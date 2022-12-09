ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

94.3 WCYY

You’ll Never Believe Where The Best Drinking Water In Maine Is

Unlike many of the more developed and industrialized states, Maine is lucky to have great drinking water nearly everywhere. Sure, there are a few towns / cities where the tap water is less than stellar, but for the more part, you can drink the water right out of the tap. Or, like we used to do back in the 80s and 90s, drink right out of the hose.
mainebiz.biz

Branching out: $14M in state grants to support forest industry

Nineteen Maine forestry companies will share $14 million in state grants for a range of improvement projects, Gov. Janet Mills announced. Funding comes from the final round of the $20 million Forest Recovery Initiative of the governor's Maine Jobs & Recovery Plan. Recipients include ND Paper in Rumford, which will...
101.9 The Rock

A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea

Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
wabi.tv

Loon counters find more chicks, fewer adults in Maine

PORTLAND, Maine (WABI) - Maine’s annual census of loons has found slightly fewer adult birds but more chicks this year. The state has the largest population of the birds on the East Coast and has sought to protect them with environmental laws in recent years. Maine Audubon, which conducts...
C. Heslop

Proposal Of Up To $8,000 For New Maine CashBack Program

A new proposal could give you up to $8,000 in rebates. There is one expense on everyone's mind this time of year. The payment could help. Senators Angus King and Susan Collins introduced a bill. It sets out to help Maine families heat their homes without a high electric or gas bill.
ChesapeakeBayMagazine

Surprising Blue Crab Population Develops in Maine

Around the Chesapeake Bay, the blue crab, Callinectes sapidus, is an immediately recognizable and. iconic species. It is the Maryland State Crustacean, the namesake and mascot of a team in the Atlantic. League of Professional Baseball, and the base of the most valuable fishery in the Bay. Up in the...
Z107.3

Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.

Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
B98.5

How Likely Is Maine To See A White Christmas In 2022?

Unless you are big into skiing, boarding, or snowmobiling, there is a good chance that you are not a massive fan of snow. However, I think we can all agree that there is something magical about a Christmas Eve or Christmas Day snowstorm. Right?. Many people don't feel like it...
themainewire.com

Lockman: Janet Mills’ “Winter Emergency” a Welfare Bonanza at the Expense of Nursing Homes

The biennial clown show on the banks of the Kennebec opened last week at the Statehouse with scores of newcomers joining the all-too-familiar cast of characters. Wednesday, December 7th was a long day of pomp and circumstance, melodrama, hand-wringing, pearl-clutching, demogoguery, finger-pointing, virtue-signaling, and grandstanding. The three-ring circus was topped off with a grand finale late in the evening, as a chorus of veteran clowns belted out graphic descriptions of Mainers freezing to death in their homes and on the streets when the weather turns cold in January.
WGME

Police searching for Maine man who disappeared in Massachusetts

PEABODY, MA (WGME) – Police in Massachusetts say they are searching for missing Maine man. Peabody Police are asking for help in finding 31-year-old Michael Gray. A family member reported him missing on Sunday around 10:30 a.m. Police say Gray called them Saturday night after getting locked out of...
PEABODY, MA
southarkansassun.com

$450 Checks Should Be Sent to Maine Residents; Gov. Mills Says

A plan was released by Governor Janet Mills regarding the heating assistance that will be provided to Mainers this winter season, as reported by WGME. An estimated 880,000 eligible Mainers will receive $450 checks under the plan. Gov. Mills noted that Maine residents are suffering from inflation and rising energy...
94.9 HOM

Baby Names That Were the Most Popular in Maine This Year

Naming your newborn child can definitely be a stressful time. Trying to come up with the perfect name for your little one and also hope that they love it in the future. I can't tell you the hard time I had even just coming up with names for my younger brothers. In my case, my parents wanted to make sure their children's names all started with the same letter, so that limited the name pool, which was both a good and a bad thing.
R.A. Heim

Maine residents to get $850 payments this holiday season

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Pexels) How does an additional $850 sound right now for the holiday season? The great news is that know that some cash is likely coming your way, as long as you meet a few requirements from the state of Maine. As a way of helping residents, Governor Mills has proposed giving back more than half the budget surplus of 729.3 million to the taxpayers of Maine checks in the amount of $850.
The Center Square

Maine's public advocate calls for utility bill relief

(The Center Square) – Maine’s consumer watchdog has filed an emergency request with the state seeking relief for low-income consumers facing rising energy bills. In a filing to the state Public Utilities Commission, Public Advocate William Harwood calls for a temporary increase of payments under the state's Low Income Assistance Program, with a $75 credit to bump up monthly benefits by about $25 per household. Harwood asked utility regulators to...
Q97.9

30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
