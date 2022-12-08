Read full article on original website
NBC New York
Up to 6 Inches of Snow Possible as Next Storm Eyes NY Area This Week
Just a few days after some in the New York City area saw their first measurable snowfall of the season, another storm is on tap — and could bring significant snowfall to parts of the region. After a couple of chilly days Tuesday and Wednesday (and even colder mornings,...
2 Feet of Snow Predicted for Hudson Valley During Christmas Week
Whether you're traveling or hosting guests for Christmas, New Yorkers are gonna want to keep their eyes on the weather. It appears that the Hudson Valley is in for a white Christmas. Meteorologists are predicting several days of snow leading up to the holiday that will dump over two feet of the white stuff on Hudson Valley roads.
localsyr.com
Stormy late week with significant snow possible
Quiet out there now, but the next storm is slated to arrive Thursday afternoon into Friday probably bringing a significant amount of wintry precipitation. Precipitation likely begins Thursday afternoon. Precipitation probably falls from Thursday afternoon through at least Friday evening. Precipitation type Thursday afternoon and night is probably going to...
NYC could get snow from a winter storm later this week
Some New Yorkers saw a light dusting of snow overnight Sunday into Monday, but NYC may get the real stuff later this week. A massive winter storm that walloped the Sierra Nevada, blanketing it in 3 to 4 feet of snow this past weekend, is making its way across the U.S. By the end of this week, it’ll dole out some nasty weather here in NYC.
NYC weather: Will we get snow Thursday?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While some Tri-state area residents will see snow this week, Staten Island has once again escaped the brunt of this wintry weather mix. “For the most part, this is a rain storm coming your way,” AccuWeather meteorologist Tom Kines said. That said, expect about...
Travel advisory issued with rain, snow in NYC forecast
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City’s Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory for Monday because of rain and snow in the forecast. Light rain on Sunday could transition to light snow early Monday, according to the department. There could be some accumulation ahead of the Monday morning commute. “New York City is preparing […]
NYC weather: Will it snow in the city? Travel advisory issued for Monday morning commute
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Staten Island and the rest of the city seem set to dodge legitimate snowfall, but rain -- as we’ve seen most of Sunday -- will remain in the forecast. The storm will go through the night into Monday morning, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).
Yellow Alert: Wintry mix, snow and rain
Saturday was a cold day, which led to a cold night with cloudy skies and a chance of light showers for the immediate coasts of Long Island and New Jersey.Turning to Sunday, the day starts off mostly cloudy and calm. Light snow will begin to move into our northwestern suburbs around 8 a.m.As the day wears on, precipitation will overspread the region, increasing in coverage and intensity. While this will be a mostly rain event for the city and surrounding areas, our northern suburbs will see some accumulating snow.The counties of Orange, Sullivan, Dutchess and Ulster are where the heaviest...
Rain, snow threaten NYC, NJ area; temps in the 40s
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City could see its first snow of the season this week. Sunday’s showers could lead to snow overnight when the tri-state area could see snowflakes between 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the rain and gusty winds are expected Sunday afternoon. […]
NYC weather has heavy rain in forecast, but will Staten Island and other boroughs get snow?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Toss the shovel, grab an umbrella. Though some concern for snow existed, New York City will only be hit by rain from Sunday until early Monday morning, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Ryan Adamson. Currently, there are two storm systems heading toward the New York City area....
pix11.com
NY, NJ forecast: Light snow, rain ahead
A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. A travel advisory has been issued for Monday with light rain and snow in the forecast. Pan Am 103 widow grateful for alleged bombmaker’s …. The widow of a young executive who was...
pix11.com
NY, NJ could see snow as temps drop into the morning
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another crisp and cold day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the upper 30s and low 40s throughout the region. Central Park saw an afternoon high of just 39 degrees, seven degrees below average. It was the...
NYC weather: Monster storm could produce heavy snow, tornadoes as it crosses U.S. — when might it hit us?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- A monster storm currently developing on the West Coast could make its way to Staten Island late next week. The storm is expected to produce heavy snow, gusty winds and coastal flooding before moving eastward with potential blizzard conditions and even tornadoes, according to CNN reported.
STORM WATCH: 1-3 inches of wet snow for parts of the Hudson Valley Sunday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Meredith Garofalo says parts of the Hudson Valley will see periods of wet snow throughout Sunday with accumulations between 1 to 3 inches.
NY snow forecast: Maps show where it is expected to fall on Sunday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A white Christmas of sorts may come a bit early as some snow may hit New York City and the East Coast later this weekend. With two “mini” storm systems traveling from the Midwest to the mid-Atlantic early into next week, Islanders will have the best chance of seeing snowflakes dust the area sometime between Sunday and Monday.
pix11.com
Snow in the forecast for parts of the tri-state area
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in the New York City area as temperatures only managed to reach the mid and upper 40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked-in with an afternoon high of 45 degrees, which is 1 degree below normal. We did have plenty of sunshine out there though, and winds stayed on the light side.
First Significant Snowfall of Season Predicted in Hudson Valley
Newburgh, Middletown, Poughkeepsie, Kingston and New Paltz should prepare for snow. It's already the holiday season and the Hudson Valley has yet to see any significant snow accumulations. In fact, the weather has been downright balmy in many parts of the region. Instead of snow, we've experienced some wet and humid weather causing some to wonder if winter would ever arrive.
New Yorkers are Being Warned About a ‘Tridemic’! Is it Time to ‘Mask Up’ Again?
By now, everyone in New York and beyond knows exactly what the word pandemic means. The term tridemic, however, is something that we're not as familiar with. There is a new illness to be aware of in New York and the Capital Region, and health officials have made their recommendations in order to try to keep you, and your family, safe.
New York weather: Areas around NYC are predicted to get snow this weekend. Will Staten Island?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — There is a storm on the horizon that will be sweeping the New York City area from Sunday afternoon into Monday morning, according to Paul Walker, AccuWeather senior meteorologist. Rain with some “wet snow” mixed in with it could be a possibility, however, the forecaster...
pix11.com
Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than sports
The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some of New York City's best players for nearly two decades, but improving your skills at the program isn't the only benefit of signing up. Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy teaching more than …. The Harlem Baseball Hitting Academy has been producing some...
