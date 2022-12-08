Read full article on original website
Hunter in Greensburg, PA Sparks Controversy as he Butchers Deer 'at Home in Front of a School' & Will Continue to Do ItZack LoveGreensburg, PA
Famous store chain opening another location in Pennsylvania to host giveaways and food drive during grand openingKristen WaltersEllwood City, PA
5 Famous Musicians You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Pizza Places In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
3 Great Burger Joints in PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Sights and Sounds: Bishop McDevitt vs Aliquippa - video highlights
The Bishop McDevitt Crusaders came out on top 41-18 against Pittsburgh powerhouse Aliquippa in the PIAA 4A state championship Thursday night at Cumberland Valley High School. The victory gives Bishop McDevitt its second title in school history and the first under head coach Jeff Weachter. Senior wide receiver Tyshawn Russell...
PIAA urges investigation after racially offensive photos, videos attributed to Southern Columbia following 2A title win over Westinghouse
PIAA executive director Bob Lombardi said Saturday that he has asked Southern Columbia High School officials to investigate a racially offensive video and photos that surfaced online following the Tigers 2A title win over Westinghouse Friday. A Tik Tok video appears to show two Southern Columbia players on the team...
Undefeated William Penn hands Red Land girls basketball first loss of the season
Red Land was unable to overcome a slow first half as the Patriots dropped a 58-39 non-conference decision to William Penn Monday. The Patriots fell behind 36-15 by the intermission and were unable to claw back into contention. William Penn’s Ciarra Gibbs led all players with 23 points. Gibbs scored...
Philadelphia Eagles sign 3-time Pro Bowl punter to replace injured starter
The Eagles are signing three-time Pro Bowl punter Brett Kern to replace Arryn Siposs, according to nbcsportsphiladelphia.com. Siposs was hurt late in the second quarter of Sunday’s win over the New York Giants as he advanced a punt of his own that he recovered after it was blocked. Coach Nick Sirianni said Monday that Siposs will be out “a little longer than we expected.”
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
Hunter rescued after hanging upside down from a tree for an hour: Game Commission reports
A deer hunter in Lancaster County recently hung upside down for an hour before Pennsylvania Game Commission staff and personnel from local fire companies could bring in multiple extension ladders to get down from his tree. According to Lancaster County Game Warden Greg Graham, the hunter’s treestand failed, but his...
AG charges dozens of Pa. car dealers with ‘title washing,’ including some in Lehigh Valley
Almost two dozen eastern Pennsylvania businesses from Philadelphia to Allentown are accused of falsifying titles for stolen vehicles and inspections for totaled cars. The “title washing” charges against 30 people and 21 businesses in Lehigh, Lebanon and Philadelphia counties were announced Friday by Attorney General Josh Shapiro’s office. Five of the people charged and two of the businesses are in Allentown, according to affidavits.
Breaking: Longtime College Football Coach Fired Sunday
On Saturday, Army defeated Navy in overtime, as the Black Knights outlasted the Midshipmen in Philadelphia. On Sunday, Navy made a head coaching change. The Midshipmen announced that head coach Ken Niumatalolo will not return after 15 seasons leading the program. It's a pretty stunning move. The Navy head coach,...
Moon lander built by Pa. firm readied for 2023 touchdown on lunar surface
A lunar lander built by Astrobiotic in Pittsburgh has passed a battery of critical tests, moving one step closer to touching down on the moon early next year. The Peregrine lunar lander, which stands a bit more than 6 feet tall and is about 8 feet in diameter, is expected to be part of a United Launch Alliance atop a Vulcan Centaur, a methane-fueled, multi-stage rocket.
pahomepage.com
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia
Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia. Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found …. Man wanted for criminal homicide in Harrisburg found dead in Philadelphia. Remembering WYOU’s Derry Bird. Toys for Tots fundraiser held in memory of lost loved …. Toys for Tots...
PennLive.com
Coroner makes ruling in ‘suspicious’ central Pa. death
A 35-year-old woman found dead during a Monday welfare check in Lancaster died from gunshot wounds, the coroner’s office said. Lancaster police said officers found Courtney Cooper around 8:30 a.m. Monday at Cooper’s home on the 900 block of North Lime Street. At the time, police said her death was suspicious and under investigation.
Multiple people injured after being hit by a car in Allentown: report
One person is in critical condition, and several are recovering after being hit by a car in Allentown. According to WPVI-TV, the accident occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday on Lehigh and Susquehanna streets. One person was found cramped under a car and had to be rescued, police said.
3 statues vandalized overnight at Pa. church
It’s a case of damaging property when no one was around. According to 6ABC, a church in Chester County was vandalized over the weekend. As a result, at least three statues were damaged overnight. Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Downingtown said police officers were on site investigating the scene...
Pa. woman, 81, dies of burns suffered while lighting candles: coroner
An 81-year-old Allentown woman died Monday morning after she was burned Sunday afternoon while lighting candles in her home, the Lehigh County coroner reports. Dolores Farman was pronounced dead at 9:55 a.m. at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Salisbury Township from her burns, Coroner Daniel A. Buglio said. The incident happened...
Pa. man dies after getting hurt while burning trash, coroner says
A Bucks County man died of injuries he suffered while burning trash, the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office reports. The 59-year-old was hurt about 10:30 a.m. Friday at his home in Durham Township, outside Riegelsville, and was pronounced dead at 2:30 a.m. Saturday at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township, officials said.
Pittsburgh Weather: All eyes on a potential winter weather event next weekend
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- As the week begins, all eyes are on a potential snow event coming later this week.Daily average High: 41; Low: 28Sunrise: 7:35 a.m.Sunset: 4:54 p.m.Today: Cloudy, pretty close to normal for this time of the yearAny Alert Days Ahead? Potential for this upcoming weekendAware: All eyes are on this weekend and the potential snow event. Numbers have been steadily coming down over the past few days and that was expected. At this point, we may not even see an advisory issued for most of the area. We are watching.WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosLet's start off with...
fox29.com
4 Catholic churches will close in Philadelphia, suburbs early next year, archdiocese says
PHILADELPHIA - The Archdiocese of Philadelphia announced Sunday that several of its churches will officially shut their doors in the new year. Four churches serving Philadelphia, Chester and Montgomery counties were listed:. Holy Trinity Church in Old City. The Saint Peter Claver Church building in South Philadelphia. Sacred Heart Church...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Restaurants in Montgomery County PA
- Whether you're visiting Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, for a day trip or a weekend, there are many great restaurants to choose from. Some of the best dining options in the area include El Limon, Radice, and Bridgets Steakhouse. If you're looking for something a little more upscale, you can try the William Penn Inn in Gwynedd or the Caruso brick oven Trattoria in Souderton.
abc27.com
Crash disrupted traffic on US 222 South in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has caused an aa traffic jam on US 222 South in Lancaster County. According to PennDOT, there was a multi-vehicle crash on US 222 southbound between Exit: To Pa. 272- Oregon Pike and Exit: US 30 WEST/PA 283 WEST/US 222 SOUTH. All lanes were closed for a time.
Man with gunshot wounds arrives at Pa. hospital in critical condition: report
A man is in critical condition after police said he showed up at a Pittsburgh-area hospital with gunshot wounds Sunday morning. According to CBS Pittsburgh, officers came to the hospital after the man arrived by private means at around 6:20 a.m., police said. Police suspect the man might have been...
PennLive.com
