Sycamore, IL

Police searching for Grinch stealing Christmas decorations in Sycamore

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SYCAMORE, Ill. (WTVO) — DeKalb County deputies are searching for a suspect who stole Christmas decorations from outside a home in Sycamore.

Police said the suspect was caught on surveillance video taking down the lighted displays.

They then drove off in an SUV.

Law enforcement says other Christmas decorations have been stolen in the area.

Anyone with information on the crimes is asked to call DeKalb County Crimestoppers.

Ann DeCleene
4d ago

are you kidding?? those video clips are horrible. some sick disturbed people out there

