER — Gallegos 3, Lopez 6, Ramirez 0, Ariana Ramos 10, Serna 5, Maggie Davis 18, Giselle Caballos 0, Mary Jones 18. SUNNYSIDE — Fuentes 5, Gonzalez 2, J. Lopez 0, Carrizales 8, Amaro 2, Briones 4, Baylee Maldonado 28, R. Lopez 4, Butler 2, Garza 6. Eisenhower...
Yakima Herald Republic
Davis High School college adviser celebrated by students, staff and friends
As the day came to a close Friday afternoon at Davis High School, classrooms, hallways and other common areas began emptying. Maria Ureña, a college preparatory adviser, walked across the school’s courtyard toward the cafeteria. Upon stepping inside, she was met by a crowd of dozens, made up...
Yakima Herald Republic
CWU, Ellensburg Brewing Co. create Veterans Day beer
Local beer aficionados are invited to drop by Ellensburg Brewing Co. this winter to sample a pint of Red, White and Brew, a specialty concoction brewed on Veterans Day with the help of CWU student veterans and craft brewing students. Ten Central students partnered with Brewmaster (and former CWU instructor)...
School shooting scare at Kennewick’s Southridge High leaves parents, students shaken
Several other schools across the country have been targeted by similar threats.
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract outside the norm, review finds
Toppenish School District Superintendent John M. Cerna's contract, pay and benefits generally fall outside the norm for other school superintendents in the region, a review by the Yakima Herald-Republic has found. A state audit report released last month found Cerna has not had a valid written contract with his district...
FOX 11 and 41
Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man
Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
Yakima Herald Republic
Hundreds of WVHS students honor classmate at hospital before he donates organs
In many ways, the daily activity of the critical care unit continued as normal Thursday afternoon at Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Nurses and doctors tended to patients in the second-floor unit. Families waited and hoped for any good news on their loved ones. Supplies moved through the hallways. But something...
Icy roads force Tri-City school delays Dec. 12. Hanford on late start
Schools around the Mid-Columbia have already started announcing delays for Monday morning. Here’s a list of the latest alerts.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima School District focuses on gang prevention
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima School District is working to reach kids before they turn to gang involvement. Lewis and Clark Middle School Counselor Felix Espinoza said kids start to show signs of gang involvement when aspects of their personality begin to slowly change. “It’s like a virus in...
Yakima Herald Republic
Our Lady of Guadalupe procession makes its way through Yakima
Hundreds of Catholics and at least a dozen Mariachi musicians walk in the Our Lady of Guadalupe procession on Sunday afternoon in downtown Yakima. About 500 people joined the march at St. Joseph Church and traveled down Third Street to begin the procession, which ended at St. Paul Cathedral near 12th and Yakima avenues.
Yakima Herald Republic
William R. Wright, 92
William Rager Wright, 92, of Kennewick, a former Valley resident, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, in Richland. Arrangements are by Mueller's Tri-Cities Funeral Home, 509-783-9532.
Yakima Herald Republic
Three injured in I-82 rollover crash
Three women were injured early Sunday when their sport utility vehicle left Interstate 82 and rolled over into the median just south of Yakima. The Washington State Patrol reported that a 1998 Toyota 4Runner driven by Anahi Seveilla, 24, of Sunnyside, was eastbound on I-82 when it spun out of control at milepost 41.6, causing the vehicle to leave the highway and roll into the median.
Tri-City Herald
2 Tri-Cities teens killed a beloved coach 18 years ago. Now one wants his sentence cut
Two of Bob Mars’ sons had to grow up without their father, and now one of the men found guilty of his murder could be set free a decade early because of changes in state law. His family is asking the community to attend a hearing this week and...
Yakima Herald Republic
Pat R. Morrell, 83
Pat R. Morrell, 83, of Wapato died Thursday, Dec. 8, in Yakima. Arrangements are by Shaw and Sons Funeral Home, Yakima, 509-453-0331.
Slick roads during rush hour lead to dozens of Tri-Cities crashes. What to expect next
Schools, government agencies closed early Thursday and delayed opening Friday.
nbcrightnow.com
SR 397 closed in Pasco after semi rolls
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- Northbound lanes of SR 397 are currently blocked after a semi-truck and trailer rollover near 397 and James Street. According to the State Patrol the rollover is just south of I-182, near the SR 12 interchange. According to the Washington Department of Transportation a detour is available...
Yakima Health District suspends permit for Caton Landfill
NACHES, Wash. — The Yakima Health District has notified the Caton Landfill in Naches that its permit has been suspended until they can resolve the matter of several fires that have occurred on the property. According to a news release from the health district, YHD and the state Department of Ecology were notified Nov. 2 of a fire at landfill...
New details released after false active shooter report at Kennewick high school
KENNEWICK, Wash. – New details have been released after a false active shooter report happened at a Kennewick High School late Friday morning. Authorities said a person made a 911 phone call and said there was an active shooter at Southridge High School. They said the caller even gave a description of the shooter and the gun. The caller even...
Comments / 0