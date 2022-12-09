Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Showers & Storms Tonight Into Tuesday, Much Colder This Week
We are looking at scattered showers and storms tonight through tomorrow. Nothing severe is expected here but we could briefly see some heavy rain. Then it turns much colder Wednesday through Sunday. Temperatures will only be in the 30s for a few days. We have a south wind ahead of...
kfdi.com
Dense fog advisory in effect for central and south central Kansas
Wichita area residents began the day Sunday with fog and freezing temperatures, and a repeat is expected for Monday morning. The National Weather Service issued a Dense Fog Advisory for Sunday night into Monday for much of western, central and south central Kansas, and the advisory extended into western Oklahoma. The advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. Monday, and it includes Sedgwick, Harvey, Reno, Kingman, Harper, Sumner, and Marion counties.
fourstateshomepage.com
Northeast Oklahoma Regional Forecast 12-12-22
There were a lot of clouds around over the weekend, and that cloud cover will continue today as a strengthening southerly flow develops well ahead of a strong frontal system that will move across the Four States on Tuesday. Diurnal heating and downsloping winds blowing from south to north across the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas may allow for a few minor breaks to develop in the low overcast; mainly during the afternoon hours. So, while we may see a glimpse of the sun here and there, the balance of the day will end up mostly cloudy. Despite all that cloud cover, we will still warm into the lower and middle 50s on those warm southerly winds. Our strong frontal system approaches the area later tonight and few showers and possibly an isolated thunderstorm will move through the region between 3 am and 8 am. This part of the system will be lifted in advance of the main cold front, as a pre-frontal trough forms out ahead of the strong surface front. A broader pattern of showers and thunderstorms moves through around mid morning through late afternoon, in association with the frontal passage. While some of these storms may produce some rather strong, convective outflow wind gusts, we expect wind speeds to remain sub-severe. The severe thunderstorms should develop quite a bit further south where deeper moisture streaming right off the Gulf of Mexico will boost thunderstorm updraft strength, and that greater instability and strong wind shear could lead to the development of supercell thunderstorms; mainly across Northern Louisiana. We dry out tonight with colder air moving into the Four States. While skies should remain mostly sunny on Wednesday, high temperatures will be a good fifteen degrees colder than today’s above normal warmth. Each successive day from Wednesday through Saturday will be colder than the previous day, as highs start out in the mid 40s on Wednesday, drop to the upper 30s on Thursday, and middle to lower 30s on Friday and Saturday. Also, periods of strong cold air advection and lift ahead of two upper level features that will be spiraling southeast across the viewing area on Thursday night and Friday, may have enough moisture to produce a few snow flurries in the frigid air spilling southward out of Canada. It appears we will definitely be feeling like winter as the Winter Solstice approaches; a little more than a week from now. The extended period forecast which reaches the Christmas holiday suggests that below, to much below normal temperatures are possible in the latter part of December. Grab your mittens!
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Kansas
Most of the lakes in Kansas are man-made lakes created to manage flood control, water supplies and to help irrigate the miles and miles of crops grown in Kansas. There are 24 public reservoirs that have been built over the years. Smaller lakes and ponds dot the landscape of the state as well providing pockets of habitats for fish, turtles, birds and migrating waterfowl. Many of the bigger reservoirs are around the same size with Milford Lake being the biggest lake in Kansas. The bigger reservoirs in the state are also the deepest lakes although that is not always the case. If you are looking for some of the deeper pools for fishing there are a few lakes that have prime fishing holes. Let’s take a look at the deepest lake in Kansas.
abc17news.com
Correction: Keystone Spill-Kansas story
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — In a story published Dec. 8, 2022, about an oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in Kansas, The Associated Press misspelled the first name of Bold Nebraska’s founder. She is called Jane Kleeb, not Janet. Article Topic Follows: AP Kansas. BE PART OF THE...
Inside Kansas Politics: In search of Randy Leach
TOPEKA (KSNT) — In this episode of Inside Kansas Politics, Deneysha Richard sits down with Alberta Leach, who has been searching for her son, Randy Leach, for almost 35 years. Randy Leach was 17-years-old when he never returned home after a pre-graduation party in Linwood, Kan. on April 15, 1988. “As soon as I looked […]
Kansas man was one step away from a heart attack
Kevin Will is a 56-year-old disabled Army veteran. In July, he noticed something was off.
fourstateshomepage.com
Thousands of Kansas children are eligible for food assistance
KANSAS — Through a pandemic program, hundreds of thousands of Kansas children can benefit from food assistance in the Sunflower State. The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Program (P-EBT) totals $56 million and allows Kansas parents the ability to enroll each of their school-aged children for a one-time benefit of $391 on a Kansas Benefits Card.
Two Ohio men charged in Hays Dollar General robbery
Two men accused in the armed robbery of the Hays Dollar General this summer both pleaded not guilty to several charges this month in Ellis County District Court. On Monday, Batalova Olatide Senuoke, 38, Columbus, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to four felony counts in connection with the July 24 armed robbery of the Dollar General Store at 1208 E. 27th, Hays.
fourstateshomepage.com
First $100K prize won in Red Hot Cash Missouri Lottery game
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A shopper at a local Schnucks store claimed the first of four $100,000 top prizes in the Missouri Lottery’s Red Hot Cash game. The winning scratchers ticket was purchased at the Schnucks Market at 3430 S. Grand Boulevard. “Something told me to try my...
Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift
The November 2022 midterms have come and gone, but there are potential lasting implications that could influence the next election season. One is that young people, aged 18 to 29, had one of the highest voter turnouts in a midterm election in recent history, according to our early analysis. Specifically, an estimated 27% of eligible voters in […] The post Near record-high numbers of young people voted in the midterms, signaling a possible shift appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Transgender Kansans face energized enemies. The words you use can make a difference.
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Iridescent Riffel is a graduate student studying higher education administration at the University of Kansas, where she serves as both an academic adviser and assistant complex director. […] The post Transgender Kansans face energized enemies. The words you use can make a difference. appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
fourstateshomepage.com
Missouri health department: Half of all medical cannabis licensees have applied to sell recreational pot
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Recreational marijuana is now legal in Missouri for those 21 and older, but you won’t be able to buy the product until next year. Last month, voters decided to join 20 other states in legalizing recreational cannabis. Now the Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is working to allow dispensaries, cultivators, and manufacturers to expand their businesses, meaning consumers will be able to buy product in the coming weeks.
WIBW
Kansas woman, three Florida residents indicted on Medicare fraud
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One Kansas woman and three Florida residents have been indicted in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United States Attorney’s Office District of Kansas. Court documents say that a federal grand jury in Topeka has returned an indictment -- charging Fawn...
WIBW
Attorney suspended from practicing after explosive conversation with client
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri attorney has been suspended from practicing law in the State of Kansas following an explosive conversation with his client. The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 125,417: In the Matter of Troy J. Leavitt, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, that Leavitt - a lawyer out of Blue Springs, Mo., - “stipulated” to violations of the Kansas Rules of Professional conduct.
WIBW
Special committee meets to hear discussions on Medical Marijuana legislation
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Kansas lawmakers resumed discussions about the possibility of drafting Medical Marijuana legislation in the state of Kansas. A special committee presented its research discoveries on Friday, December 9, as well as other states’ marijuana policies. Several neighboring states have legalized marijuana at varying levels, like Missouri voters who just passed a ballot measure legalizing recreational use.
KAKE TV
Fraud trial begins for former Kansas lawmaker
A jury is seated in the trial of a former Kansas lawmaker accused of fraud in getting COVID assistance funds during the pandemic. Michael Capps trial is underway in federal court in Wichita. A grand jury indicted Capps on 19 felony counts. According to the indictment, prosecutors said Capps lied...
Indictment: 4 used Kansas pharmacy to defraud Medicare
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas woman and three Florida residents in connection with a scheme to defraud Medicare, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Steven A. Churchill, 36, of Boca Raton, Florida, Samson K. Solomon, 25, of...
fourstateshomepage.com
State’s education department wants to use Missouri’s $6B surplus to raise teacher pay
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — The state’s education department estimates there are more than 3,000 positions in Missouri schools this year that have either been left vacant or filled by someone not qualified. Following a teacher shortage crisis, the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) is requesting the...
