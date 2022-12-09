ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 34

Kim Rice
3d ago

The same amount of methane from landfills would be produced regardless of controlling landfill emissions. This will be just another tax on consumers in some form or another.

Reply
9
AvgAmerican
3d ago

The really dangerous gas in this state is the gasses that come from our liberal leadership mouths every time they talk.

Reply(1)
17
Dale Bossert
3d ago

The anaerobic bacteria farts (methane) can be maintained.The immediate issue that needs to be focused on, is the acreage consuming buried plastic waste!

Reply(1)
3
Related
Chronicle

Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November

At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
COWLITZ COUNTY, WA
dailyfly.com

Washington AG Ferguson Leads Coalition in Support of Workers’ Rights

SEATTLE, WA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced he’s leading a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief to the United States Supreme Court defending workers’ rights. Glacier Northwest Inc v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174 potentially threatens workers’ right to...
WASHINGTON STATE
News Talk KIT

10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal

Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM

Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes

SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
SEATTLE, WA
KATU.com

Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate

PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
PORTLAND, OR
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest

SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
SPOKANE, WA
KUOW

The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far

Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
WASHINGTON STATE
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked

Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
CLACKAMAS, OR
TheDailyBeast

Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report

At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound

SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state

Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy