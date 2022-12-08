Read full article on original website
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this monthKristen WaltersEdmond, OK
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Daily
OU football: Brothers Dasan McCullough, an Indiana transfer, Daeh, a 4-star safety, commit to Sooners
Former Indiana outside linebacker Dasan McCullough announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday night, alongside his brother, Daeh, a 2023 safety recruit who flipped his commitment from Cincinnati. The brothers took visits to Norman last weekend. Their father, Deland, is the running backs coach at Notre Dame. A freshman for...
Oklahoma Gains Commitment From High-Level 2023 Safety
Daeh McCullough flipped his commitment from Cincinnati to Oklahoma on Monday night.
Oklahoma Hosted Key Targets, Commits Ahead of Early Signing Day
Brent Venables and his coaching staff continued to hit the recruiting trail hard this past weekend as Signing Day approaches.
Report: Another Oklahoma WR Has Entered the NCAA Transfer Portal
According to On3's portal tracker, West entered the portal on Dec. 5 and is undecided on his next destination.
OU, OSU Transfer Portal Madness
OKLAHOMA CITY - Dean Blevins and Jonathan Huskey breakdown the latest news for the Sooners and Cowboys regarding the Transfer Portal.
Thank you Cheez-Its for the latest basket of Oklahoma sadness
So help me Cheez-Its, the Oklahoma Sooners are playing in the got dang Cheez-It Bowl, y’all!. Although no Tulsan baskets in Oklahoma were filled with cotton or oranges this year, thank you Cheez-Its!. The Sooners went 6-6 in Brent Venables’ first year at the helm of OU. Though they...
Former Oklahoma WR Theo Wease Announces Transfer Portal Destination
Wease announced on Sunday afternoon that he would be joining the Missouri Tigers for the 2023 season.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 final takeaways from Sooners' 94-65 blowout win over Robert Morris
Junior guard Aubrey Joens is finding her footing with the Sooners after transferring to Oklahoma from Iowa State after last season. Joens contributed 14 points, three rebounds and two assists in Oklahoma’s 94-65 win over Robert Morris on Sunday afternoon. “Her confidence has shined a lot in the last...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Oklahoma, Texas seeing 'growing sentiment' about earlier entry into the SEC, per report
Oklahoma and Texas may be arriving in the SEC earlier than expected, according to a report from Action Network’s Brett McMurphy. The report suggests there’s momentum and growing sentiment about the move. There remain many obstacles for an early move, but the “climate is right” for the Sooners and Longhorns to exit the Big 12 after the 2023 season and begin play in the SEC in 2024, according to the report.
Texas and Oklahoma To Leave Big 12 for SEC Early?
According to a report, Texas and Oklahoma are attempting to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in 2024.
Oklahoma Daily
OU basketball: 3 takeaways from Sooners' 88-78 loss to No. 9 Arkansas in Tulsa
TULSA — Oklahoma (7-3) fell to No. 9 Arkansas (9-1) 88-78 in the Cardinal and Crimson Classic in Tulsa on Saturday. Senior guard Grant Sherfield led the Sooners with 23 points on 8-for-14 shooting and three assists. Freshman guard Milos Uzan added 15 points and five assists. OU outrebounded...
Oklahoma brewery wins big in 2022 beer awards
A micro-brewery in Oklahoma City recently won several awards at the 2022 Great American Beer Festival.
Oklahoma movie written by Noble teacher set to hit big screen next year
A movie filmed in Oklahoma, directed by an Noble teacher, is expected to wrap its final scenes before heading to the big screen.
OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end
Oklahoma is facing an unprecedented wave of evictions statewide, with Oklahoma County leading in historically high numbers. The post OKC facing historic numbers for eviction filings as protections end appeared first on Oklahoma City Free Press.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
4 Great Burger Places in Oklahoma
If you live in Oklahoma and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Oklahoma that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
OK mom loses $100s just minutes after Casey’s purchase; business claims fault lies elsewhere
An Oklahoma mom said within eight minutes of making a small purchase Sunday afternoon inside a Casey's Convenience Store and Gas Station, the EBT funding she had left in her account was withdrawn in New York.
Norman PD still looking for third suspect in alleged Campus Corner rape
Norman PD are still in search of a third suspect in an alleged rape that took place near Campus Corner.
Fast-growing restaurant chain opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month
A fast-growing restaurant chain is opening two new locations in Oklahoma this month. Read on to learn more. This month, the restaurant chain Salad and Go plans to open two new Oklahoma locations.
kswo.com
Duncan native inspires people around the world
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan native is using his experiences to motivate others around the world after overcoming obstacles in his own life. Dr. Torrey Montgomery was born and raised in Duncan, and has spent the past 15 years as a pastor and motivational speaker with Ignite Church Global in Oklahoma City.
