Stormy late week with significant snow possible

Quiet out there now, but the next storm is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday probably bringing a significant amount of wintry precipitation. Precipitation likely begins Thursday afternoon. Precipitation probably falls from Thursday afternoon through at least Friday evening. Precipitation type Thursday afternoon and night is probably going to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Time Out New York

NYC could get snow from a winter storm later this week

Some New Yorkers saw a light dusting of snow overnight Sunday into Monday, but NYC may get the real stuff later this week. A massive winter storm that walloped the Sierra Nevada, blanketing it in 3 to 4 feet of snow this past weekend, is making its way across the U.S. By the end of this week, it’ll dole out some nasty weather here in NYC.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Travel advisory issued with rain, snow in NYC forecast

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday because of rain and snow in the forecast. Light rain on Sunday could transition to light snow early Monday, according to the department. There could be some accumulation ahead of the Monday morning commute. “New York City is preparing […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain

Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead

A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. It was the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley

Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
NEWBURGH, NY
