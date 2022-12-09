ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington Heights, IL

Metra train hits car in Arlington Heights

By Andrew Smith
WGN News
WGN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17aTjp_0jcP9DMQ00

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. — Metra has halted train movement near Arlington Heights after a train hit a car, according to Metra.

In a tweet , the Arlington Heights Police Department is asking people to avoid the area near Northwest Highway and Arlington Heights Road.

Metra said extensive delays are anticipated.

Police are asking people to use Euclid Avenue or Central Road to get across the tracks.

It’s not clear yet if the driver or anyone else was injured.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Car crash involving school bus injures 9 in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK, Ill. — A crash involving three vehicles — including a school bus — in Oak Brook landed nine people in the hospital Monday morning. According to the Oak Brook Fire Department, they were called to a motor vehicle accident with injuries around 8:19 a.m. on westbound I-88 near mile marker 139. While firefighters […]
OAK BROOK, IL
thechicagogenius.com

CTA Solves Driver Shortage by Welding Drivers’ Doors Shut

CHICAGO — With driver shortages still affecting bus and train transit times, the CTA is looking for ways to stretch its thinning pool of employees. To guarantee that trains and buses will run frequently and promptly, the CTA has announced it will be welding the drivers’ doors shut, trapping them inside.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Suburban person rescued after being trapped in a hole

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — A suburban person was rescued from being trapped in a hole at a residential construction site in Buffalo Grove Monday evening, fire officials said. According to the fire department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive near the intersection of McHenry Road and Arlington Heights Road around […]
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
WGN News

CPD search: Woman pepper sprayed CTA bus driver in robbery

CHICAGO — Chicago police are looking for a woman who sprayed a CTA bus driver with pepper spray and took her bag. The incident occurred Friday in the 6300 block of South Stony Island Avenue and the woman is described as being between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. If any information on […]
CHICAGO, IL
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

How the Englewood Nature Trail will be different than The 606

Last April the city of Chicago earmarked $6 million to transform an unused 1.75-mile railroad embarkment located between 58th and 59th streets, running between Lowe (700 W.) and Hoyne (2100 W.) avenues in the Englewood community, into an elevated multi-use trail. Though other potential names, such as the Englewood Line, the Englewood Trail, and the 59th Street Line, were in the running, the one ultimately settled on was the Englewood Nature Trail.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man injured in drive-by shooting in Brighton Park

CHICAGO - A 38-year-old man drove himself to the hospital after being shot in Brighton Park Sunday morning. Police say the victim was inside a car in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue around 4:35 a.m. when a sedan stopped near him and someone inside started shooting. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago police warn about burglars targeting elderly residents on Northwest Side

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning residents of the Northwest Side that burglars are tricking elderly residents and stealing from their homes. Chicago police said that the robbery team has struck four times in Portage Park and Irving Park. One distracts the victim with a conversation about home repairs or problems with their water while the other enters their home and steals jewelry.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police investigate 2 separate shootings in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Police in Waukegan are investigating two separate shootings. The first shooting incident was reported around 7 p.m. Monday in the 1900 block of South Waukegan Road, just outside VP Logistics. A heavy police presence was reported on the scene. A second shooting was reported in the 2600 block of West Cornelia Avenue. […]
WAUKEGAN, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Woman charged with battering 5 police officers, resisting arrest during traffic stop in Crystal Lake

A Fox River Grove woman allegedly battered five different police officers while they were trying to arrest her during a traffic stop in Crystal Lake, court documents show. Ellie G. Masukevich, 18, of Fox River Grove, was charged with five counts of aggravated battery to a police officer, two counts of driving under the influence, […]
CRYSTAL LAKE, IL
WGN News

3 attempt to rob armored truck at Chase Bank in Oak Park

OAK PARK, Ill. — The FBi is investigating an incident involving an armored truck at a Chase Bank in Oak Park Monday morning. The FBI responded to the incident at the 933 block of Madison Street just before 9:00 a.m. Monday morning. In a press release Monday afternoon, FBI officials said three Black men verbally […]
OAK PARK, IL
WGN News

Police: Missing 15-year-old girl found dead in suburban hotel room

EVANSTON, Ill. — The Evanston Police Department have identified a 15-year-old girl who was found dead in a hotel room Saturday morning. Police said that 15-year-old Nyasia Jennings, who had previously been reported missing in Chicago, was found in a hotel room at the Holiday Inn in the 1500 Block of Sherman Avenue around 11:16 […]
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Recognize This Movie-Famous Suburban Chicago Home? It Just Sold For $1.6M. See Inside

The suburban Chicago home from an iconic 1984 coming-of-age John Hughes film just sold for a cool $1.6 million. The home, at 3022 Payne St. in Evanston, is the home of Molly Ringwold's character in "Sixteen Candles" -- high school sophomore Samantha "Sam" Baker, whose family famously forgets her 16th birthday in favorite of older sister GInny's upcoming wedding.
EVANSTON, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man, 2 teens charged with breaking into homes in Niles

NILES, Ill. - Three suspects from Chicago were arrested Saturday in connection to two suburban residential burglaries. At about 4:20 p.m. on May 21, a homeowner in the 8500 block of West Betty Terrace reported that their residence had been burglarized, Niles police said. The front door was forced open.
NILES, IL
WGN News

WGN News

37K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy