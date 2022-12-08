Read full article on original website
The historic Robnett-Payne House built in 1857 in Fulton, Missouri was relocated and rehabilitated over 20 years agoCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 'H.E. Gensky Grocery Store Building' built in 1915 was one of those memorable neighborhood corner storesCJ CoombsJefferson City, MO
Historic Pitcher Store built in 1897 near Fulton, Missouri has either been moved or destroyedCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The historic 1929 Pierce Pennant Motor Hotel in Columbia, Missouri was converted to a retirement center in 1959CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
The 1935 Coca-Cola Bottling Company building in Columbia, Missouri now houses a baker and independent theatreCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
A Columbia man was charged with murder last week in connection with a September crash into a utility pole and subsequent electrocution in southern Boone County. The post Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
wlds.com
Sangamon County Man Arrested in Callaway County, MO For Alleged Multi-State Crime Spree
The Pike County Sheriff’s Department has announced the arrest of a Sangamon County man after a multi-state, month’s long investigation. According to a press release today from Pike County Sheriff David Greenwood’s Office, on November 10th, the Pike County Sheriff’s Department was contacted by a local farm implement dealer and advised of the theft of two zero-turn lawn mowers.
kjluradio.com
Man accused of killing two at downtown Jefferson City bar last month seeks continuance
Attorneys for the man accused of killing two people at a Jefferson City bar last month request a continuance. Damien Davis, 35, appeared in a Cole County courtroom for a bond review hearing Monday. His attorneys filed a motion for a continuance. Davis continues to be held in the Cole...
kjluradio.com
Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy
A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
krcgtv.com
Dogs attack Jefferson City police officer during arrest
NEW BLOOMFIELD — One man is in custody after he commanded his dogs to attack a Jefferson City police officer Monday evening, causing multiple punctures and bite injuries. According to police, officers got a call from the Days Inn on Jefferson Street requesting that a man and his two dogs be removed from the property. Upon arrival, officers found the man in a car in the parking lot. When they began speaking with him, they saw some illegal drugs in plain view in the car and informed the subject that he was being arrested for possessing them.
kjluradio.com
Friend of Boone County electrocution victim facing murder charge
A Columbia man is now charged with murder following a three-month-long investigation into a fatal electrocution in Boone County. It was in September when deputies were called to a location near Easley to investigate a possible electrocution. When they arrived, they discovered Andrew Moss, 22, of Hallsville, dead at the scene. Moss’ car had driven into a utility pole, knocking a powerline down across his vehicle. Evidence indicated Moss had inadvertently contacted a live powerline after exiting his vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
kjluradio.com
Columbia Waffle House murder suspect heads to trial next April
A Boone County judge schedules a jury trial this morning for a Columbia man accused of a fatal shooting in a restaurant parking lot. Leo Robinson, Jr. is charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm in the March 2021 murder of 51-year-old Reginald Ball. Witnesses told police Robinson and Ball had been arguing at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive when they heard three shots and saw Ball fall to the ground.
How a Boone County, Missouri Murder Was Solved by a Tree
How can a tree solve a murder? When it has unique DNA like one in Missouri that helped convict a Boone County man of killing his wife. The CBS show 48 Hours brought this case to light again that began back in 2019. It's the sad story of how Mengqi Ji was murdered in Boone County, Missouri. After she had gone missing, her husband Joseph Elledge had claimed that she had just disappeared and that he suspected she was romantically involved with another man.
kjluradio.com
Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found
Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
kjluradio.com
Two missing Gasconade County teens now both home safe
The last of two missing Gasconade County teens is found safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, left their home in Owensville Saturday night to visit a relative but never arrived. The pair were spotted the following day in Rosebud. Brooklyn was...
kjluradio.com
Correctional officer at JCCC assaulted by prisoner granted more than $1-million in court settlement
A correctional officer at Jefferson City Correctional Center who was brutally beat by a prisoner earlier this year is granted a cash settlement. Kent Riley was attacked by Gavin Syring in July after Riley ordered Syring to lock down in his cell. Court records state Syring refused and instead knocked Riley to the ground, repeatedly punching, kicking, and beating him.
kjluradio.com
Versailles man's manslaughter trial set for next July
A new trial date is set for a Morgan County man accused of causing a fatal crash last year. A Morgan County judge recently scheduled Arthur Scott Wilson, of Versailles, for a four-day jury trial to begin July 11. Wilson is charged with second-degree involuntary manslaughter, failure to drive on the right half of the road resulting in an accident, and failure to yield to an approaching vehicle.
Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department arrested two women believed to be responsible for stealing numerous packages from Columbia residents' porches. Kendall Gillespie, 25, and Jana Gardner, 43, were arrested yesterday. The two Columbia residents were arrested for stealing, fraudulent use of a debit/credit card and possession of a controlled substance. CPD said officers The post Columbia police arrest two suspected porch pirates appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
kjluradio.com
Washington man arrested for dealing Fentanyl and methamphetamine
A man suspected of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine is arrested in Franklin County. The Washington Police Department reports the Franklin County SWAT Team served a search warrant Thursday morning at a home in the 500 block of Madison Avenue. The search warrant was part of an investigation by the Franklin County Drug Task Force.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
krcgtv.com
Investigators search for missing Ashland girl
A fifteen-year-old girl has been reported missing for several days, prompting a local search and investigation into her disappearance. Emilee Dubes went missing from Ashland on December 4, according to a Facebook post from Missouri Missing. She's described as being 5'4", 130 pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and dimples.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Missing plans candlelight vigil for missing Ashland teen
Missouri Missing is hosting a vigil for a missing Boone County teen. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen December 4. Her family has said they believe she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Last week, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information...
