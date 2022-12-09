Read full article on original website
Oregon judge set to hear arguments on extending Measure 114 pause
SALEM, Ore. — On Tuesday morning a Harney County judge will hear arguments for and against continuing a pause on Measure 114. Circuit Court Judge Robert Raschio ordered the voter-approved gun control measure paused through a temporary restraining order after a hearing on Dec 5. He heard the case...
Walgreens, CVS to pay $10.7 billion for enabling opioid crisis
PORTLAND, Ore. — Oregon's Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum has announced a national financial settlement with CVS and Walgreens for the pharmacies’ conduct in fueling the devastating opioid epidemic. Walgreens operates the second-largest pharmacy store chain in the United States, behind CVS. Under the agreements, CVS will pay $5...
YVYV: Chris Skinner, President OACP and Eugene's Chief of Police
One of the big stories this past week in Oregon: Measure 114 - the state's new controversial gun control law. It passed by a slim margin, in last month's election and it was 'supposed' to go into effect three days ago. The new law requires firearm buyers to:. Get a...
Salmon Creek mother critically injured in murder-suicide expected to survive
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A woman is expected to survive, the Clark County Sheriff's Office said, after she and her infant son were shot by the child’s father in a murder-suicide situation in Salmon Creek area last Wednesday. The 42-year-old father was pronounced dead at the scene, and the...
'Donuts & Drag' event set to benefit Pennsylvania city candidate's campaign said to be 'family friendly'
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (TND) — A "family-friendly" drag event is being held to support a candidate looking to be the "fiscal watchdog" of one Pennsylvania city. Rachael Heisler currently serves as Deputy Controller for the City of Pittsburgh. She announced her candidacy for City Controller last week, as her current boss will step down to seek a role in county governance.
Joe Kent requests recount of all votes in CD3 race against Marie Gluesenkamp Perez
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican candidate Joe Kent is requesting a recount of all votes cast in his race against Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington's 3rd Congressional District. In a statement to KATU News Kent's campaign reads in part, "Given the close margin between the two campaigns, technical issues...
How to test your tire tread ahead of winter driving conditions
SEATTLE, Wash. — As winter weather returns to western Washington, it's a good time to make sure everything on your vehicle is functioning properly -- including your tires. The old way to test your tires was to put a penny in the tread and if you could still see Abe Lincoln's head, that was a signal it may be time to get new tires. AAA has updated that test, though. Now, they recommend using a quarter to see if the tread touches George Washington's head.
