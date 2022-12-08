Should aliens ever find the time and effort to invade Earth, humanity will surely have some trouble in beating back an intergalactic threat. Sure, even with our best technology, humanity would be hard-pressed to fight against a space-faring species, if only because the technology used to cross the vast distances of space would be an order of magnitude higher than anything we may have down here — we are still burning compressed dinosaurs to get from here to there and using magic exploding rocks to propel tiny projectiles when it comes to violent conflict. In other words, humanity would be sorely outmatched, and that is probably best highlighted by science-fiction movies like "Independence Day," "The Day the Earth Stood Still," and, of course, "Edge of Tomorrow."

