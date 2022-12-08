‘Weak Hero Class 1’ Season 2: Will the K-Drama Follow the Webtoon’s Continuing Storyline?

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 4 days ago

One of the most talked about K-dramas in the second half of 2022 is Weak Hero Class 1 . The storyline hooked fans as an academic and reserved high school student who has had enough of his bullies. Along the way to no longer being a victim, he makes a strong friendship that turns into violence. The dark K-drama is based on an original webtoon of the same name , but its cliffhanger finale makes fans wonder if a Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 will continue deeper into the original storyline.

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Weak Hero Class 1 and webtoon.]

‘Weak Hero Class 1’ has two o the main characters with no place to go

After watching Yeon Si-eun (Park Ji-hoon) go through hell as he finally has friends to rely on, only for one of them to betray him and join forces with the very bullies he hates. In the Weak Hero Class 1 finale, things take a drastic and horrible turn for the worst. In the final episodes, Beom-seok (Hong Kyung) loathes Soo-ho (Choi Hyun-wook) for not following him back on social media and for being better than him.

Wanting to feel superior, he joins forces with the very bullies that terrorized Si-eun. While Si-eun, Soo-ho, and Young-yi (Lee Yeon) move on, Beom-seok still wants revenge. His initial plan to lure Soo-ho to get beaten fails when Si-eun arrives instead to protect his friend. But his next plan leads to heartbreak beyond words.

Soo-ho learns the truth about what happened on his birthday and why Si-eun was staying away from him. He soon goes after Beom-seok, who has hired a ruthless young fighter to go up against Soo-ho. The event is recorded, and Soo-ho holds his own. But the bullies take advantage and side-swipe him.

They began to beat him mercilessly, and Beom-seok joined. Feeling satisfied with what they have done, they step back. But one of them realizes Soo-ho is not breathing. The bullies flee while Beom-seok breaks in the realization of what they have done as he is whisked away by his father’s secretary. They all deny being responsible in the aftermath, but Soo-ho is alive and in a coma. Heartbroken, Si-eun goes after the bullies at school but cannot hurt Beom-seok. Later, he transfers to a new school and begins the ruthless cycle of violence again.

‘Weak Hero Class’ 1 Season 2 could begin after the cliffhanger scene and continue the webtoon

The end of the K-drama leaves fans wanting more after an extra cliffhanger scene is revealed. As fans know, Si-eun’s decision to out his bully’s drug use created a domino effect that involved a bigger gang boss. In the cliffhanger for Weak Hero Class 1 , there might be an even bigger bad who will get involved. In an undisclosed office, fans see a tattooed hand—his henchman questions what they should do next.

The scene is more than an indication enough that a Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 is a possibility and could continue the webtoon storyline. Fans of the K-drama will be surprised to learn the webtoon is still ongoing, and according to WEBTOON , it has three seasons so far.

If the first season was jaw-dropping, the second season of the webtoon is where the tides will turn and start a deeper and more violent storyline. The Si-eun fans met in Weak Hero Class 1 is only one chapter of his future story, as he is later known as White Mamba. But webtoon fans would have already recognized who the tattooed hand in the K-drama cliffhanger belongs to.

If Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 follows the webtoon, it will introduce Donald Na. According to the Fandom Wiki page, he “is the number one delinquent of Yeongdeungpo, and the main antagonist in the webtoon, Weak Hero . He is the head of Yeo-il High School and the leader of the Yeongdeungpo Union. He is the head of Yeo-il High School and the leader of the Yeongdeungpo Union.” The Union is a crime syndicate involving the five high schools, all led by Donald.

Is the director considering making a second season?

After the immense success of the K-drama, it raises the question if it will lead to a more concrete plan to develop a Weak Hero Class 1 Season 2 based on the rest of the webtoon. While the actors of the K-drama are proud of the work they created, the director is unsure of the K-drama’s future.

According to Kdramastars , director Yoo Soo-min was surprised by the drama’s immediate success. But when asked about a second season, the director reveals nothing has been discussed yet. Weak Hero Class 1 took them by surprise and did not initially plan future installments.

