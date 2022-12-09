ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Four Oklahoma City police officers on leave after shooting a man armed with a gun

By Jana Hayes, Oklahoman
 4 days ago
Four Oklahoma City police officers are on administrative leave after shooting a man who allegedly pointed a firearm at a citizen Thursday morning.

Oklahoma City police Capt. Valerie Littlejohn said in a media briefing that an officer was flagged down just after 10 a.m. by a citizen, who said a man that had pointed his gun at them was walking down the street near Main and Pennsylvania. Police officers made contact with the man, and Littlejohn said they tried to "de-escalate the situation" but the man did not listen to the officers' commands.

Littlejohn said an officer shot the man with a bean bag shotgun, a form of "less lethal" force. The man then "made a threatening movement towards the officers," and four discharged their firearms toward the man, Littlejohn said.

"Once everything's been reviewed in cameras and interviews, we'll have more information on exactly how it all took place," Littlejohn said.

The police department releases body camera footage of officer-involved shootings and other incidents deemed critical on its YouTube page.

