iheart.com

Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake

(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
DES MOINES, IA
KCCI.com

Des Moines police investigate homicide after discovering deceased woman at a home

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are conducting a homicide investigation after finding a deceased woman at a home on Monday. Police say patrol officers conducted a requested welfare check on two people who live at a rental home on the 1600 block of East Glenwood Drive at approximately 10:27 a.m. on Monday. Officers located a deceased woman in the home.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Name of victim in Des Moines weekend shooting released

DES MOINES, IOWA — Des Moines Police are releasing the name of the man who was shot-and-killed outside a Drake neighborhood restaurant over the weekend. Tyrone Livon Hutchins, 35, died at a Des Moines hospital on Saturday after he was shot earlier in the day outside of Rico’s in the 2300 block of University of […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

A Des Moines Police Officer's Been Arrested For OWI

(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines Police Officer is on leave after a drunk driving arrest. Officer Angel Danniel Aguilar Perez is a five year veteran on the force. He was arrested Sunday by West Des Moines Police and charged with first offense Operating While Intoxicated as well as possession of a dangerous weapon while under the influence.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Des Moines Police looking into possible self-defense in Drake shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police continue to investigate the city’s seventeenth homicide of the year but investigators say evidence could be pointing to possible self defense. “Following up the leads and one of those is this is potentially an act of self defense,” said Sergeant Paul Parizek with the Des Moines Police Department. […]
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Perry Police Report December 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Sheldon Gene Boswell, 25, of 808 Fourth St., Perry, was arrested on a Greene County warrant for failure to serve jail time in the amount of seven days on an original charge domestic abuse assault. Officers received a report...
PERRY, IA
KCCI.com

Ankeny mom says video shows son’s brutal assault

ANKENY, Iowa — Jamie Mccarthy said the video circulating online that shows her son being punched and kicked at Ankeny High School is disturbing and hard to watch. She first saw the video on an Ankeny mom's Facebook page. "When I first saw it, I couldn't believe it was...
ANKENY, IA
kmaland.com

Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant

(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police Report

(Creston) Creston Police report three arrests. *Creston Police arrested 37-year-old Randy Clay Bolt, of Texas, on Friday at the Lobby for Disorderly Conduct-Fighting/Violent behavior. Officers transported Bolt to the Union County Jail, where he was released on bond. *Creston Police arrested 38-year-old Jackie Lynn-Miller of Idaho on Saturday at the...
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

QuikTrip faces lawsuit after allegedly selling gas to arsonist

DES MOINES, Iowa — An Iowa QuikTrip that sold gas to an arsonist may be held liable. That's according to a U.S. district court judge. The insurance company for Southern Knolls Apartments near 14th and Indianola in Des Moines says the nearby QuikTrip sold Giovannte Curtis gas in April 2021 after he told employees he was going to use the gas for quote "nefarious" purposes.
DES MOINES, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff’s Report December 12

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Cody Werts of Earlham was operating a city of Adel vehicle when it collided with a parked vehicle, registered to Tom Brady of Adel. No injuries were reported. Damage to the city vehicle was estimated at $300, and damage to Brady’s vehicle was estimated at $500.
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
We Are Iowa

1 injured after Saylor Township house fire

DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. One person is in the hospital following an early morning fire in Saylor Township, according to the Saylor Township Fire Department. The fire took...
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Adair woman injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County

(Guthrie Co) An Adair woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident in Guthrie County Friday morning. The Guthrie County Sheriff’s Office says 18-year-old Jaya Madelyne Fever was driving a 2002 Buick Lesabre northbound on Frontier Road. It appeared that the vehicle was in the southbound lane when Fever attempted to correct her steering, leading to an overcorrection and loss of traction. The vehicle left skid marks from the southbound lane through the northbound lane and continued through the grass in the ditch. The Buick struck a utility pole on the passenger side and came to rest just northeast of the utility pole.
GUTHRIE COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Images of Clive bank robber released

CLIVE, Iowa — Police are searching for a bank robber in Clive. They released images Friday of a man they say has robbed the First Interstate Bank on Hickman Road twice this year. The most recent robbery took place in November. If you have any information, contact the Clive...
CLIVE, IA
We Are Iowa

We Are Iowa

Des Moines local news

