Expert Explains Royal Family’s Potential Crisis Plan for ‘Harry & Meghan’ Doc

By Mandi Kerr
 4 days ago

Harry & Meghan ’s here. The first three episodes of Netflix’s six-part docuseries are officially streaming. The royal family “caught off guard” by any claims Prince Harry and Meghan Markle might make? An expert says they probably have a plan ready to go.

Expert says the royal family likely has a ‘detailed, data-driven’ plan for any possible scenario that might arise because of ‘Harry & Meghan’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bJaGH_0jcP7WF500
King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle, and Prince Harry | Stephen Pond/Getty Images

This isn’t the royal family’s first rodeo or, rather, tell-all interview . Because of that, PR expert Edward Coram James, says they probably have their every “detailed, data-driven” move planned for any possibility (via Express ).

“The first thing to know is that, no matter what revelations will follow, the royal family will not be caught off guard,” the reputation management, crisis management, and digital marketing expert said.

‘Dirty laundry list’ of royal family ‘skeletons’ will likely be ranked from 1-10 based on severity

Harry & Meghan might’ve only just premiered but the Go Up CEO says the crisis management team likely hired by the Firm will have been working overtime on all sorts of possible scenarios.

According to James, they’d put together a “dirty laundry list” of “skeletons” in the royal family’s closet. “Essentially, every embarrassing secret that could be revealed, will have been aired to them,” he said.

The conversation might take place in a “‘We cannot confirm or deny that these events are true, but Meghan and Harry could say this’ setting and under strict non-disclosure agreements.”

Therefore, the crisis management team “can create a plan in case of their revelation.” Each one will have been ranked from one to 10, with 10 being the most severe.

“10 is potentially ‘game over’ revelations that, if not handled with delicacy and precision, could spell ruin for the institution of the royal family,” James said. Meanwhile, any comment ranked one to four would get a “no comment.”

As for five to seven range revelations, they’d get a “We deny this but are rising above it’ type of comment. There’d also be, in James’ estimation, “leaks to the press” by those around the royal family.

Additionally, he suspects there would also be accompanying public criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Finally, anything ranked eight to 10 would get a response. James noted the palace could take one of two paths; confirm or deny.

They could, for instance, confirm an allegation’s truth and take decisive action. On the flip side, they could firmly deny a potential claim “with actions taken to mitigate any potential misgivings regardless.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NwuvG_0jcP7WF500
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle | Netflix

Expert says royals probably won’t say much at all about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries

As for Harry’s father and Meghan’s father-in-law, King Charles III, or Prince William and Kate Middleton, James believes it’s unlikely they’ll publicly comment on any allegations.

At the most, there might be “odd, short and carefully chosen statements” from the palace, he said.

Maybe perhaps, like the Prince of Wales’ “very much not a racist family” comment after Harry and Meghan discussed racism in their 2021 Oprah interview.

At the time of writing, the royal family has not released a statement responding to Harry and Meghan’s Netflix docuseries.

The first three episodes of Harry & Meghan are currently streaming on Netflix, with three additional installments premiering on Nov. 15 .

RELATED: ‘Media Savvy’ Meghan Markle Saw ‘Value’ in ‘Creating Content’ While Prince Harry Needed Convincing, Commentator Says

