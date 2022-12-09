Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Have you seen this truck? EPD asks social media for help
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department is reaching out in hopes of finding a suspect vehicle allegedly involved in a crash last week. Using social media, officers shared an image taken of the Ford F-150 pickup truck. The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a hit and run accident that happened […]
DCSO: Woman takes baby on pursuit with suspected drugs inside car
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — A Virginia woman is behind bars and facing fourteen charges after deputies accuse her of ramming a deputy vehicle with her car and leading law enforcement officers on a chase while an infant was unrestrained inside. Around 1:30 Sunday morning, a Daviess County Sheriff’s deputy says they were driving eastbound […]
wevv.com
Evansville man sentenced after making threats about acid attack, shootings
An Evansville man has been sentenced to prison after previously being arrested for making threats of violence. Court records show 23-year-old Christopher Flowers was sentenced to 547 days in prison with 76 days jail credit after pleading guilty to three felony counts of intimidation. Flowers was ordered to serve out...
14news.com
Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office identifies Judson St. homicide victim
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police are investigating a homicide that they say happened in the 1500 block of Judson Street. According to a police report, that happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday. The report shows Vanderburgh County Central Dispatch received a call in regards to shots fired in the area...
wevv.com
Warrick County Deputy back in court today
Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, appeared in court today as he now is facing 5 additional charges in his sexual assault case. Warrick County Deputy faces additional charges in sexual assault case. Jarred Stuckey, a Warrick County Deputy, now faces 7 counts including rape, battery, strangulation and intimidation.
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man killed in Judson Street shooting
(WEHT) -- The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder on Evansville's south side.
14news.com
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - It’s a somber day for the University of Evansville. Today marks 45 years since a plane carrying the men’s basketball team crashed, killing all 29 people on board. Authorities identified the man shot and killed in Evansville over the weekend. So far, police say no one...
14news.com
Sheriff-elect tries to capture Grinch in Princeton
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Grinch was caught on camera Sunday afternoon in Princeton, Indiana. It’s from the Virtual Railfan web cam around 4:30 p.m. Dave Kunkel captured the video. It shows Sheriff-elect Bruce Vanoven trying to get the Grinch into custody near the Princeton Depot. There’s no word...
14news.com
Fire destroys home in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A fire destroyed a home along the 8400 block of Dixon 1 Rd. on Monday night. Cairo Fire Chief Keith Phillips said a family left their home around 3:30 p.m., and at 6:15, crews were dispatched. Phillips said he was the first person on the...
104.1 WIKY
Evansville Man Spending Time In Dubois County Jail
A Evansville man is locked up in the Dubois County Security Center charged with drug possession. Jasper Police were called to the Days Inn in response to a suspicious car. A K-9 found the odor of narcotics inside the vehicle 54 year old Joseph Buchanan was in. During a search,...
14news.com
‘Giving Wall’ officially up in Tell City
TELL CITY, Ind. (WFIE) - A community ‘Giving Wall’ is up in Tell City in front of the town’s city hall. Officials say you can add items to the wall to help those in need. This comes after the community was inspired by a Newburgh woman’s ‘Giving...
Crews respond to house fire in Henderson County
CORYDON, Ky. (WEHT) — Monday evening, crews were on scene battling a house fire in Corydon. Dispatchers say firefighters responded to a home along Dixon Road #1. Firetrucks had the driveway of the house blocked as crews worked the scene. Heavy smoke could be seen off in the distance while on scene. No injuries were […]
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
14news.com
Mental Health First training underway in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, RiverValley Behavioral Health will be hosting Mental Health First training in Henderson County. That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at 455 Klutey Park Plaza Drive. The event is to teach people how to identify, understand and respond to signs of...
104.1 WIKY
Man Murdered Sunday Morning
The Evansville Police Department is investigating a murder that happened early Sunday morning. Central dispatch received a call around 4:30 regarding shots fired in the area of Riverside and Judson. When officers arrived on scene they found a man in the street in the 1500 block of Judson. The victim...
14news.com
EPD breaks down homicide numbers over the last two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunday morning’s deadly shooting on Judson Street marks the eighteenth homicide in Evansville in 2022. Of those 18, 17 have been considered murder according to EPD Sergeant Anna Gray. She says it’s the same story as 2021. “18 incidents total, 20 homicides. 15 of...
14news.com
Last LST original crew member dies at 100-years-old
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The last living original crew member of the LST 325 has passed away. According to Chris Donahue, Director of the USS LST Ship Memorial Incorporation, original LST 325 crew member Richard Martin died Monday in Pennsylvania. Martin had just celebrated his 100th birthday on November 22.
WTVW
VCSO: Driver trapped after overnight crash passes away
VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Deputies say an early morning accident claimed a life in Perry Township. On Sunday at 3:46 a.m., the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a single vehicle crash in the area of Upper Mount Vernon Road and Boehne Camp Road. A Nissan...
HPD: Juvenile charged with robbery after Garfield Avenue shooting
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Police say a weed robbery led to a shooting on Garfield Avenue. The Henderson Police Department (HPD) says on November 25, around 8:55 p.m., a male was robbed and shot in the 1500 block of Garfield Ave while trying to sell marijuana. Police say on December 9 a male juvenile was […]
wevv.com
Murder investigation underway after man shot to death in Evansville
Police are investigating a murder on Evansville's southeast side. Evansville Police say the incident happened just after 4:30 a.m. Sunday morning. According to police records, dispatch received a call for shots fired in the area of Riverside Drive and Judson Street. The caller told dispatch the person was shot. We're...
