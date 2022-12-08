Read full article on original website
Scoring points off the court: Santa Cruz Warrior Zeke Moore treats youth to holiday shopping spree
CAPITOLA, Calif. — “I remember as a kid, I always wanted to be in something like this. I'm super thankful that they gave me the opportunity to be here shopping with them,” Zeke Moore said. On Monday, it was an evening filled with smiles, excitement and giving...
KSBW, Central Coast ABC and Estrella TV Costa Central celebrate success of 36th annual Share Your Holiday fundraiser
SALINAS, Calif. — December 12, 2022– KSBW 8, Central Coast ABC, and Estrella TV Costa Central, together with the Salvation Army, are celebrating the success of the 36th annual KSBW Share Your Holiday. The broadcast and online fundraiser held Friday, December 9, raised $185,854 in total cash donations.
Murphy Road crossing closed due to flooding
Calif. — The Murphy Road crossing in north Monterey County, which crosses the Pajaro River, was closed Sunday afternoon. According to the county, the river flooded the crossing due to the storm. Due to the surge of water, the road was closed between Murphy Hill Road, near San...
Missing 20-year-old considered to be at risk, according to Marina police
MARINA, Calif. — The Marina Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing woman considered to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, 20, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since. She was last seen leaving her home in Marina.
Thousands without power across Central Coast as storm rolls through
SALINAS, Calif. — Thousands of PG&E customers were left without power Saturday afternoon as high winds pushed through the Central Coast. The outage has affected customers in the Santa Cruz Mountains, the Monterey Peninsula and areas along Highway 101 in south Santa Cruz County. More than 4,600 customers affected...
Update: Power restored to Monterey peninsula by PG&E
DEL MONTE FOREST, Calif. — Update: As of 2 p.m. most customers had their power restored by PG&E. "We are down to 20 customers without power from the peak of 7,595. It was caused by weather-related issues that knocked down power lines due to heavy winds that damaged electric equipment in Monterey. Power is expected to be fully restored by this afternoon," said PG&E in response to a request by KSBW 8.
Police release new details on missing Marina woman
MARINA, Calif. — A Marina woman last seen on Dec. 5 is still missing, and police are once again asking for the public's help locating her. Police consider her to be at risk. Sandy Thi Huynh, who sometimes goes by the name Catalina, was reported missing by her family on Dec. 5 and has not been seen or heard from since Dec. 3.
High winds, down trees, and cars flipped on the peninsula during Saturday's storm
MONTEREY, Calif. — High winds, down trees, and pouring rain. The storm hit the Peninsula, Saturday. “Actually, there's a couple trees down in my neighborhood and I'm just hoping they don't hit my house,” said Michael, a resident from Carmel. One Carmel resident told KSBW they’ve never seen...
Highway 1 in Big Sur closed due to storm, Caltrans says
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. — Highway 1 was closed from Ragged Point to Palo Colorado on the Big Sur coast in Monterey County, Saturday afternoon. The closure impacts 65 miles of Highway 1 in Monterey County. Caltrans said the closure was due to expected heavy rainfall. Motorists were advised to...
Power outage affects over 10,000 in Watsonville, impacting small businesses
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — More than 10,000 PG&E customers in Watsonville lost power for most of Sunday, with over 6,000 of those located in the downtown area. The outage greatly impacted small businesses as Sunday is usually one of their busiest days of the week. Businesses had to turn customers...
13-year-old knocked unconscious in Greenfield, 3 teens arrested: Police
GREENFIELD, Calif. — Three teens were arrested after they knocked another teen unconscious during a fight on Wednesday, Greenfield police reported. According to police, officers were called about teenagers fighting. When officers arrived they found a 13-year-old boy who had been knocked unconscious before he was taken to the hospital.
Eucalyptus tree falls on Highway 101, kills 2 in multi-vehicle crash
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — Two people were killed when a tree fell onto a moving vehicle and caused a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 101, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to CHP investigators, a eucalyptus tree fell onto US-101 Southbound at Cannon Road. CHP units found that the tree...
Person hospitalized after being struck by car near Salinas High School
SALINAS, Calif. — A person was struck by a vehicle near Salinas High School, Monday afternoon. According to first responders, a person was struck by a car outside of the school, possibly along South Main Street, near Pine Street. Witnesses told KSBW 8 that the victim was severely injured.
