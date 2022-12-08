ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

New Jersey native CB Eric Rogers transfers to Rutgers

Rutgers continues to target in-state talent — whether that be out of high school or in the transfer portal. On Monday, cornerback Eric Rogers announced via Twitter his commitment to Rutgers. He entered the transfer portal on Dec. 5 after a stint at Northern Illinois. Rogers decided to return home to attend Rutgers rather than going on a visit to Arkansas.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Rutgers falls to Seton Hall in Garden State Hardwood Classic

PISCATAWAY — Rutgers looked tight in the opening minutes. The energy and excitement of a rivalry game can lead to sloppy starts. As time went on, it was clear that this would be the theme for the Scarlet Knights. Rutgers failed to find consistency all night long, logging 19...
SOUTH ORANGE, NJ

