State-bound: Albany leads all the way in beating New Home in 2A-DII semis

SWEETWATER - Those who predicted Albany would play for the Class 2A Division II championship got it right.

Using a punishing ground game and solid defensive effort against an explosive team, the Lions won their 10th straight game with a convincing 53-25 victory over New Home on Thursday at the Mustang Bowl. It was fitting in that Albany opened the playoffs here, also with a big win over Eldorado.

The Lions (13-2) take on Mart, which ripped previously unbeaten Burton 41-14, also Thursday night. It was Mart that denied Hamlin the 2019 state title with a 25-20 win.

The teams play at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Denney Faith, head coach of the Lions for 37 years, will be looking for his first championship as head coach. He took teams to the final in 1991, 2009, 2014 and 2015.

"You play the game to get to this situation, to have a chance to play for a state championship," Faith said after posing for a team photo. "Now we've got that chance. Our kids have earned that right.

"We just got through talking to them - be happy with what we've done but let's not be satisfied. Let's go give this thing a shot.

"We need to finish one. That's the bottom line."

This is an Albany team that was 3-2 after back-to-back losses with key players out that dropped them from No. 1 and raised a few doubts.

"We just had to keep working hard and showing the guys that were hurt that if they come back healthy, we'd be fine," junior Adam Hill said.

Hill scored twice, on a run and a catch, while backfield mate Coy Lefevre scored twice on short runs for the Lions. Quarterback Cole Chapman threw two TD passes and scored on a 14-yard run and reserve running back Samuel Rosas scored twice in the fourth quarter.

New Home quarterback Brazos Beck threw a pair of touchdown passes, twice connected with Nevin Mojica for two-point conversions and ran 19 yards for his team's other TD. He ran for 62 yards, mostly on scrambles when forced out the pocket before finding an opener receiver.

He did find Jackson Raines in traffic for a 47-yard TD pass in the fourth quarter. Raines had eight catches for 143 yards.

The Leopards had won 13 straight games after losing its opener by 20 points to Haskell.

Albany opened the scoring Thursday with TD drives of 63 yards on 12 plays and 79 yards on eight, sandwiched around a 3-and-out for New Home.

The game was close briefly after Hill fumbled on a second-effort try and New Home cashed in with a 65-yard drive highlight by a tossback to Beck, who found his favorite receiver, Raines, wide open. Raines completed the 45-yard play to the Lions' 14. Two plays later, Beck passed 6 yards to Raines to cut Albany's lead to 14-7.

But the Lions roared back with an 80-yard drive during which Chapman passed 37 yards to Wyatt Windham. Chapman's 14-yard run made it 21-7, and it was 27-7 at halftime.

"Our defensive game was really good for this game," said end Wyatt Windham, who contributed on offense with a key 37-yard catch and run. "It was a great feeling to win this game.

"We had a few small mistakes but we'll fix that and be ready for Wednesday."

New Home got the ball the start the second half and Beck had his team moving until a tipped pass was intercepted by Chapman.

Albany turned the turnover into points with a nine-play, 61-yard drive ending with Chapman's 8-yard pass to Hill.

That made it a four-score game and the Lions easily protected that space.

Albany amassed 526 yards - 316 on the ground and 210 passing. Chapman completed passes to six receivers, while Hill rushed for 115 yards and Lefevre for 97 more.

"We came in Monday with a great game plan from the coaches and our O-line took care of business up front," Hill said. "I just had to run behind them. I mean, anyone could've done it. We blew them off the ball and that was it."

Faith was pleased with his team's run game, crediting the offensive line.

"Those guys up front have been great for us all year," he said. "We've got two really good running backs, really four good running backs, that can come in and do a good job. But it all starts up front, and we challenged those guys all week long. To play this deep, you're going to have to win in the trenches."

New Home had 303 yards, with Beck accounting for 211 passing and a team-high 62 rushing. The starter in 2021 before an injury, Beck took over as the quarterback during the playoffs due to an injury to Caleb Cook.

"They're good for a reason," Faith said. "They're playing with a No. 2 guy, and the kid's good. He's really good. They're fast on defense. We couldn't get to an edge all night long. They've got a good football team. Well-coached."

New Home and Albany entered the 2022 season with different 10-years resumes. From 2012-2021, New Home posted a 52-55 record. Albany, meanwhile, was 117-22 over the same stretch.

Thursday night's results showed that Albany still is the dominant team in this region, but the junior-laden Leopards will be factor next year.

"We believed we could get here," New Home coach Jon Ward said. "We believe we could've played a little better than we did. But hat's off to Albany. They're a blue blood and coach Faith has won a ton of football games.

"Those guys know how to win big football games."

Because of that, the Lions are going to Arlington this year.

"Nothing feels better," Windham said," than going to state."

Breaking it down

∎ Turning point: Albany responded to New Home's first touchdown, which cut the Lions' lead to seven points, with an 80-yard scoring drive ending with 3:22 left in the first half. The Lions then forced a 3-and-out and a short punt, calling a timeout to preserve precious seconds. Taking over with 2:07 to go, Albany went 45 yards in four plays, scoring with 42 seconds in the half. A 14-7 lead quickly was 27-7, and New Home was in too deep a hole.

∎ Player of the game: Adam Hill, Albany, running back – OK, so he scored twice and rushed for a team-high 115 yards. But it was Hill's highlight reel plays that wowed the crowd - but maybe not his coaches. Still, his sideline pirouette after a catch that turned a moderate gain into a 37-yard play was one for the ages.

"It just happens sometimes," Hill said of his acrobatics. "I just feel it and it happens. They were telling me on the sideline to quit jumping.

Runner-up play? A jaw-dropping, broken field run by teammate Branson Beal, who's listed as 5-foot-6, who simply would not go down on a 32-yard play in the second half.

∎ Key stat: The Lions rushed for 316 yards, with the 1-2 punch of Hill (115 yards) and Coy Lefevre (97) leading the way. Credit Albany's offensive line for creating holes but also the tough running of each Lions ballcarrier.

∎ Coach Faith said: "I just love it for the kids. There are lot of kids across the state of Texas that want this opportunity, and we have some kids who have that opportunity. I'm just proud for them. I loves those guys (seniors, especially) and the effort they've given us all year.

∎ Impact : Albany advances in the Class 2A Division I state championship game for the eighth time in program history (Lions are 2-5). New Home ends its breakout season at 13-2.

∎ Up next: The Lions play 15-0 Mart, a 41-14 winner over Burton, for the state championship at 7 p.m. Wednesday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

CLASS 2A DIVISION II S EMIFINAL

Albany 53, New Home 25

New Home 0 7 2 16 − 25 Albany 14 13 12 14 − 53

FIRST QUARTER

ALB− Adam Hill 7 run (Cole Chapman run), 6:44

ALB− Branson Beal 8 pass from Chapman (kick failed), 1:48

SECOND QUARTER

NH - Jackson Raines 6 pass from Brazos Beck (Beck kick), 5:47

ALB - Chapman 14 run (Zane Waggoner kick), 3:22

ALB - Coy Lefevre 4 run (kick failed), 0:42

THIRD QUARTER

ALB− Hill 8 pass from Chapman (kick failed), 5:54

ALB - Lefevre 5 run (kick blocked), 2:16

NH - Cooper Brown returns blocked PAT for two points

FOURTH QUARTER

NH − Beck 19 run (Nevin Mojica pass from Beck), 10:26

ALB - Samuel Rosas 5 run (Rosas pass from Chapman), 7:02

NH - Raines 47 pass from Beck (Mojica pass from Beck), 4:15

ALB - Rosas 2 run (kick failed), 1:58

TEAM STATISTICS

Categories NH ALB First downs 18 30 Rushes-Yards 21-92 56-316 Passing 211 210 Comp-Att-Int 18-27-2 12-17-1 Punts 4-36.0 1-37.0 Fumbles-Lost 1-1 2-1 Penalties-Yards 4-32 4-45

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: New Home, Brazos Beck 11-62, Logan Addison 9-24, Nevin Mojica 1-6. Albany, Adam Hill 16-115, Coy Lefevre 21-97, Cole Chapman 9-47, Branson Beal 2-39, Samuel Rosas 5-21. Team 3-minus 3.

PASSING: New Home, Beck 18-27-2-211 Albany, Chapman 12-17-1-210

RECEIVING: New Home, Jackson Raines 8-143, Brody Emert 6-50, Mojica 2-16, Brady Brown 2-2 Albany, Carson Fairchild 2-65, Hill 2-45, Wyatt Windham 1-37, Beal 3-32, Lefevre 3-26, London Fuentes 1-5

RECORDS: New Home 13-2, Albany 13-2

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: State-bound: Albany leads all the way in beating New Home in 2A-DII semis