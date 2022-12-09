Cumpton leads Hawley past Crawford, back to state title game

MINERAL WELLS – Austin Cumpton played like a man possessed in one of the biggest games in his high school career, and why not?

The senior running back missed the last three games of the 2021 season with a back injury, including Hawley’s first state championship game appearance.

Cumpton will get a chance to play on the big stage this time.

Cumpton ran for 171 yards and four touchdowns to power Hawley past Crawford 34-20 in a Class 2A Division I state semifinal game Thursday at Ram Stadium.

“I do it for my team,” Cumpton said. “I wasn’t here last year, and I’m a senior, and you don’t get these moments back. So, I played as hard as I could tonight. So did my teammates, and it shows.”

Hawley coach Mitch Ables wasn’t surprised with Cumpton’s big game.

“He’s got kind of chip on his shoulder missing last year,” Ables said. “So, I know he tried his hardest to get us back. He’s just a great football player, a great kid. His effort is 100%, 100 miles per hour.”

Rodey Hooper and his arsenal of talented receivers also had a big night. The senior completed 15 of 18 passes for 230 yards, including an 11-yard TD pass to Will Scott, as the Bearcats (15-0) earned a return trip to the state finals.

Shiner beat Hawley 47-12 in the Bearcats’ first state title game appearance last year.

It's the only loss in the past 31 games for the Bearcats.

Hawley will play Refugio (14-1) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the state championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Refugio beat No. 1 Timpson 24-21 with a late field Thursday in Cypress.

Luke Torbert ran for a team-high 77 yards and TD, while also throwing for another for Crawford (14-1). Cash Bolgiano also ran for a Pirates’ TD.

“My hat’s off to them for the game tonight,” Ables said. “It was a war for four quarters, and I’m just extremely proud of the kids with how they handled the pressure and was able to finish it out.”

Containing big-play Pirates

Crawford had 247 yards rushing but struggled to get much going through the air. Torbert completed just two of 14 throws for 25 yards. He threw one pick.

The Pirates came into the game with a reputation for making big plays, but Hawley managed to contain them. Crawford had three plays of more than 25 yards – runs of 26, 27 and 38 yards.

“We knew if we could get them in third-and-long and having to throw the ball, that it was to our advantage,” Ables said. “When they did get there, our secondary did a great job playing the pass tonight.”

Hawley, meanwhile, had four plays of more than 30 yards, all pass plays by three different receivers, including catches of 53 and 57 yards by Kason O’Shields.

“We’ve got a lot of great receivers that can go up and get the ball,” said O’Shields, who had a team-high seven catches for 135 yards. “So, they can’t just key (on) one dude.”

Diontay Ramon had three catches for 60, Scott had three for 47, and Chandlin Myers had three for 29.

Crawford, which won a 2A DII title in 2004, was trying to get back to state for the first time since losing to Refugio 24-20 in 2016.

A pick and a bit of luck

Hawley was nursing a 28-20 lead, when O’Shields came up with an interception to stop a possible game-tying drive with 7:56 left in the contest.

It came on sort of a flea flicker, and it was something O’Shields had seen the Pirates run quite often while watching video of their games this season.

“I saw the running back pitch it back, so I took off and went out to the receiver,” O’Shields said.

Ables had been waiting for that moment all night.

“Kason, he’s about as good a high school kid as you can have judging a football (in the air),” Ables said. “We knew if they put it in the air around him, there’s a good chance he could come down with it. He came down with that one to help us seal the game.”

The pick gave the Bearcats the ball at their own 24, and a holding penalty after the ensuing play from scrimmage backed the ball up to the 14.

But Scott and Ramon combined for a big play, albeit a lucky one. Ramon tried to make a leaping catch on a Hooper pass and the ball bounced off the hands of defender Breck Chambers. Scott caught the ball on the rebound for a 30-yard catch to the 44.

“It was huge, you know, and sometimes you’ll take a little bit of luck when it’s on your side,” Ables said. “We’ll definitely take that one. Will Scott ended up catching the thing, and his effort is unquestionable, too. When you play hard and hustle, you’re going to be in the right place at the right time.”

Two plays later, O'Shields threw a 23-yard pass to Ramon, to the Crawford 13. Cumpton put the game away, running twice – the last for a 4-yard TD run, giving the Bearcats a 34-20 lead with 5:59 left.

It was the Bearcats’ M.O. for most the night. Convert big pass plays to get within striking distance, then give the ball to Cumpton to finish it off.

“It was a big loss for me not to play (in the state championship game last year), but I was happy for my guys,” Cumpton said. “For my coaches and teammate to trust me like that and let me finish it off my shoulders, it’s a great feeling. I couldn’t do it without them.”

’Cats start fast again

Crawford opened the game with a 12-play, 66-yard scoring drive. Torbert finished with a 13-yard TD run – one play after Chambers ran 2 yards on a fourth-and-1 play.

Hawley answered, driving 75 yards on 11 plays. The Bearcats converted two third-down plays on the possession, before Cumpton dove into the end zone for an 8-yard TD run.

Scott threw a pass to O’Shields on the PAT, giving Hawley an 8-6 lead with 1:31 left in the first quarter.

The Bearcats, who scored on their first three possessions of the first half, never trailed the rest of the night.

“That’s something we’ve been kind of harping on, and I feel like these last couple of games we’ve really got started out on track,” Ables said. “We had a good game plan together, and our kids executed, and we were able to put some points on the board in the first quarter.”

After holding the Pirates to a three-and-out, Hawley needed only three plays to cover 65 yards Hooper threw a 53-yard pass to O’Shields, getting the ball to the Crawford 12.

Two plays later, Hooper threw an 11-yard TD pass to Scott, giving the Bearcats a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter.

Hooper had converted 6-of-7 passes for 102 yards up to that point, while Cumpton had five carries for 35 yards.

Crawford answered with a 38-yard TD run by Bolgiano, his team's longest play of the night. The Pirates missed the PAT kick, leaving Hawley still in front at 14-13.

Hawley came right back to give itself some breathing room at 22-13. Cumpton scored from 2 yards out with 4:02 left in the half, and Scott caught a pass from Hooper for two points on the PAT.

It remained a 22-13 game until Cumpton found the end zone again, this time scoring on a 2-yard run with 2:21 remaining in the third quarter,

It capped a nine-play, 97-yard drive. Hooper threw a 57-yard pass to O'Shields on first-and-13 from the 3 after a penalty, and Cumpton converted on a third-and-1 and added a 15-yard to the Crawford 8 on the drive.

The Pirates came back to make it a one-score game as Chambers scored from 4-yards out, making it 28-20 with 41 seconds left in the third quarter. They would get no closer, thanks to O’Shields’ pick the next time Crawford had the ball.

Glad to be back

It was quite the night for O’Shields, who missed three games with a broken fibula before playing a few snaps against Sonora in the region semifinals.

“When I got hurt, I was depressed and sad because I couldn’t play with them,” O’Shields said. “So, it feels good to be back on the field playing with all of them.”

Ables was happy to have his senior, one of 17 on the team, back, too.

“It’s huge having him back in the lineup,” Ables said. “We missed when he was gone, and he’s back, and our kids feel a little comfort in having him back.”

Breaking it down

∎ Turning point: Crawford had the ball, trailing 28-20 when O’Shields came up with an interception on a second-and-11 play from the Pirates 47. The Bearcats got the ball at their own 24, then a holding penalty backed them up to the 14. Scott bailed them out of the hole, catching a 30-yard pass on a ball that bounced off Crawford defender Breck Chambers as Ramon tried to make a leaping catch. Four plays later, Cumpton scored from 4 yards out to seal the victory with 5:59 left in the game.

∎ Players of the game: Austin Cumpton, running back, Hawley – The senior ran for 171 yards and four TDs on 30 carries; Rodey Hooper, quarterback, Hawley – The senior completed 15 of 18 passes for 230 yards and a TD.

∎ Key stat: Crawford, a big-play team, had only three plays over 25 yards – all runs and the longest a 38-yarder for a TD. Hawley, meanwhile, had four plays of more than 30 yards, all pass plays by three receivers, including catches of 53 and 57 yards by Kason O’Shields.

∎ Coach Ables said: “It’s great,” Ables said, referring to the return to the state championship game. “In August, we talked about trying to get back, but we always had a one-game-a-time mentality.”

∎ Impact : Hawley remains unbeaten and returns to the state championship game for the second consecutive season – the only two appearances in program history. Crawford ends its season with its only loss.

∎ Up next: Hawley plays Refugio (14-1) at 11 a.m. Thursday in the Class 2A Division I championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

CLASS 2A DIVISION I SEMIFINAL

Hawley 34, Crawford 20

Crawford 7 6 7 0 − 20 Hawley 8 14 6 6 − 34

FIRST QUARTER

CRA − Luke Torbert 13 run (Breck Chambers kick), 5:24

HAW − Austin Cumpton 8 run (Kason O'Shields pass from Will Scott), 1:31

SECOND QUARTER

HAW − Diontay Ramon 11 pass from Rodey Hooper ( kick blocked), 10:35

CRA − Cash Bolgiano 38 run (kick failed), 7:50

HAW − Cumpton 2 run (Scott pass from Hooper), 4:02

THIRD QUARTER

HAW − Cumpton 3 run (pass failed), 2:21

CRA − Chambers 4 run (Chambers kick), 00:41

FOURTH QUARTER

HAW − Cumpton 4 run (pass failed), 5:59

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories CRA HAW First downs 14 20 Rushes-Yards 39-247 38-171 Passing 25 263 Comp-Att-Int 3-14-1 16-19-0 Punts 3-43.6 3-43.3 Fumbles-Lost 0-0 3-1 Penalties-Yards 2-20 5-38

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Crawford, Luke Torbert 13-77, Breck Chambers 12-67, Cash Bolgiano 3-51, Colt Cunningham 9-31, Jordan Archer 2-21. Hawley, Austin Cumpton 30-171, Landon Sykora 1-16, Rodey Hooper 4-0, TEAM 3-(minus 16).

PASSING: Crawford, Torbert 3-14-1−25. Hawley, Hooper 15-18-0−230, Kason O'Shields 1-1-0−33.

RECEIVING: Crawford, Bolgiana 3-25. Hawley, O'Shields 7-135, Diontay Ramon 3-52, Will Scott 3-47, Chandlin Myers 3-29.

RECORDS: Crawford 14-1; Hawley 15-0.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Cumpton leads Hawley past Crawford, back to state title game