WSAW
Village of Plover leaving the Stevens Point CVB in January
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Convention and Visitors Bureau works to bring tourism and industry to Portage County through various attractions and amenities in the area. One of their member communities, the village of Plover, is branching out on its own starting in January. When they found...
WSAW
Aspirus ‘Festival of Trees’ raises $200,000 to support community health services
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 25th anniversary of the Aspirus Health Foundation Festival of Trees event was held in November, raising $200,000 to support healthcare services in the community. Thousands of guests attended the festival, held during the week of Thanksgiving at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in...
Wausau area obituaries December 9, 2022
Roland “Junior” Zerneke, Jr. Roland Zerneke, Jr., 77. Our beloved Husband and Father passed away on December 7, 2022, in Wausau. Junior was born on August 23, 1945, in Wausau, Wisconsin to the late Roland and Margaret (Brummond) Zerneke. In 1970, he took over his father’s business for 32 years until ill health forced his retirement, Westside Battery and Electric. His brother Billy later joined in the business. He was longtime member of Westside Businessman’s Associations. He met the love of his life, Antoinette “Peggy” Loos in 1967. They were united in marriage on May 17, 1969, and shared 53 years together.
wearegreenbay.com
Customers at New London Christmas Tree Farm pay it forward for others
NEW LONDON, Wis. (WFRV) – More than a dozen customers of the Kling Family Christmas Tree Farm in New London paid for one another’s trees on Sunday. Owners say it started with one woman who not only paid $50 for her tree but another $50 for the customer behind her.
WSAW
Your Town: Wausau’s Oldest Bar
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau, like a lot of places in Wisconsin, has a rich history of bars. According to the Marathon County Historical Society, there are three major factors that grew and nurtured Wausau’s successful drinking culture; the railroad, lumberjacks, and Germans who immigrated here. “The lumberjacks would...
WSAW
Northwoods ATV/UTV website gets user-friendly updates, offers new map
ANTIGO, Wis. (WSAW) - Four northern Wisconsin counties have teamed up to create a comprehensive website for UTV/ATV riders. The site, northwoodsatv-utv.com was launched to help promote tourism and hospitality in the northwoods. Both locals and visitors are encouraged to use the website for trail maps, trailside restaurants, and riding...
WSAW
Northland Lutheran High School preparing for return of live nativity re-enactment
KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WSAW) - After three long years, the wait for Northland Lutheran High School’s live nativity reenactment, is finally over and the anticipation is rising. “To do it in person and then to welcome the community to an event like this after Covid when we couldn’t get together, we’re really looking forward to it,” says Guy Russ, Event Coordinator, New Mission Congregation.
WSAW
Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken performing May 16 at Grand Theater
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - American Idol contestants Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken will come to the Grand Theater this spring. Studdard and Aiken are on tour marking 20 years since their appearances on the popular singing talent show. Twenty Years | One Night is May 16. Tickets go on sale...
stevenspoint.news
Plover native is leaving a legacy helping children
IOWA CITY, IA – Plover’s Karah Kluck is leaving a legacy. Kluck was hired by the Iowa Reading Research Center, shortly after she started studying at the University of Iowa, to get a statewide program offering free assistive technology consultations for families of children with dyslexia and other reading disabilities up and running.
antigotimes.com
City of Antigo and Langlade Co. Police Reports
Crime Stoppers Tip of the Week: Remember in most situations noise & light is the enemy of criminals and the friend of would be criminals. Police responded to a check welfare call near State Rd 64. Caller stated a man was sleeping in his car with is window rolled down. Caller said they honked and he did not wake up. Officers took the subject in custody.
WSAW
Local highway officials prepare for upcoming winter storm, using brine to combat freezing rain
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - On Monday morning, the Marathon County Highway Department deployed 36 trucks to help take care of Tuesday night’s winter storm. But that’s only the beginning of their hard work ahead. “We have our trucks and our salt and our turn-key ready to go pretty...
CBS 58
Republican Party of Wisconsin elects Brian Schimming as new chairman
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- The Republican Party of Wisconsin has announced the election of a new chairman. Brian Schimming was unanimously elected to the position at a Saturday, Dec. 10 Executive Committee meeting in Stevens Point, according to a press release from the party. The release quotes Schimming...
onfocus.news
Winter Storm Watch in Central Wisconsin
CLARK COUNTY, WI (OnFocus) – A winter storm watch has been issued for areas of Central Wisconsin, including Clark and Taylor counties. Heavy mixed precipitation is possible, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one tenth to one quarter of an inch possible. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph.
WSAW
Marshfield Clinic, Aspirus facing challenges in preparing for surge in “Tripledemic” illnesses
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - “It appears that we are going to be in for a very tricky season,” says Jeff Wicklander, Senior Vice President, Aspirus Inc. Cold and flu season is always a busy time for hospitals. But like most hospitals across the nation, Marshfield Clinic and Aspirus are fighting significant staff shortages at a time when staff is needed most.
WDEZ 101.9 FM
Fire Heavily Damages Pittsville Business
PITTSVILLE, WI (WSAU) A Saturday fire destroyed a business in the Wood County city of Pittsville. The fire was reported around 6pm at Gardner Trucking on Hwy 73. No one was in the building at the time and the fire was about 75% involved by the time firefighters were notified and arrived. They were able to stop the fire from spreading to other parts of the building.
WSAW
3 vehicle head-on collision on Wis 107 at Highland Drive just north of Marathon City
MARATHON CITY, Wis. (WSAW) - A three-vehicle, head-on collision occurred on Wisconsin Highway 107 at Highland Drive around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. Multiple individuals were transported by Wausau Medical and SAFER to a nearby hospital for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. All north and southbound lanes were blocked for nearly three...
wearegreenbay.com
THC-infused candy bags and $70K in cash found during Fond du Lac traffic stop, Langlade Co. man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Fond du Lac arrested a Langlade County man during a traffic stop after finding a loaded gun, 29 bags of THC-infused candy, and roughly $70,000 in cash. In a Facebook post, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office states that the...
WJFW-TV
DNR to enact a three-year baiting and feeding ban in Lincoln Co.
MADISON (WJFW) - A feeding ban will be going into effect in Lincoln County starting on Dec. 12. The ban comes after a five-year-old white-tailed buck tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in November. State law requires that the DNR enact a ban on feeding and baiting of deer...
WSAW
Weston’s Well #4 back online following PFAS testing
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Leaders from the village of Weston have released new details regarding the village’s PFAS testing. PFAS is the term for perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, of which there are more than 4,000 different chemical variations. Generally, the chemicals are designed to make things water, oil, fire, temperature, or chemical-resistant. It is used in things like cell phones, surgical gowns, popcorn bags, low-emission cars, rain jackets, and firefighting foam. PFAS are found in water, air, fish, and soil at locations across the nation and the globe.
cwbradio.com
Clark County Sheriff's Department Welcomes New Communications Deputy
The Clark County Sheriff’s Department would like you to welcome Communications Deputy Allyssa Carney to the Department. Carney, who grew up and lived in the Neillsville and Hatfield area, was interested in applying for the position because she wanted to help out the community and hopefully make a difference in the lives of community members that she has been a part of all of her life.
