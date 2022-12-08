Read full article on original website
Netflix Nabs Sundance Doc ‘The Deepest Breath,’ Emotional Thriller About World of Freediving (EXCLUSIVE)
Hollywood hasn’t even busted out the Moncler jackets or Bogner boots yet, but the indie sales market around the upcoming Sundance Film Festival is already seeing action. Netflix has acquired the documentary “The Deepest Breath,” which promises to be a visual and emotional thriller about the world of high-risk freediving — where brave souls plunge oceans with no supplemental oxygen, only breath-holding. Indie giant A24, Motive Films, Ventureland and Raw are all additional partners on the film from Irish director Laura McGann. The film will have its global debut in Sundance’s Premieres section in the new year. According to an official synopsis, the...
‘Last Film Show’ Director Pan Nalin Discusses Similarities to ‘The Fablemans': ‘Quite Amazing How All Filmmakers Think Alike’
TheWrap Screening Series: Nalin was joined by producer Dheer Momaya and star Bhavin Rabari. Pan Nalin, writer and director of “Last Film Show,” India’s official submission for the Best International Feature Oscar, turned to his own childhood growing in the Adtala village in Saurashtra for inspiration for the semi-autobiographical film.
What Does Wakanda Forever's Box Office Run Mean For Avatar: The Way Of Water?
The 30th MCU film "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" dominated in theaters for five straight weeks after it triumphantly debuted on November 11, 2022, but its fifth consecutive win at the box office may be ultimately putting an immense amount of pressure on the long-awaited sequel "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Avatar: The Way Of Water Review: A Visually Stunning Yet Unsatisfying Splash Into Pandora
A lot has changed since "Avatar" was released in 2009 and quickly became the highest grossing movie of all time. The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become of the surest thing at the box office, and film studios have become increasingly committed to revisiting and rehashing well-established intellectual property. Much of that is at odds with the original story of "Avatar," and especially with the completely new world it created. In fact, that lack of an established franchise beyond a single movie may be the reason "Avatar" has dwindled to something of a footnote in cinematic history in the 13 years since it initially hit movie theaters.
thedigitalfix.com
Frozen director wanted to kill Olaf
Disney‘s Frozen became a phenomenon when it was released in 2013 – making over a billion at the box office, launching a vast range of merchandise and spawning obsessed children who wanted the songs and the movie itself constantly on repeat. The characters of Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Sven are all beloved, but the one who maybe made the biggest impact was Josh Gad’s enchanted snowman Olaf.
This ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds’ Actor Looks Just Like His Famous Grandfather
Here's a look at Ethan Peck who plays Spock on 'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' and has an uncanny resemblance to his famous grandfather: Gregory Peck.
Collider
The 7 Best New Movies on Netflix in December 2022
We hung our socks over the fireplace and got a plate of cookies in the living room. Now, all we have to do is wait for Holiday-themed original movies to come to Netflix. However, while there are still some Christmas flicks to enjoy this month on the streaming platform, and Netflix is focused on bringing some quality family-friendly content to the viewers, December might be one of their best months for original movies yet this year. That’s because many highly-anticipated releases are coming to Netflix this month, and there’s definitely something for everybody. So, without further ado, here are the seven best original movies on Netflix in December 2022.
Dystopian German Film ‘We Might as Well Be Dead’ Sets North American Release
Aspect Ratio and Hope Runs High have struck a deal to give North American theatrical and non-theatrical releases to dystopian German film “We Might as Well Be Dead,” from first-time filmmaker Natalia Sinelnikova. The 2023 theatrical distribution of the film in the U.S. and Canada will be a partnership between the two companies and be followed by a digital release later in the year. Jordan Mattos of Aspect Ratio will oversee the non-theatrical distribution. The rights deal was struck with the film’s Amsterdam- and Beijing-based sales agent Fortissimo Films. The film, which focuses on the residents of an apartment block situated on...
‘The Rehearsal’ and ‘The Porter’ Nods Show the Indie Spirit Is Alive and Well, Even If the Awards Aren’t
I’ll admit: Even as a professional television critic, I had to look up what cable or streaming service released “The Porter” this year. The CBC original series from Arnold Pinnock and Bruce Ramsey landed two Film Independent Spirit Award nominations Tuesday morning, and in order to be eligible, a TV show “must be available [in the U.S.] via network, basic cable, pay cable, pay television, pay-per-view, interactive cable, broadband, or digital distribution through streaming platforms.” So where did the organization’s nominating committees dig up a series with only seven reviews on Rotten Tomatoes? BET+! As a fan of television, not just a...
The Spot Will Menace The Multiverse Of Spider-Men In Both Upcoming Spider-Verse Movies
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was a surprisingly big hit for Sony and Marvel in general. It marked the first time that the character appeared in animated form for a theatrical release, and it brought the character of Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) to the forefront of the story, serving as an origin story for his version of Spider-Man. It paid off big-time. "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" was critically acclaimed, garnering a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes and grossing $384 million at the worldwide box office (per Box Office Mojo).
Everything Everywhere All At Once Star Jamie Lee Curtis Explains The Reasoning Behind The Movie's Chaos
"Everything Everywhere All at Once" took everyone by surprise when the film — directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert — became A24's first movie to make more than $100 million at the worldwide box office, as reported by Variety. The black comedy about an aging Chinese immigrant, Evelyn Wang (played by Michelle Yeoh), who becomes swept up in a multiverse adventure and pursued by a malevolent order, brought in approximately $70 million in the United States alone (via Box Office Mojo) and will likely be a contender this awards season (via IndieWire).
Lady Lylla Details To Get You Pumped For Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3
One of the most highly anticipated upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films will launch in 2023 and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3" looks set to be something of a tearjerker. Director James Gunn has spoken several times about his desire to wrap up the stories of many of the characters he has helped bring to life on the big screen, meaning that certain characters might well be in the firing line.
The Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse Trailer Promises The Rare Sequel That Delivers
2018 was a phenomenal year for superhero flicks. "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Black Panther" put up some stiff competition for other films in the genre, but that didn't stop "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" from stealing the spotlight. The animated flick has often been hailed as one of the best superhero movies ever made (we only put "Logan" and "The Dark Knight" ahead of it), and the hype has been building for a sequel. We're getting that sequel four years later, and fans have been treated to the first trailer for the film.
Netflix’s new No 1 film is a strange, schlocky B-movie. Here’s why that’s a good thing
Why are people so frigid when it comes to foreign films? When Korean filmmaker Bong Joon-ho, upon receiving a Golden Globe for his 2019 drama Parasite, spoke wryly about overcoming “the one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles”, his words were tinged with a long-held truth. For many people, foreign cinema has always been a daunting proposition, a confection to be enjoyed by snobs and dyed-in-the-wool cinephiles. “Foreign film” is, of course, an umbrella term too wide to be useful: works of accessible pop entertainment like Seven Samurai or Playtime are lumped in with challenging arthouse fare like Jeanne Dielman. But it’s a...
Eagle
REVIEW: ‘The Fabelmans’ is a coming-of-age masterpiece about the magic of movie making
Steven Spielberg tells his remarkable origin story in the wonderfully wholesome and semi-autobiographical new movie “The Fabelmans.” The joyous film celebrates the art of filmmaking juxtaposed with the unique awkwardness of American adolescence. Gabriel LaBelle gives a star-making performance as Sammy Fabelman, the stand-in for Spielberg himself. Michelle...
James Gunn Directly Addresses Those Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Lady Gaga Rumors
Marvel Studios somehow manages to always be in the headlines, even when they're in the midst of a hiatus in their release schedule. The studio released "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" last month, which is still killing it at the box office, but fans have a bit of a wait ahead of them until their next movie. With the turn of the year, the MCU enters Phase 5, and with it comes the end of one of Marvel's most popular trilogies — "Guardians of the Galaxy."
Stranger Things Star Finn Wolfhard Drops Details On His Upcoming Comedy Slasher Hell Of A Summer
Finn Wolfhard may be known for his acting on "Stranger Things" and in "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," but he's been keeping himself busy with other projects on top of that. In 2020 he directed his first short film called "Night Shifts," starring his own "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" co-stars Billy Bryk and Artoun Nazareth. In the short film, two friends from high school are reunited in an unlikely situation as one of them robs the other when he's working as a night clerk in a convenience store. According to an interview with Q on CBC, Wolfhard explained that he worked with "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" director Jason Reitman to get advice on making his first film and his first script, and Reitman said his first attempt, a short film where a character wakes up in a short film, was overly esoteric and encouraged him to write a script that was more dialogue based.
Gizmodo
Mike Flanagan to Adapt Stephen King's Dark Tower for Amazon
In the wake of moving from an overall deal with Netflix to Amazon, writer/director Mike Flanagan and his longtime executive producer Trevor Macy have revealed that they have acquired the rights to a screen adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower. Flanagan said to Deadline in an interview that he’s already written a pilot script and season outlines for the show, and imagines a series that will run for five seasons and culminated by two self-contained feature films.
John Boyega Details How The Force Awakens And J.J. Abrams Changed Him For The Better
Actor John Boyega burst onto the scene with his star-making performance in the 2011 cult hit "Attack the Block." Following the success of that film, the actor became a household name after starring as Finn in J.J. Abrams's "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." The actor has found recent success appearing in the buzzy Sundance title "Breaking" and in the historical action epic "The Woman King."
Collider
'Nope's For Your Consideration Trailer Unpacks the Film's Sci-Fi Dramatics
Universal Pictures has just released a For Your Consideration trailer for Jordan Peele's sci-fi epic, Nope. Nope hit theaters back in July, and was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $171 million against a budget of $68 million, and has been submitted for several categories at the 2023 Academy Awards. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer as a brother and sister Hollywood horse training team who set out to record footage of what they perceive to be a UFO.
