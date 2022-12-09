ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wausau, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAW

Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022

Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here. “The lumberjacks would...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Northwoods ATV/UTV website gets user-friendly updates, offers new map

ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Four northern Wisconsin counties have teamed up to create a comprehensive website for UTV/ATV riders. The site, northwoodsatv-utv.com was launched to help promote tourism and hospitality in the northwoods. Both locals and visitors are encouraged to use the website for trail maps, trailside restaurants, and riding...
LANGLADE COUNTY, WI
WSAW

Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
KRONENWETTER, WI
WSAW

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
WAUSAU, WI
stevenspoint.news

Plover native is leaving a legacy helping children

IOWA CITY, IA – Plover’s Karah Kluck is leaving a legacy. Kluck was hired by the Iowa Reading Research Center, shortly after she started studying at the University of Iowa, to get a statewide program offering free assistive technology consultations for families of children with dyslexia and other reading disabilities up and running.
PLOVER, WI
antigotimes.com

City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports

Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Remember in most situations noise & light is the enemy of criminals and the friend of would be criminals. Police responded to a check welfare call near State Rd 64. Caller stated a man was sleeping in his car with is window rolled down. Caller said they honked and he did not wake up. Officers took the subject in custody.
ANTIGO, WI
CBS 58

Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
WISCONSIN STATE
onfocus.news

Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin

CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
CLARK COUNTY, WI
WDEZ 101.9 FM

Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business

PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
PITTSVILLE, WI
WSAW

Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.
WESTON, WI
cwbradio.com

Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy

The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
CLARK COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy