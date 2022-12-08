Read full article on original website
kjluradio.com
Two missing Gasconade County teens now both home safe
The last of two missing Gasconade County teens is found safe. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office reports Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, left their home in Owensville Saturday night to visit a relative but never arrived. The pair were spotted the following day in Rosebud. Brooklyn was...
Mo. mom arrested after child falls into wood stove and suffers burns
LINN CREEK, Mo. (TCD) -- A 27-year-old mother faces several charges because she reportedly did not seek medical help for her child after the juvenile fell into a stove. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Nov. 30, deputies received a call from a "concerned father" who said he learned his young child "suffered severe burns and that the mother had not sought medical care for the minor child." He reportedly asked deputies to conduct a welfare check at the home where the child lived with their mother on Canvasback Lane.
Columbia man accused of murder in Boone County electrocution arrested
kjluradio.com
Authorities continue to search for missing Gasconade County teen after one is found
Authorities in Gasconade County continue to search for one of two missing teenage girls, after one is found. The Gasconade County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday that they were seeking assistance finding Jersey Reynolds, 17, and Brooklyn Reynolds, 14, both of Owensville. The two left their home Saturday night, driving a 1998 gray Honda Accord. They were headed to a relative’s home but never arrived.
kjluradio.com
Friend of Boone County electrocution victim facing murder charge
A Columbia man is now charged with murder following a three-month-long investigation into a fatal electrocution in Boone County. It was in September when deputies were called to a location near Easley to investigate a possible electrocution. When they arrived, they discovered Andrew Moss, 22, of Hallsville, dead at the scene. Moss’ car had driven into a utility pole, knocking a powerline down across his vehicle. Evidence indicated Moss had inadvertently contacted a live powerline after exiting his vehicle.
kjluradio.com
Crash on Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City causes afternoon traffic jam
Drivers on the Missouri River Bridge in Jefferson City experience delays on their evening commute. The Jefferson City Police Department reported that a multi-vehicle injury accident backed up traffic on the bridge around 4:00 Monday afternoon. Westbound traffic was down to one lane due to the crash, but traffic in both directions was backed up.
kjluradio.com
Phelps County drifter's murder trial moved to Pulaski County
A Phelps County murder suspect accused of murdering a man in a motel parking lot is granted a change of venue. Josue Martinez, of Pennsylvania, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, tampering with a motor vehicle, and two counts of armed criminal action for fatally stabbing Donald Wethy, Jr., 36, of St. James. It was last week when Martinez’ trial was moved to Pulaski County.
lakeexpo.com
Body Found In The Woods Near Lake Of The Ozarks ID'd As Osage Beach Man
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. — Authorities say they found the remains of an Osage Beach man in the woods near Tuscumbia, Mo. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. According to the Miller County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Saline Valley Conservation Area on Wednesday in response to the discovery of a body. When they arrived, deputies found the remains of a white male whom they say had no apparent injuries or cause of death.
kjluradio.com
Missouri Missing plans candlelight vigil for missing Ashland teen
Missouri Missing is hosting a vigil for a missing Boone County teen. Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen December 4. Her family has said they believe she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Last week, Dubes’ family offered a $2,000 reward for information...
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City police officer attacked by dog while attempting narcotics arrest
Charges are pending against a man who gave his dogs a command to attack a Jefferson City police officer. Officers were called to the Days Inn on Jefferson Street last night around 5 p.m. The caller asked that a man and his two dogs be removed from the premises. The...
kjluradio.com
Bond reduced for Jefferson City man involved in road rage incident involving a gun
Bond is reduced for a Jefferson City man accused of a road rage incident involving a gun in Callaway County. Bond for Keenan Reeves had previously been set at $100,000. But on Monday, Judge Carol England reduced his bond to $30,000. Reeves is charged with unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of child endangerment, two counts of armed criminal action, and fourth-degree assault.
Central Missouri girl has been missing for a week, family says
A teenager in Central Missouri who has been missing for a week could be in a neighboring county, her family says.
krcgtv.com
Wallet found in St. Louis offers no clues in Osage Beach man's death
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The wallet of a man found dead in Miller County Wednesday was found in St. Louis recently, but detectives say it offers no clue as to the events that led to Ralph Toby Pannier's death and subsequent discovery in a wooded area near Tuscumbia. A person...
Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says
KYTV
Falcon, Mo., man dies in Laclede County crash Saturday afternoon
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Falcon, Missouri, died after being ejected from a vehicle in a rollover crash in Laclede County. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, it happened on State Highway 32 east of Lebanon a little before 1 p.m. Troopers report that a woman...
kjluradio.com
Pastor's wife at small Miller County church asks person who broke in to come forward
The pastor’s wife at a small church in Miller County is asking those who broke into the church to turn themselves in. Members of the Olean Baptist Church noticed Saturday that someone had used a crowbar to break into the church. Olean is a town of less than 200 people and the Baptist church is one of just two that serves the comunity. The pastor’s wife, Lou Ann Hoskins, says whoever broke in did not vandalize the church or its contents, and she’s grateful for that. And she says the incident did lead to some important discussions.
Laclede County crash leads to one dead and three injured
LACLEDE COUNTY, Mo.- One man has died following a crash in Laclede County, Missouri, Saturday afternoon. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash happened around 12:50 pm, thirteen miles east of Lebanon on Saturday. Dennis Hubler, 35, was riding in a 2001 GMC Yukon with two children and a woman heading westbound […]
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
KYTV
Three men in the Ozarks to appear in court this week on different charges
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Lebanon man, an Arkansas man, and a Miller County man will appear in court this week for their various crimes. Marcus Hill, a ten-time convicted felon, will head to trial this week for his three stealing charges. Hill is also charged with second-degree sodomizing a...
kjluradio.com
Working smoke alarms alert Iberia family to early morning smoke in their HVAC system
A faulty HVAC system leads to an early morning house fire in Miller County. The Iberia Rural Fire Protection District reports it was called around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning to investigate smoke in a house on Buechter Bridge Road just north of Iberia. When crews arrived, the family had already evacuated.
