A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two to five years of probation, including spending time at a state correctional facility, for setting a fire at the Canfield Hotel in Dubuque on December 8th, 2021 that displaced 37 people. 43 year old Crystal Farrell was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree arson for the fire at the Canfield Hotel. As part of her probation, Farrell must reside at the state correctional facility on Elm Street for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved. If she violates the terms of her probation, Farrell faces 10 years in prison.

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 21 HOURS AGO