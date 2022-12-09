BREAKING: Star Florida State running back announces return for 2023

The Seminoles get their star running back to return in 2023.

We've seen a variety of different Seminoles make their announcements that they'd be returning for the 2023 season, one of those being star quarterback Jordan Travis . It seems like Mike Norvell and Florida State are gearing up for a deep run in the 2023 season.

That run has even higher potential now.

On Thursday evening, leading rusher Trey Benson announced that he'd be returning to FSU to continue his career for the 2023 season.

"First off, I'd like to thank the man upstairs because without him I wouldn't be here today. Also I'd like to thank my teammates and coach for helping me grow to be the person I want to be. So therefore, I'll see y'a'll in 2023, go 'Noles."

Benson transferred from Oregon over the offseason coming in to compete for playing time at the running back position. Because of health concerns over previous injuries, a lot of fans had their question marks about the staff taking Benson as a transfer.

Those question marks have completely disappeared.

In his first season with Florida State, Benson led the team in rushing yards with 965 along with totaling nine touchdowns, averaging 6.8 yards per carry. Benson has a chance to reach 1,000 yards against Oklahoma in their bowl game on December, 29th against Oklahoma.

