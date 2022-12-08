ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tulsa King’: Who Is Tico Tavares? Armand Mentions Him in Episode 4

By Erica Scassellati
 4 days ago

In Tulsa King Episode 4, Armand Truisi mentions the name Tico Tavares, but fans have yet to see this character. Tico likely is the key to much of the mystery behind what happened to Dwight during his 25-year prison sentence in the Taylor Sheridan series. Here’s what we know about this character so far.

[Warning: Tulsa King Episode 4 spoilers ahead.]

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JpFhR_0jcP7X7o00
Max Casella as Armand Truisi in ‘Tulsa King’ | Brian Douglas/Paramount+

Dwight killed a man in self-defense while in prison

So far, fans don’t know too much about Dwight’s time in prison. He served a 25-year sentence for murder, but Dwight didn’t actually commit the crime that got him arrested. Instead, he took the fall for the head of the Invernizzi crime family , Pete, “The Rock.”

For 25 years, Dwight kept his mouth shut, refusing to flip on the mob that he served. When Stacy Beale digs into Dwight after rushing out of his hotel room , she learns that the first person Dwight “killed” (or rather took the fall for killing) was a man named Richard “Ripple” McLeevy.

The second man he killed was in self-defense in prison. Stacy’s friend also remarks that they “tried to flip” Dwight six different times while he was in prison, but he kept his mouth shut. This makes what Armand tells Dwight even more upsetting.

Who is Tico Tavares? Armand shouts the name at Dwight in ‘Tulsa King’ Episode 4

Meanwhile, a man named Armand tries to kill Dwight while he takes his driving test. Luckily, Dwight survives the incident. When Dwight tracks down Armand, he reveals that he only attacked Dwight because he was convinced that the Invernizzi crime family sent Dwight to Tulsa to kill him.

As Dwight prepares to shoot Armand, he shouts the name, Tico Tavares. This appears to be the man who attacked Dwight in prison and who Dwight killed in self-defense. Armand says that he tried to warn Dwight about the hit, but he couldn’t get through to him. He also tells Dwight that Pete is the one who ordered the hit on Dwight.

Dwight doesn’t want to believe Armand, but he argues that Pete thought Dwight would likely turn on him in prison. Now Pete is old and has passed the family business on to his son Chickies, who isn’t quite as fond of Dwight.

Dwight likely confronts Pete in future episodes of ‘Tulsa King’

So far, the Invernizzi crime family hasn’t shown Dwight much appreciation for the time he served in prison. Now Dwight knows that they may have even tried to have him killed. With this in mind, Dwight will likely search for answers in the show’s upcoming episode.

Promo images for episode 5 hint that Dwight heads to New York for his brother Joe’s funeral. He may also visit the mob to get answers about what happened to him in prison.

New episodes of Tulsa King drop Sundays on Paramount+.

RELATED: ‘Tulsa King’: The Mayo Hotel Is a Real Place in Oklahoma

Comments / 0

