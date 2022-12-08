Hello, everyone, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report! This week we’re coming to you from the Sunshine State, where I’m exploring every corner of Tour pro hotspot Jupiter, Fla., (read: sitting at the desk in my room at the Courtyard Marriott) before heading to Orlando for the PNC Championship. Now it’s time to take a break from beginning my Christmas shopping and fixating on this character from Wednesday‘s resemblance to Joaquin Niemann to fill you in on what’s happened this week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO