Deadliest Catch's The Wizard Was Built For An Entirely Different Purpose Than Crab Fishing
Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" Season 3 saw the addition of a new captain to the lineup of skippers – Keith Colburn, who leads the crew of the F/V Wizard. In some ways, Colburn is very different from Sig Hansen and his other crab fishing competitors. While many of these men are born with this career in their blood as they follow in the footsteps of fathers and grandfathers, this isn't the case for first-generation fisherman Colburn. At 22, he moved to Alaska on a whim with dreams of raking in the big bucks as a crabber, despite no experience (via Discovery). Needless to say, Colburn's drastic shift in direction paid off as he climbed the ladder from greenhorn to fierce captain.
Deadliest Catch's Sig Hansen Claims Producers Enhance Weather Conditions To Dramatize The Show
Ocean fishing is a tenuous affair that sees shipmates battered by rough oceans, erratic weather conditions, and volatile emotions that run high during dangerous or time-sensitive operations. Discovery Channel's "Deadliest Catch" focuses on brave individuals who are willing to face some of the most treacherous waters on the planet, which makes for some very popular reality television. Having been on the airwaves since 2005, "Deadliest Catch" has proven to be such a hit that several spin-off shows have been spawned, like "Deadliest Catch: Dungeon Cove," "Deadliest Catch: Bloodline," and "Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns."
'Absolute Monster:' Mega Great White Shark Pictured Stalking Fishing Boat
The predator was spotted following the boat full of tuna off Port Lincoln, in South Australia, an area teeming with sharks at this time of year.
Large Mako Shark Leaps Out of the Water and Lands on Fishing Boat — Watch the Shocking Moment!
The mako shark landed on a Churchys Charters NZ fishing boat in the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand A fishing boat in New Zealand recently reeled in more than expected. Earlier this month, Ryan Churches, the owner of Churchys Charters NZ, was out on the waters near Whitianga, New Zealand, with customers when the group got an up-close shark sighting. The charter group went cruising in the open ocean, looking for kingfish, but a giant mako shark took the bait. The creature leapt out of the water to grab the snack...
BBC
Jersey fishing boat crew still missing as search operation ends
A search for three fishermen who went missing after their boat sank off the coast of Jersey has ended. The captain and two crew members of the L'Ecume II remain missing after a collision with the Commodore Goodwill ship just after 05:30 GMT on Thursday. The Jersey Coastguard, RNLI, Channel...
Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Tapped on the Ship's Hull to Alert Rescuers Who Stood By Helpless
The USS West Virginia was berthed at Pearl Harbor when it came under attack by the Japanese on December 7, 1941. It suffered catastrophic damage when it was hit by two bombs and seven torpedoes. Over a hundred members of the USS Virginia's crew would lose their lives as a result of the surprise attack.
a-z-animals.com
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car
This Giant Anaconda Is So Big It Stops Traffic and Attacks A Car. You may be on the lookout for snakes when you are on a hike or in the tall grass, but you probably never expected to come across an aggressive Anaconda while driving. These drivers saw the massive snake on the side of a rural road in Brazil and managed to get some amazing footage of it taking on the big trucks.
Whatever Happened To Nick Tokman From Deadliest Catch?
"Deadliest Catch" has shown fans a wide array of relatable folks who are willing to put their bodies on the line in the dangerous waters of king crab fishing. Gutsiness and tenacity both have to come standard for anyone about to float out into the frigid, stormy seas of Alaska to haul thousands of pounds of crustaceans onto the deck of a ship.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Fishermen Go Shark Hunting in the Mississippi River
The video begins with the host, Mark Hood, explaining how he and his friend, Jared, decided on their fishing spot. Both experienced fishermen, Mark hosts a YouTube channel called M. Hood Fishing where he shows his best fishing tips. Mark brought segments of mullet that he previously caught and vacuum-sealed...
BBC
Four rescued after fishermen forced to abandon boat
Four fishermen have been rescued after their boat is thought to have struck rocks off a Welsh island. The men were found on a liferaft off Skomer Island, Pembrokeshire, in the early hours of Wednesday morning, HM Coastguard said. They were uninjured and brought safely to shore by a lifeboat...
forscubadivers.com
Orca Encounters Now Sinking Boats – New Learned Behavior ?
Orcas attacking boats is a fairly new learned behavior pattern occurring off of Portugal for the last few years. However, now these orca encounters are increasingly leading to sinking boats. Here recently, an encounter with a pod of 7 orcas resulted in the sinking of a yacht. A French Benetau...
Debris find offers new clues to MH370 mystery
A newly discovered piece of debris from lost flight MH370 suggests that the landing gear was down when the aircraft hit the ocean, according to experts – adding weight to the theory that the plane was crashed deliberately.The Boeing 777 component, known as a trunnion door, was found in the possession of a Madagascan fisherman 25 days ago. It is the first piece of material evidence to suggest that one of the pilots on board the Malaysian Airlines flight intended to destroy the aircraft along with its 239 passengers and crew.A fresh report published by Blaine Gibson, a self-described American...
Whatever Happened To Potty Safe After Shark Tank?
Many skills are learned in a child's early years, and parents are the sole instructors. Some of these lessons can be adorably simple, like first bites of solid food, while others, like first steps, can be unsteady. And then, there's the dreaded potty training. Although this process can end up seamless for some lucky parents, most discover that common steps include near-misses, tears, rewards, distractions, and of course, the inevitable mess. When Stacy and Colt Hall stepped in front of the moguls on ABC's "Shark Tank," they presented a product that could help eliminate some of that stress.
Emily Blunt Endured Months Of Intense Physical Combat Training For Edge Of Tomorrow
Should aliens ever find the time and effort to invade Earth, humanity will surely have some trouble in beating back an intergalactic threat. Sure, even with our best technology, humanity would be hard-pressed to fight against a space-faring species, if only because the technology used to cross the vast distances of space would be an order of magnitude higher than anything we may have down here — we are still burning compressed dinosaurs to get from here to there and using magic exploding rocks to propel tiny projectiles when it comes to violent conflict. In other words, humanity would be sorely outmatched, and that is probably best highlighted by science-fiction movies like "Independence Day," "The Day the Earth Stood Still," and, of course, "Edge of Tomorrow."
Yellowstone Fans Are Horrified By The Dog Shooting Scene In Season 5 Episode 6
As of the premiere of its fifth season, Paramount Network's present day Western "Yellowstone" remains one of TV's flagship network dramas. Of course, in order to keep its story compelling this far into its run, Season 5 sees the show either changing up the status quo outright, or at least indicating to viewers that major changes are on their way.
Man Hilariously Jumps Off A Bridge Only To Come Up With A Fish In Hand
The old bridge jump usually doesn’t lead to much other than a cheap thrill and some laughs with the boys (and possibly a broken neck if you don’t know the river below). It’s always a good time for thrill seekers and adrenaline junkies, but I can’t help but think, “what happens if you hit something in the water?”
BBC
Water scooter startle device used to deter seals from salmon
Concern has been expressed about acoustic startle technology being deployed on a water scooter in a bid to keep seals from salmon on a river. The new method, aimed at protecting spawning salmon, is being trialled on the River Dee in Aberdeenshire. The Dee District Salmon Fishery Board hopes it...
“Sharks! Hammerheads!” A Stunning Spectacle of Slaughter on the Tarpon Flats
OVER MY YEARS of fishing, I have become conditioned to scanning every sea for signals. Some flags raised from below are as dramatic and unmistakable as the black, new-moon crescent of a swordfish dorsal. Others appear more frequently: white puffs of feeding bluefish as they break water; raindrop patterns of tiny baitfish pursuing an invisible purpose; or the spreading V of a fish wake as some unidentifiable shape swims just beneath the surface. Since my first days on the water, I have been a lucky fish spotter; I have become accustomed to having others doubt my reports simply because they have not seen what my eyes recorded. Knowing this, I was careful not to overstate my case on that somnolent afternoon at anchor. But about a half-mile offshore, something unusual was happening. Of that, I was convinced.
