David Harbour says it's 'terrifying' how much people love his young 'Stranger Things' costars: 'They just want to eat them up'
David Harbour told Yahoo! Entertainment that he worries about his younger "Stranger Things" costars like Millie Bobby Brown and Finn Wolfhard.
The White Lotus Fans Are Praising Meghann Fahy's Impressive Season 2 Performance
This article contains spoilers for the season finale of "The White Lotus" Season 2 of "The White Lotus" has come to an end and we finally know who was found dead in the water at the beginning of Episode 1. Played by actress Meghann Fahy, Daphne was the one character who we knew would survive. While the other characters were wrapped up in drama both real and imagined, Daphne was living her best life, shown to be vibrant and free-spirited, acting as a direct contrast to Harper's (Aubrey Plaza) rigidity. However, we see glimpses of Daphne's ruthlessness throughout the season. Fahy even teased the possibility of Daphne being the killer... and even though viewers know that's not the case, what happened in the last episode proves that Daphne is far from innocent.
Complex
David Harbour on Duffer Brothers Toying With Him About How ‘Stranger Things’ Will End
David Harbour, whose Santa-focused comedic action entry Violent Night opens Friday, stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Wednesday. While chatting with the host, expectedly, Harbour was faced with some Stranger Things inquiries. As previously revealed by series creators Matt and Ross Duffer earlier this year, the show’s upcoming fifth season...
Daredevil: Born Again: Disney+ Marvel Series Adds Michael Gandolfini to Cast
Michael Gandolfini, who starred as a young Tony Soprano in the Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark, might be headed to Marvel next. The actor has reportedly been cast in the upcoming Disney+ series Daredevil: Born Again, according to our sister site Deadline. No character details have been released so far. Born Again, which is being written and executive-produced by writing duo Matt Corman and Chris Ord (Covert Affairs), will see Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrio reprise their respective Daredevil roles as Matt Murdock/Daredevil and Wilson Fisk/Kingpin. Cox starred as the titular superhero in Netflix’s Daredevil for three seasons until its...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: ‘Wakanda Forever’ star admits having objections to shocking development while ‘The Defenders’ vet teases the comeback we’re all waiting on
Warning: This article contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. To misquote Tobey Maguire, if somebody told you Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was just your average, ordinary Marvel movie, not a care in the world, somebody lied. It’s easily one of the most emotional MCU films ever, not only because of the grief it carries with it from real life but also because of the tear-terking and occasionally gut-wrenching developments that occur throughout its plot. So it’s no surprise that one of its stars objected to one shocking moment, as we’re about to find out…
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
Tanya's Arc In The White Lotus Season 2 Was Inspired By Jennifer Coolidge's Personal Quirks
Warning: This article contains spoilers for "The White Lotus" Season 2 finale. It's easy to write off "The White Lotus" as a quirky hotel murder mystery, but the series is much more than that. Having recently concluded its second season, the HBO hit has firmly cemented itself as a project with an ever-present eye on what lies beneath the surface. All of this satisfyingly fulfills the promise set out in an early synopsis. "As darker dynamics emerge with each passing day, this biting six-episode series gradually reveals the complex truths of the seemingly picture-perfect travelers, cheerful hotel employees and idyllic locale itself," HBO wrote before the series premiere (via Cosmopolitan).
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ trailer shows off Drax throwing basketballs at children and Baby Rocket
Hot off the heels of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, we’ve got our first look at Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3, due out next year. It shows off our titular guardians landing in the middle of a planet which, at first glance, appears to be the middle of a stock-standard Earth-like suburbia, only to discover that its residents are in fact aliens.
Despite Family Tensions, Prince William and Princess Catherine Will Reportedly Still Send Archie and Lili Christmas Presents
The adults, however, will not be exchanging gifts.
hypebeast.com
Hugh Jackman, Tobey Maguire, and More Rumored for 'Avengers: Secret Wars'
As Marvel Studios moves towards developing Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, entertainment insider YoutTube channel Heavy Spoiler is now reporting rumors for Avengers: Secret Wars. Previously known as simply Avengers 6, Marvel Studios is reportedly working towards filling the sixth installment with as many popular characters as possible.
Patty Jenkins’ ‘Wonder Woman 3’ Not Moving Forward as DC Movies Hit Turning Point (Exclusive)
Call it DC Rebirth or DC: Genesis. Maybe call it Identity Crisis or Flashpoint. These titles of past DC comics event series aptly describe the state of Warner Bros.’ DC movies, which are on the cusp of a new era but not before a potentially messy transition period. A cleaning of the slate is common when a new executive team is put in place to run a studio or division but there is likely little precedent for the amount of Clorox James Gunn and Peter Safran could spray as they prepare to launch DC Studios and guide superhero movies for the...
Rick And Morty Fans Are Buzzing Over Morty's Lightsaber Shenanigans In The Season 6 Finale
"Rick and Morty" is still going strong as it wraps up its sixth season. The wildly popular animated series from Adult Swim, in fact, has earned enough fans that it has already had been renewed for 70 episodes back in 2018, likely meaning that it will at the very least get to a 10th season — and proving just how confident the top brass at Cartoon Network really is about this duo's strange meta-explorations. Following the misadventures of unhinged mad scientist Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) and his constantly anxious grandson Morty Smith (also Roiland), the zany series has often seen the duo (and other members of the Smith family) traveling across time and space as they find themselves in one ridiculously absurd scenario after another.
Yellowstone Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of A Beloved Character In Season 5 Episode 6
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowstone" Season 5 Episode 6. Now in its fifth season, "Yellowstone" has established itself as one of America's most popular shows — and a record-breaking one at that. The Kevin Costner-led neo-Western crime drama revolves around a family of ranchers who encounter their fair share of torment as they fight to maintain ownership of their Montana ranch while simultaneously dealing with dark secrets, murder, and general mayhem. It has all of the captivating ingredients that one needs in a crime drama, and it's only natural for tears to be shed among the show's base on occasion.
Blue Bloods Fans Are Losing Interest After Season 13 Episode 8's Repetitive Storylines
CBS cop drama "Blue Bloods" ranks among some of the network's biggest broadcast behemoths, currently consisting of more than 250 episodes released over 13 seasons and counting that have aired since 2010. While by the numbers "Blue Bloods" is an unqualified success, viewers of the show are typically unshy about criticizing its shortcomings.
Rick And Morty Fans Are Divided Over The Rick Prime Storyline In Season 6's Finale
The following article contains spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6, Episode 10 — "Ricktional Mortpoon's Rickmas Mortcation." "Rick and Morty" fans have had some mixed thoughts about the roller coaster ride that has been Season 6. In a block of episodes that take us even deeper into the hows and whys of the show's galaxy-hopping and cloning techniques, audiences have learned a lot about how precisely Rick Sanchez (Justin Roiland) operates.
What Has Stephanie March Been Up To Since Leaving Law & Order: SVU?
Actress Stephanie March has now played Assistant District Attorney Alexandra "Alex" Cabot within the "Law & Order" universe throughout several seasons and 110 episodes of television. Cabot has mainly appeared on "Law & Order: SVU," becoming one of the longest-serving ADAs before March left the series. The attorney is known for being tough but extremely fair in her commitment to the justice system.
Ryan Murphy Weighs In On Netflix's Choice To List Dahmer Under The LGBTQ Tag
It's fair to say that Ryan Murphy's chilling miniseries "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" is one of the most controversial shows of 2022 — something which should be unsurprising, given its subject matter. The miniseries explores the life of cannibalistic serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer (Evan Peters), taking a hard look at his troubled past and the extreme violence of his crimes.
The Ending Of Rick And Morty Season 6 Explained
Spoilers for "Rick and Morty" Season 6 ahead. Every season of "Rick and Morty" is a self-referential tour of chaos through various movie spoofs, genre tropes, and — occasionally — real drama. Season 6 is no exception to this rule, though it does introduce some fun twists to the formula that help keep things fresh. After the relative mixed bag of Season 5, some viewers may have feared that the series was headed for stale territory. The good news is that "Rick and Morty" Season 6 is a stellar return to form, delivering high-concept episodic stories and just enough big-picture narrative to tie it all together.
Zoe Saldana Says She “Felt Artistically Stuck” While Working on Film Franchises for Past 10 Years
Zoe Saldaña is reflecting on the major tentpole projects that have helped define her career since the late 2000s. During a recent interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the actress said that she is grateful for having been part of massive blockbusters but that they led her to feel “artistically stuck.” Saldaña, whose Netflix series From Scratch launched in October, stars as Neytiri in next month’s highly anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water and is set to reprise her role as Gamora in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, due out in May.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside James Cameron's Billion-Dollar Bet...
