The Mississippi State community lost head football coach Mike Leach on Monday night. Current and former Bulldogs player mourned his death shortly thereafter. Mike Leach sadly passed away at 61 years old on Monday night due to complications from a heart attack which occurred over the weekend. While plenty can be said of Leach as a football coach — his coaching tree is enormous and he’s the inventor of the Air Raid offense — his personality off the field is what endeared him to so many in his industry.

STARKVILLE, MS ・ 3 HOURS AGO