Read full article on original website
Kim Rice
3d ago
The same amount of methane from landfills would be produced regardless of controlling landfill emissions. This will be just another tax on consumers in some form or another.
Reply
9
AvgAmerican
3d ago
The really dangerous gas in this state is the gasses that come from our liberal leadership mouths every time they talk.
Reply(1)
17
Dale Bossert
3d ago
The anaerobic bacteria farts (methane) can be maintained.The immediate issue that needs to be focused on, is the acreage consuming buried plastic waste!
Reply(1)
3
Related
Chronicle
Puget Sound Energy Substations Among Five Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November
At least five attacks at electricity substations in Washington and Oregon, including two at Puget Sound Energy substations, have been reported to the FBI in recent weeks. Spokespeople for Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District and Bonneville Power Administration confirmed the attacks happened in November, according to emails sent in response to Seattle Times inquiries.
I-1480 would require Legislature to review Washington governor's emergency powers
(The Center Square) – Gov. Jay Inslee may have ended his COVID-19 state of emergency earlier this year after 975 days of it being in effect, but the issue of the governor’s emergency powers hasn't going away. Initiative 1480 is a citizen initiative to the state Legislature that...
dailyfly.com
Washington AG Ferguson Leads Coalition in Support of Workers’ Rights
SEATTLE, WA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced he’s leading a coalition of 16 attorneys general in an amicus brief to the United States Supreme Court defending workers’ rights. Glacier Northwest Inc v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union No. 174 potentially threatens workers’ right to...
Does Washington Law Require You to Use Headlights in Fog?
It seems we jumped straight from summer to winter, doesn't it? I don't honestly remember the fall of 2022. We've had some snow in recent weeks which has caused some turmoil on the roads, highways, and especially the residential areas. When I got in the car to go to work...
10 Weird Laws in Washington State that Make us Wonder Why They’re Illegal
Laws are put in place for a reason. If a law exists it's probably because someone did something so insane that they had to make a ruling of it not happening ever again. Then there are the extremes that were probably put in place long ago that nobody remembers why the law exists in the first place. Ever state has some pretty weird laws that have us scratching our head wondering why they are still around. Here are some good ones that you're probably breaking right now and don't even realize it.
KREM
Washington businesses prepare for minimum wage hikes
SEATTLE — Soon, the state of Washington's minimum wage will increase by nearly 9%, making it the highest minimum wage of any state in the country. Husky Deli in West Seattle, for example, will soon have to pay their entry-level employees more, owner Jack Miller told KING 5. Miller's...
KATU.com
Interstate Bridge Replacement program announces new $6 billion cost estimate
PORTLAND, Ore. — A new estimate has been released on the total cost of the Interstate Bridge Replacement program, which seeks to replace the 100-year-old Interstate Bridge spanning the Columbia River to better suit the growing region. Greg Johnson, Interstate Bridge Replacement program administrator, said the cost is projected...
Gas prices falling across the Inland Northwest
SPOKANE, Wash. — If driving in this weather is giving you some problems, you can feel a bit better by paying less for gas at the pump. Across the Inland Northwest, gas prices have been getting cheaper and cheaper. According to AAA, gas prices across the country have an average price of $3.262 a gallon. The average price for gas...
Inslee Previews 'Significant Investments' in Behavioral Health
Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, speaking from the University of Washington Medical Center Northwest in Seattle at a Friday morning press conference, mentioned in broad terms five behavioral health policy proposals he would be asking of lawmakers during next year’s legislative session that is a month away. The governor...
Tri-City Herald
Traffic stops and qualified immunity: How one group wants to change policing this session
Police accountability advocates are hoping to convince the 2023 Washington state legislature to limit traffic safety stops, which they say disproportionately target communities of color and low-income people, and have escalated into tragic results. Traffic stops are just one of four priorities for the Washington Coalition for Police Accountability, which...
KUOW
The price of a high-capacity magazine in Washington: Today So Far
Washington's Attorney General's Office is targeting these gun stores. Sen. Patty Murray says Senate Democrats now have breathing room. Did Seattle landlords break the law when they all used the same software (which ended up inflating rent prices)?. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for December...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Another Oregon power substation attacked
Another Oregon electricity provider says one of its substations was vandalized and damaged last month. It happened around the same time and in the same area as another substation attack that was announced this week. Bonneville Power Administration says someone attacked one of its substations in Clackamas in the early...
Chronicle
State Rep. Abbarno Prefiles Four Bills Ahead of Legislative Session Beginning Jan. 9
State Rep. Peter Abbarno, R-Centralia, prefiled four bills this week for the upcoming 2023 legislative session that begins on Jan. 9. According to a news release from Abbarno’s office, the bills are aimed at making Washington state a “safer and more prosperous place.”. "Affordability and economic security are...
Five Electricity Substations Attacked in Pacific Northwest in November: Report
At least five electricity substation attacks in Washington and Oregon in November were reported to the FBI, according to local media. Utility companies Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, and Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) told the Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation, though the FBI declined to confirm it was investigating the attacks. It’s not clear if any power outages resulted from the assaults. One operation described as a “deliberate physical attack” took place at a Clackamas, Oregon, substation over the Thanksgiving holiday, BPA spokesman Douglas Johnson said. News of the attacks in the Pacific Northwest comes after damage from a substation shooting in North Carolina on Saturday plunged tens of thousands of people into darkness.Read it at The Seattle Times
KOMO News
Inslee and whale advocates celebrate progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound
SEATTLE, Wash. — Gov. Jay Inslee and the Quiet Sound program celebrated the progress made in protecting orcas in Puget Sound on Friday at the Seattle Aquarium. The Quiet Sound has been advocating for increased funding for salmon habitat restoration efforts, eliminating toxic pollution, and reducing underwater noise and disturbances.
Inslee, Ferguson join efforts to ban semiautomatic rifles in WA
The Alliance for Gun Responsibility's policy agenda for the upcoming legislative session also includes a permit-to-purchase law.
Oregon port must spend $200 million to treat wastewater after nitrates infiltrate wells
A port along the Columbia River in northeast Oregon will spend up to $200 million during the next four years to better treat and store wastewater used to irrigate farms, under a modified state permit issued last month. The investment by the Port of Morrow comes after the state Department...
KGW
61% of shipping carriers voluntarily participating in program to protect whales in Puget Sound
SEATTLE — Approximately 61% of shipping carriers are voluntarily participating in a program to reduce underwater noise in Puget Sound. On Friday, Gov. Jay Inslee joined sustainable maritime organization Maritime Blue, representatives from the Port of Seattle and Port of Tacoma, shipping representatives and other partners in Seattle for an update on the progress of "Quiet Sound" efforts.
Why Did Washington State Schools Teach Square Dancing To Kids?
Why Did They Teach Square Dancing In Washington Schools Back In The Day?. As a kid growing up in the 80s in Washington State, one of the weirder things we did in school was to learn square dancing - yep - square dancing!. Do You Recall Learning To Square Dance...
KUOW
Did you know?: Why you shouldn't mess with Bigfoot in Washington state
Think twice if you're aiming to go hunt for, or just pester, Sasquatch around Washington. Some areas have laws against that. Up in Whatcom County, the Council passed a resolution in 1992 that established the county as a Sasquatch protection and refuge area. Of course, resolutions are kind of like "happy thoughts" that councils like to pass. If the existence of Bigfoot is ever proved, then the county council might have to pass a more concrete ordinance.
Comments / 34