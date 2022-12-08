Read full article on original website
10 Biggest Box Office Bombs of 2022
2022 is drawing to a close, and while it’s fun to look back on some of the best films of the year, it is also interesting to take a look at some of the biggest box office flops of the year. What’s particularly interesting about this list is that it shows how box office performance rarely has a direct correlation to film quality. Multiple films on this list received stellar reviews from critics, yet performed badly at the box office.
Top Gun: Maverick Named Best Film of 2022 by National Board of Review
Other National Board of Review 2022 honorees include Steven Spielberg, Colin Farrell and Michelle Yeoh Top Gun: Maverick is soaring to new heights and end-of-year accolades. On Thursday, the National Board of Review announced that it has named the Tom Cruise-led movie as its top film of 2022, adding to the sequel's pile of accomplishments as the highest-grossing film of 2022 and one of the most successful films of all time. The Joseph Kosinski-directed movie, a sequel to 60-year-old Cruise's 1986 original Top Gun, also won an award for outstanding...
John Boyega Calls The Woman King The Closest He'll Get To Starring In A Black Panther Movie
"Star Wars" actor John Boyega has called his role in "The Woman King" the "closest [he'll] get" to Wakanda, drawing comparisons to Marvel's "Black Panther." Known for his portrayal of Finn in the "Star Wars" sequel trilogy, Boyega recently sat down with the MCU's Letitia Wright for an exclusive interview with Variety, where he gave some insight into their long-standing friendship and respective careers.
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio Cast: Where You've Seen And Heard The Actors Before
Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio has arrived on Netflix and its cast is full of stars. Here is where you might have seen or heard them before.
Why Ronal In Avatar: The Way Of Water Looks So Familiar
James Cameron is kind of a big deal. Almost as big as the films he's directed. From futuristic assassins to aliens with HDMI hair braids, Cameron is responsible for some of the biggest breakthroughs in filmmaking history — and the breakthrough stars who helped him along the way. His first trip to Pandora in 2009's "Avatar," for example, made household names of the likes of Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
Popculture
'Yellowstone' Kills Beloved Character and TV Western Legend in Latest Episode
Yellowstone has been nothing if not full of surprises this season, from heartbreaking accidents to epic bar brawls. Understandably, fans were quite shocked to see that the series killed a beloved character and TV Western legend in its latest episode. Please Note: Yellowstone Season 5 Spoilers Below. During Sunday night's...
‘Wonder Woman 3′: Plans for Patty Jenkins’ sequel revealed
Patty Jenkins’ “Wonder Woman 3” is the latest Warner Bros. DC Studios project to be scrapped, according to a new report. Sources allegedly told The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday that new DC movies bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran, as well as Warner Bros. Pictures bigshots, rejected Jenkins’ script, co-written with Geoff Johns, as it does not match their new — and developing — vision. Jenkins directed and co-wrote “Wonder Woman” and “Wonder Woman 1984” starring Gal Gadot. Insiders assured THR that costs aren’t a reason for the snub, even though the studio could save tens of millions by not moving forward with the third “Wonder Woman”...
murphysmultiverse.com
Jason Momoa Might Be Done as Aquaman After ‘The Lost Kingdom’
Nothing quite like another Warner Bros. shocker to end a quiet night. The Hollywood Reporter’s latest news drop has revealed an absolute bombshell – Patty Jenkins‘ Wonder Woman 3 is not moving forward, and the DC Cinematic Universe established by Zack Snyder with 2013’s Man of Steel is likely over. If this wasn’t enough, THR also confirmed there are good odds the films released by the newly formed DC Studios over the next couple years will also be the last time fans see many of their favorite actors in their most iconic roles. This, according to the trade, would be true of even the heaviest DC hitters, including Jason Momoa as the undersea hero Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman.
wegotthiscovered.com
A star-studded thriller that died a horrible death at the box office wins new converts to its streaming cult
All the talent in the world, not to mention enthusiastic reviews from critics, is enough to guarantee box office success, something that the sorely underrated and unfairly overlooked Bad Times at the El Royale discovered to its detriment after hitting theaters in October of 2018. Backed by a pulsating score...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
TODAY.com
‘White Lotus’ Season 3: Everything to know
The "White Lotus" Season Two finale hasn't aired yet, and people are already talking about whether there will be another season. And who can blame them? The show has people gasping, theorizing, dissecting fashion and dreaming of Sicily, all while trying to solve which character winds up dead. Well ......
14 Actors Who Pivoted From Movies To TV
I can't wait to see Tom Holland tackle a TV series with The Crowded Room!
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Tyler Perry to Write and Direct 4 Movies for Amazon
Tyler Perry is heading to Amazon, striking a four-picture film deal to write, direct, and produce movies for Amazon Studios that will live on Prime Video. No specific project information has been revealed, and it’s also unclear whether Perry will star in any of the four films. Perry most recently directed “A Jazzman’s Blues,” a historical melodrama for Netflix that made its premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival back in September. Some of his other recent projects include the 12th Madea movie, “A Madea Homecoming,” also for Netflix, and the thriller “A Fall From Grace.” Perry previously had a first-look...
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
‘Avatar 2’ blows critics away in 1st reactions to film
Critics who got an early sneak peek of "Avatar: The Way of Water" at the London premiere took to social media to give a short review of their experience.
Darren Aronofsky Doesn't Get The Criticism Of The Whale At All
Darren Aronofsky and A24's "The Whale" has made quite the splash this year — and not for entirely positive reasons. The film, which the studio describes as "the story of a reclusive English teacher who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter," began its life as a stageplay penned by Samuel D. Hunter (per Playbill). Translating the work from its lauded run at Playwrights Horizons (an esteemed off-Broadway venue) to an art-house film backed by some of Hollywood's most daring players seems like it should have been a breeze. Save one crucial detail — "The Whale's" leading man is written to be over 600 pounds.
Emily Blunt's Crying Incident On The Edge Of Tomorrow Set Triggered Harsh Advice From Tom Cruise
The 2014 action epic "Edge of Tomorrow" may have been one of the best sci-fi movies of the last decade, but it's one that star Emily Blunt may like to forget. Set around Blunt and Hollywood legend Tom Cruise's futuristic military characters — Sergeant Rita Vrataski and Major William Cage, respectively — "Edge of Tomorrow," a.k.a. "Live Die Repeat," is a time-loop tale about fate and redemption, which sees humanity waging a war against an alien super-organism known as the Omega. Throughout the movie, the Omega repeatedly sends alien drones, a.k.a. Mimics, to try and stop the human race from taking out its central nervous system, which is controlled by larger alien creatures known as Alphas. Each time an Alpha is killed, the Omega is able to reset time and send itself back one full day to adjust its battle tactics.
John Boyega Details How The Force Awakens And J.J. Abrams Changed Him For The Better
Actor John Boyega burst onto the scene with his star-making performance in the 2011 cult hit "Attack the Block." Following the success of that film, the actor became a household name after starring as Finn in J.J. Abrams's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The actor has found recent success appearing in the buzzy Sundance title "Breaking" and in the historical action epic "The Woman King."
