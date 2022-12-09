Read full article on original website
Portugal's president faces decision over euthanasia after lawmakers' vote
LISBON, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Portugal's parliament voted again on Friday in favour of decriminalising euthanasia in the Catholic-majority country but the bill, which has already been vetoed by the president twice, could still face a bumpy road to become law.
EU parliament sacks vice president charged in Qatar bribe probe
The European Parliament sacked one of its vice presidents on Tuesday amid corruption accusations allegedly linked to World Cup host Qatar, as EU officials scrambled to contain a widening scandal. The parliament's president, Maltese conservative Roberta Metsola, called the sacking vote after reaching agreement with the leaders of the parliament's political groupings, amid fears the scandal could spread.
U.S. Congress passes landmark bill protecting same-sex marriage
WASHINGTON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday gave final congressional approval to legislation that provides federal recognition of same-sex marriages, a measure born out of concern that the Supreme Court could reverse its support for legal recognition of such relationships.
Russia Complains of Ukraine Military's 'Aggressive Behavior'
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin blamed Kyiv for failed peace talks and lamented its "totally aggressive" military conduct.
South Africa's parliament votes against impeaching Ramaphosa
South Africa's parliament voted against starting impeachment proceedings against President Cyril Ramaphosa over a report that says he held undeclared foreign currency at his farm in 2020
BBC
Twenty-seven bodies dumped by the roadside in Zambia
The bodies of 27 people, believed to be migrants from Ethiopia, have been "dumped" by the roadside in Ngwerere area north of Zambia's capital Lusaka. They are likely to have suffocated to death while in transit, Police Spokesperson Danny Mwale told the BBC. One survivor found "gasping for air" has...
Northern Ireland abortion buffer zone ruling is a ‘historic day’ – Green MSP
A Scottish Green MSP who proposed the implementation of buffer zones around abortion clinics has welcomed a judgment allowing similar legislation in Northern Ireland.The UK Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday the Abortion (Safe Access Zones) (Northern Ireland) Bill was within the legislative competence of Stormont, making passage of a similar law in Scotland potentially easier.Gillian Mackay proposed the Abortion Services Safe Access Zones (Scotland) Bill earlier this year to prevent protest outside abortion clinics in Scotland.Judgment has been handed down this morning in the case UKSC 2022/0077 - Reference by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland - Abortion Services (Safe...
BBC
Rishi Sunak promises end to asylum seeker backlog by 2023
Rishi Sunak has promised more staff to help clear the UK's backlog of asylum seekers by the end of next year. Under a plan unveiled by the prime minister, a dedicated unit of 400 specialists will be set up to handle claims from Albanians. UK border officials will also be...
BBC
Ukraine war: The Russians locked up for refusing to fight
When his son was sent to fight in Ukraine, Sergei begged him not to go. "You've got relatives there. Just refuse," Sergei recalls telling Stas, who was already an army officer. "But he said he was going. He believed it was right. I told him that he was a zombie. And that, unfortunately, life would prove that."
MPs back new sanctions against parents failing to meet child support obligations
Parents who fail to pay child maintenance could face swifter punishments under plans backed by MPs.The Child Support (Enforcement) Bill received an unopposed second reading and work and pensions minister Mims Davies confirmed the Government would support the proposals.Conservative MP Siobhan Baillie, who sponsored the Private Member’s Bill, explained how it would repeal the need for court orders to carry out serious punishments for payment arrears.The Stroud MP told the Commons: “Under current legislation the Child Maintenance Service (CMS) must apply to the magistrates or the sheriff courts to obtain a liability order before the enforcement powers, such as instructing...
BBC
Gender recognition law reform 'positive for transgender community'
Reform of gender recognition laws would have a "significant positive impact" for NI's transgender community, a Stormont report has found. The research was commissioned in May 2021 by Conor Murphy when he was finance minister. A group at Queen's University Belfast conducted the review of NI's current legislation. It has...
BBC
Peru protests: Roads and airport blocked in anger at new president
Anti-government protesters blocked roads and stormed the international airport in Peru's second city Arequipa as deadly unrest intensified on Monday. Supporters of leftist former President Pedro Castillo took to the streets in anger at his impeachment and arrest. Dina Boluarte, his successor and former deputy, proposed bringing general elections forward...
