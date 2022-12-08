ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

JT and Spieth GIVE IT LARGE after beating Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy

Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth claimed the bragging rights after they took down Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in the latest edition of The Match. The all-American duo notched seven birdies in the 12-hole contest at Pelican Golf Club to defeat Woods and McIlroy 3&2. This was the seventh iteration...
Golf.com

Tiger Woods nearly drives first green in The Match, makes easy birdie

In case you were wondering if Tiger Woods has lost any speed after his injuries and not playing for five months, he hasn’t. Woods exhibited plenty of pop with his opening swing in the The Match VII, giving his tee ball at the short par-4 1st at Pelican GC a mighty lash that left him short of the green.
Golf.com

Tiger Woods played competitive golf again Saturday. Here are 4 things we learned

In the pregame coverage for The Match on Saturday, Justin Thomas said that early in his career it took him a few rounds with Tiger Woods before he gathered the steel to ask Woods what he thought of Thomas’ game. When Thomas finally inquired, Woods didn’t sugarcoat his assessment: “You don’t have near enough shots.”
Golf.com

‘Why go on?’ Tiger Woods should have retired, says longtime rival

The Open Championship returned to his favorite course, where he had won the event twice. He worked so hard just to play. The moment was right for Tiger Woods to say goodbye to competitive golf. At least that’s what Woods former rival Colin Montgomerie told the UK golf site Bunkered....
golfmagic.com

Tiger Woods fires warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas after losing match

Tiger Woods has fired a warning to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on social media after reacting to his latest Match loss alongside World No.1 Rory McIlroy. Woods and McIlroy were comfortably taken down 3&2 in The Match, which benefitted Huricane Ian Relief. You can watch Tiger's best highlights from...
golfmagic.com

Phil Mickelson breaks online silence to post statement about The Match

Phil Mickelson may not be part of The Match anymore, but that doesn't mean Lefty won't be watching Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy taking on Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas. News broke in late November the six-time major champion was being booted from the enterprise owing to his association with LIV Golf.
Golf.com

John Daly’s belly flop, Tiger’s wholesome moments, pros share Spotify secrets | Rogers Report

Hello, everyone, and welcome to this week’s edition of the Rogers Report! This week we’re coming to you from the Sunshine State, where I’m exploring every corner of Tour pro hotspot Jupiter, Fla., (read: sitting at the desk in my room at the Courtyard Marriott) before heading to Orlando for the PNC Championship. Now it’s time to take a break from beginning my Christmas shopping and fixating on this character from Wednesday‘s resemblance to Joaquin Niemann to fill you in on what’s happened this week.
Golf Digest

Tiger has a long way to go, golf under the lights is sick and five other observations from The Match

BELLEAIR, Fla. — Upon first sight of Tiger Woods on Saturday night at Pelican Golf Club, things seemed pretty dire. Ninety minutes before balls were in the air, Woods was literally using a golf club as a cane as he made his way to Bleacher Report's "hot seat press conference," where he, partner Rory McIlroy and their opponents Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth fielded a number of fan questions delivered by rising TV star Smylie Kaufman.
Golf.com

What really makes new golf clubs better than old ones?

How are new clubs better than old ones? is one of the most popular questions I get asked as someone that covers golf equipment. When I worked as a club fitter I would get asked similar questions about how players could see such large gains in distance and accuracy when upgrading to new clubs.
Golf.com

Mislabeled Tiger Woods autograph nets collector $3,000

Sometimes, one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. And others, one man’s trash is a reminder to take a closer look at your trash. On Monday, Golf Twitter found itself at the center of an all-time sports memorabilia slip-up when one savvy collector turned a mislabeled golf auction item into a quick $3,000.
Golf.com

Meet Digital Jack Nicklaus: Golf legend’s metaverse ‘twin’ featured on BBC

Turns out, the 38-year-old, major-championship-winning, world-dominating version of Jack Nicklaus exists in more than just our memories and highlight reels. In fact, you can now interact with him…live, in real time. No, we’re not talking about the real Jack Nicklaus. We’re referring to “Digital Jack,” a “digital twin” of...
Golf.com

How to watch the 2022 QBE Shootout on Sunday: Final round live coverage

The 2022 QBE Shootout will conclude on Sunday, December 11, with the third round at Tiburón Golf Course. Here’s what you need to know to watch Round 3 on TV or online. Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer got out to a fast start on Friday, leading the field in the first-round scramble format by two shots.
Golf.com

Jordan Spieth gives brilliant bunker tip during The Match

The Match is always a good time for golf fans. With contestants mic’d up, viewers get a chance to hear conversations inside the ropes and get to know the golfers in a different manner than during a typical tournament broadcast. As a bonus, sometimes fans even get an insight...
Golf.com

Introducing The Original Tee Pick by N°33 in GOLF’s Pro Shop

Today’s the day! We’re introducing The Number Thirty Three (aka N°33) into GOLF’s Pro Shop. Its Original Tee Pick is a flavor-infused toothpick shaped like a golf tee. These Tee Picks embody individuality, creative expression and iconic flavor. If you’re already excited to try these, click...
Golf.com

The Match report cards, plus best shots and moments of the night

So, yeah, primetime golf under the lights with Tiger Woods was every bit as cool as you might have expected. Woods made his highly anticipated return to competitive golf at The Match VII in a made-for-TV exhibition alongside Rory McIlroy against Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth. Pelican Golf Club, outside...
