Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Metra has halted train movement near Arlington Heights after a train hit a car, according to Metra.

In a tweet , the Arlington Heights Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road.

Metra said extensive delays are anticipated.

Police are asking people to use Euclid Avenue or Central Road to get across the tracks.

It’s not clear yet if the driver or anyone else was injured.

