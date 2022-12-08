ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aliquippa, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

PennLive.com

PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse

PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Philadelphia Eagles sign 3-time Pro Bowl punter to replace injured starter

The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. Siposs was hurt late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked. Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Siposs will be out “a little longer than we expected.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley

Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
ALLENTOWN, PA
The Spun

Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday

On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
PennLive.com

Moon lander built by Pa. firm readied for 2023 touchdown on lunar surface

A lunar lander built by Astrobiotic in Pittsburgh has passed a battery of critical tests, moving one step closer to touching down on the moon early next year. The Peregrine lunar lander, which stands a bit more than 6 feet tall and is about 8 feet in diameter, is expected to be part of a United Launch Alliance atop a Vulcan Centaur, a methane-fueled, multi-stage rocket.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death

A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

3 statues vandalized overnight at Pa. church

It’s a case of damaging property when no one was around. According to 6ABC, a church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend. As a result, at least three statues were damaged overnight. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown said police officers were on site investigating the scene...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41;  Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA

- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
