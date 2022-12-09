Read full article on original website
x1071.com
Disturbance in Dodgeville Results in Arrest
Authorities in Iowa County received a report of a disturbance at a residence on Craig Street in Dodgeville Saturday around 5pm. Dodgeville Police along with Iowa County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the residence. Upon investigation at the residence, 28 year old Dalton Richardson of Dodgeville was arrested on charges of Disorderly Conduct, Bail Jumping, and a Probation Violation. Richardson was booked at the Iowa County Jail where he remains in custody.
superhits106.com
Woman Sentenced To Probation For Setting Fire at Canfield Hotel
A woman from Dubuque has been sentenced to two to five years of probation, including spending time at a state correctional facility, for setting a fire at the Canfield Hotel in Dubuque on December 8th, 2021 that displaced 37 people. 43 year old Crystal Farrell was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of second-degree arson for the fire at the Canfield Hotel. As part of her probation, Farrell must reside at the state correctional facility on Elm Street for one year or until maximum benefits are achieved. If she violates the terms of her probation, Farrell faces 10 years in prison.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids woman sentenced to prison after buying gun for boyfriend
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa woman will be going to federal prison after purchasing multiple firearms. 42-year-old Lisa Marie Good pled guilty in July 2022 to making false statements during the purchase of a firearm. Information at the sentencing hearing showed that between November 2020 and August...
UPMATTERS
Wisconsin man arrested for 6th OWI, obstruction while possessing fentanyl, meth after ‘suspicious activity’
PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. (WFRV) – A La Crosse man was arrested in southwestern Wisconsin for operating under the influence after allegedly trying to destroy evidence during a traffic stop. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office says an investigator performed a traffic stop for moving violations and suspicious activity after...
x1071.com
Argyle Man Arrested For Restraining Order Violation
Deputies with the Lafayette County Sheriff’s department responded to a residence on Morgan Lane in Fayette Township Saturday around 8:30pm for a restraining order violation. As a result, 35 year old Douglas Rinden of Argyle was arrested for a Restraining Order/Injunction Violation and a Parole Violation. Rinden was taken to the Lafayette County Jail where he remains in custody.
kchanews.com
Two-Vehicle Crash West of Cedar Rapids Involves Chickasaw County Man
A Chickasaw County man was involved in a fatal two-vehicle crash about 30 miles west of Cedar Rapids over the weekend. The Iowa State Patrol says the wreck occurred on Highway 30 near the intersection with 14th Avenue in Benton County shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. A Honda CRV was westbound in the eastbound lanes and collided head-on with a Coronado Freightliner semi driven by 52-year-old John Schaufenbuel of Fredericksburg. Both vehicles then came to rest in the ditch.
KCRG.com
Murder conviction upheld for Dubuque man in death of his girlfriend
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Court of Appeals upheld the conviction of a Dubuque man for killing his girlfriend. Court documents say Fontae Buelow stabbed Samantha Link at his home in 2017. The court heard arguments over his appeal last month, marking the second appeal in this case. A...
KCRG.com
Dubuque couple plead guilty to fentanyl and gun charges
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Following an undercover operation, a Dubuque couple has been arrested and federally charged. 47-year-old Jose Soto-Guzman and 25-year-old Fallon Christina Murphy admitted to supplying heroin users in the Dubuque area with fentanyl between March and June 2022. Investigators conducted five controlled purchases during that time span...
iheart.com
Trial Of Man Charged In Iowa Girl's Death Set For August In Linn County
(Linn County, IA) -- The trial of a man accused of murdering a Davenport girl in 2020 has been set for August 8th in Linn County. Fifty-year-old Henry Dinkins is accused of kidnapping and murdering 10-year-old Breasia Terrell in July of 2020. Two fishermen found the girl's remains several months later in Clinton County. Dinkins' attorneys asked to have the trial moved from Scott County due to pretrial publicity.
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested For OWI, Assault on Police Officer
Dubuque Police arrested 24 year old Jesse Zeromski of Dubuque Tuesday on charges of second-offense operating while intoxicated, driving while barred, interference with official acts and assault on persons in certain occupations. A police report says that Zeromski assaulted a law enforcement officer during the course of his arrest.
ourquadcities.com
Dinkins trial set for August in Linn County
A trial for the 50-year-old suspect in the death of 10-year-old Breasia Terrell has been set for Aug. 8, 2023. On Thursday, Scott County Court officials told Local 4 News the date has been set. Henry Dinkins, of Davenport, remains in custody. The trial will be held in Linn County,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man pleads guilty to distributing meth
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Eastern Iowa pled guilty to distributing large quantities of methamphetamine on Wednesday. In October 2020 law enforcement searched a car being transported from Arizona to Iowa. During the search, officers found approximately 30 pounds of ice methamphetamine. Paperwork inside the car showed...
New Fire Station Coming to Southwestern Wisconsin City
The City of Platteville will be welcoming a brand new fire department. Announced last month, Platteville Fire Department's new building will be a significant development project for the area. A public meeting is also set to be held very soon. That community meeting will be held at 6pm on Tuesday,...
nbc15.com
Grant Co. issues missing endangered person alert
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Grant Co. Sheriff’s Department is asking for help locating a 34-year-old who has not been seen since he was at a friend’s home over the weekend. His loved ones told investigators it is not like him to be out of touch for so long.
A Linn County Neighborhood Has Over 100,000 Christmas Lights
For over a decade, a neighborhood over in Walker, Iowa has been blowing people away with their impressive holiday lights. Blue Creek Christmas, located at 4942 Blue Creek Court, is the perfect example of a community coming together to spread Christmas cheer AND raise money for a deserving cause!. Aaron...
iheart.com
One Injured in Linn County Semi Crash
(Linn County, IA) -- One person is recovering after a semi crashes in Linn County. The Linn County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to reports of a semi crash. When officers arrived, they found the semi crashed into the pillar of an overpass. Investigators believe the semi veered off the road, went into a ditch, and hit a light pole before eventually hitting the overpass pillar. The semi was driven by 58 year-old Thomas Pohlman, who was taken to an area hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
KCRG.com
Hometown Holiday Treats Week 3
KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne spoke with members of the team about how this impacts them. Recovery from Marengo explosion and fire continues. At least one victim is using GoFundMe to help raise money for medical treatment. Young Entrepreneurs Market held at NewBo. Updated: 21 hours ago. A unique market in Cedar...
KCRG.com
Leaders estimate up to $12,000 in equipment stolen from Cedar Rapids waterskiing club
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders of the Five Seasons Ski Team said someone stole $10,000 to $12,000 worth of sound equipment from the team’s trailers. Ryan Furnish, the president of the team, is the one who discovered the theft on Thursday. Amps, speakers, microphones, and other pieces of the sound system for the show were gone.
Major Building Explosion in Iowa County Causes Multiple Injuries
[UPDATE: 12/8/22, 4:39 p.m.]: KCCI reports that the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics have taken in and are treating 10-15 individuals injured in relation to Thursday's explosion. Agencies within a 30-50 mile radius responded. More details are below.]. According to KCRG, the City of Marengo is warning people to...
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind: Hunter Kenyon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 14-year-old. Police say Hunter Kenyon was last seen in the 1000 block of A Ave NE on December 9th, 2022. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie, blue jeans, black shoes, and a white/green striped t-shirt....
