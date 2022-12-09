Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major discount retail chain opens another new Washington store locationKristen WaltersLake Stevens, WA
The Last Boeing 747 Rolls Out From the Factory, Ending a 54-Year-Old Legacy of Iconic Jumbo-JetsPrateek DasguptaEverett, WA
Boeing Built A Fake Town On The Rooftop Of Their Bomber Factory During WWIIKyle SchepperleySeattle, WA
They stole this disabled Army Master Sergeant's Medal of Honor plateStephen L DaltonSeattle, WA
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Related
q13fox.com
PHOTOS: Crews use Jaws of Life to rescue driver from crashed U-Haul in Federal Way
FEDERAL WAY, Wash - Police are investigating a crash that happened in the Kitts Corner neighborhood on Monday. According to the Federal Way Police Department (FWPD), just after 8:00 a.m., officers responded to the 34500 block of 16th Ave. S for reports of a crash. When crews arrived, the driver...
q13fox.com
Tacoma Police investigating early morning homicide
TACOMA, Wash. - Tacoma Police are investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in the 1100 block of S. Cushman Ave. This marks over 40 homicides in the city of Tacoma for 2022. The Tacoma Fire Department responded to Cushman Ave. around 10:43 a.m. for reports of an...
South Sound couple’s car stolen from hospital parking garage
A Yelm couple, already reeling over the premature birth of their twin daughters, is now stuck without a working vehicle. Their vehicle was stolen Saturday night out of the parking garage at Tacoma General Hospital. It was recovered a couple of hours later. But nearly everything in it, including their...
q13fox.com
Olympia man reunited with cat 'Precious' after van stolen in October
OLYMPIA, Wash. - An Olympia man whose van and cat were stolen in October finally reunited with his feline companion after months apart. Nick Saviers told FOX 13 he was in the Capital Mall in Olympia on Oct. 26, when his van was stolen with his cat ‘Precious’ still in the back. Police tracked down the van a week later in Tukwila, but Precious was still missing.
Two arrested after death of 4-year-old boy in Seattle
A man and woman were arrested by Seattle police on Monday in connection with Sunday’s death of a 4-year-old boy, according to the Seattle Police Department. Just after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a report from the Seattle Fire Department of an unresponsive child in the 100 block of West Olympic Place, in the Queen Anne neighborhood of Seattle.
q13fox.com
Car crashes through main entrance of Bonney Lake middle school
BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - A car crashed through the front entrance of Mountain View Middle School in Bonney Lake, according to school officials. Principal Amy Montgomery said the car crashed through the main entrance and into the 200 wing Saturday evening. The main entry is "extensively damaged" and carpet, doors and frames were trashed in the crash.
KATU.com
18 injured in crash involving 2 buses on I-5 express lanes in Seattle
SEATTLE — At least 18 people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound I-5 express lanes in Seattle Monday morning. The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) first reported the crash near Mercer Street just before 7:15 a.m. The crash initially blocked two right lanes of the southbound I-5 express lanes and the off-ramp to Stewart Street.
4 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Everett (Everett, WA)
The Everett police Department reported a three-vehicle collision on Saturday. The accident occurred on Evergreen Way at night. According to the police, one of the people involved in the crash had incurred critical injuries and had to be extracted from their vehicle. There were three other people who were also injured in the accident but were reported to have non-life-threatening injuries. The victims were taken to Providence Regional Medical Center Everett.
Driver arrested for impairment in collision that backed up northbound I-405 near Renton
RENTON, Wash. — A driver was arrested and all northbound lanes of Interstate 405 near Renton were reopened Monday morning after a collision caused lengthy delays and traffic to be backed up for miles, according to the Washington Department of Traffic (WSDOT). The collision was first reported just after...
Multiple vehicles involved in collision in Kent
Multiple vehicles were involved in a collision in Kent on Sunday night, according to Puget Sound Fire. At approximately 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, the multi-vehicle accident occurred near the intersection of 36th Avenue South and Military Road. Several emergency crews were dispatched to the scene. According to Puget Sound Fire,...
Mother, boyfriend arrested in death of 4-year-old boy 'based on evidence of traumatic injury'
SEATTLE — A woman and a man have been arrested in connection with the death of the woman's 4-year-old son in Seattle on Sunday evening. Seattle police officers responded to the 100 block of West Olympic Place in the Queen Anne neighborhood after 10:30 p.m. on Sunday night for an unresponsive child, according to the SPD blotter. Seattle Fire medics attempted life-saving measures, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.
KATU.com
Armed man prompts lockdown at government campus in Washington state; suspect in custody
EVERETT, Wash. (KOMO) — A governmental campus in Everett, Washington, went into lockdown Monday due to an armed suspect in the lobby, officials said. In a tweet at 12:40 p.m., the Snohomish County government tweeted about an ongoing incident on the campus that has authorities asking the public to avoid the area.
q13fox.com
Man shot and killed at Roxhill Park, suspect at-large
Police are looking for a suspect who shot and killed a man in West Seattle Friday night. Several residents near Roxhill Park say shootings have spiked in the last few weeks.
q13fox.com
Everett Police arrest 13-time convicted felon, recover street drugs and a firearm
EVERETT, Wash. - Police arrested a man in Lynnwood last week and recovered a wide variety of street drugs, a loaded firearm and cash. According to the Everett Police Department (EPD), officers with the Violent Crime Reduction Unit spotted a man wanted for second-degree robbery driving a rental car. Officers followed him to a residence in Lynnwood, and arrested him the moment he got out of the car.
nbcrightnow.com
Washington courthouse on lockdown, armed person in lobby
EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — A courthouse in Washington state was locked down on Monday as authorities negotiated with an person carrying a firearm in the building’s lobby, law enforcement officials said. The county courthouse in Everett, north of Seattle, was closed while deputies negotiated with the suspect, the...
q13fox.com
Woman arrested in Graham hit-and-run, 17-year-old boy seriously injured
GRAHAM, Wash. - Pierce County deputies arrested a woman suspected of a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 17-year-old boy. Deputies were called Tuesday to a collision near 92nd Ave E and 224th St E in Graham, around 6:32 p.m. They arrived and found a 17-year-old boy with serious injuries. He...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Seattle (Seattle, WA)
According to the Seattle Police Department, a fatal crash was reported in Seattle. Officials confirmed that one person was killed due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred in Alaskan Way S. and Dearborn Street, near Lumen Field. The Seattle Police suspect the cause of the wreck to...
Seattle, Washington
Detectives Investigating West Seattle Fatal Shooting
Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood on Friday evening. At 4:38 p.m., police responded to the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest for reports of a person shot. Officers arrived and found a man in a vehicle with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics determined life saving measures were not feasible and declared the man deceased at the scene.
U.S. 101 reopens near Olympia after crash involving logging truck, cars
THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — Both directions of U.S. Route 101 were closed near Olympia after a crash involving multiple vehicles and a log truck. The crash near Mud Bay happened around 6:45 a.m. Friday. The southbound lanes reopened around 10:30 a.m., though one lane remained closed as of 1 p.m. as crews finished work in the area. The northbound lanes reopened around 1 p.m., WSDOT said.
q13fox.com
Puyallup couple charged in connection to Jan. 6 Capitol riot
PUYALLUP, Wash. - A Puyallup couple face federal misdemeanor charges for their suspected role in the U.S. Captiol riot on Jan. 6, 2021. According to court documents, Scott Ray Christensen and Holly Dionne Christensen are accused of breaking into the U.S. Capitol Building during the riots along with hundreds of other protestors. The purpose of the riot was to disrupt the certification of the 2020 Presidential Election results.
Comments / 5