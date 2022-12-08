ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSBW.com

Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding

Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through

SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E

DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

Police release new details on missing Marina woman

MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
MARINA, CA
KSBW.com

Highway 1 in Big Sur closed due to storm, Caltrans says

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 was closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on the Big Sur coast in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon. The closure impacts 65 miles of Highway 1 in Monterey County. Caltrans said the closure was due to expected heavy rainfall. Motorists were advised to...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KSBW.com

13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police

GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
GREENFIELD, CA
KSBW.com

Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash

PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
PRUNEDALE, CA
KSBW.com

Person hospitalized after being struck by car near Salinas High School

SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
SALINAS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy