Read full article on original website
Related
How To Stop Annoying, Unwanted Telemarketing Calls In New York
There's now an easy way to stop getting non-stop telemarking calls in New York State. On Tuesday, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signed legislation that's expected to crack down on unwanted telemarketing calls across New York State. New York State Cracks Down On Unwanted Telemarketing Calls. Close up of woman's...
It’s Illegal To Throw These 11 Things Away With Regular Trash In New York State
If you're doing some deep cleaning during the holidays, there are some things that you cannot or should not just toss into your normal household trash in New York State. These 11 Items Are Illegal To Throw Away In New York State. 1. Pharmaceuticals. You cannot flush unwanted, unused, or...
This New York College Is Planning To Revoke One Politician’s Honorary Law Degree
One politician is the center of one New York State colleges process to revoke an honorary law degree. Syracuse University is preparing to implement a process for revoking honorary degrees. The first they are looking to revoke was one they gave to Rudy Giuliani in 1989. According to Yahoo! News,...
The Final Stimulus Of 2022 In New York State?
What are your plans for New Year's eve? Many people in New York are getting ready to head for New York City to watch the ball drop and the new year begin. While we get ready to leave 2022 behind, it sure would be nice to have some extra cash to tackle the inflation that we have all had to deal with this year.
New York State Police Scam Warning! Get This Call? Hang Up
The holidays are a wonderful time of year. The people I have encountered while out and about seem to be happier, kinder and generally speaking in a better mood than other times of the year. Maybe it's the fresh blanket of snow or maybe it's the music and lights of Christmas that have New Yorkers in a giving spirit.
‘Tripledemic’ Hits New York, Many Deadly Viruses Spreading
Health officials say a "trifecta" of deadly viruses spreading across New York State is "deeply concerning" and a "bad situation. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is concerned about a surge in hospitalizations due to a "tripledemic." New York State Dealing With "Tripledemic" State hospitals are dealing with rising cases of...
YES, I KNOW IT’S SNOWING
My eyes work fine, thank you. I can see outside. If you've read my posts before, it's no secret that I often draw lots of inspiration from my favorite internet cesspool, Reddit. But I also scour Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and all other manner of internet rabbit holes to find what to write about. But this weekend, they were all plagued with the same issue.
How Much Do You Have To Make In New York State To Be Middle Class?
As of 2021, about half of the population was considered to be middle class…but what does that even mean?. With the way the economy has been lately, it may feel like you’re way behind this year as compared to last year. And that may be true, with the way inflation has been lately.
The 10 Most Expensive Places To Live In New York In 2022
When you live in New York State, you pay a lot in taxes. Where were the 10 most expensive places to live in our state for 2022?. One of the most expensive cities in all of America is New York City. Honestly, it's probably one of the most expensive cities in the world. If we took that out of running, where would your wallet be hurting the most in 2022?
This Is How Much New York State Taxes Marijuana Sales
On Monday, November 21, 2022, the New York State Cannabis Control Board approved the first Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary Licenses. The move hastens the retail portion of the state's legal adult-use recreational marijuana industry. The 36 dispensaries will be selling the first legal adult-use cannabis products grown by New York Farmers.
What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer
Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul. With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.
11 Top Craft Distilleries to Visit in Upstate New York
Get in the spirit of things this year at these 11 fantastic Upstate New York craft distilleries. Craft distilleries are popping up all over Upstate New York, and they now number more than 100. Almost all of these distilleries use locally sourced grains such as corn, malted barley, wheat, rye, etc. And, no surprise, these distilleries are producing some award-winning bourbons, vodkas, whiskeys, and more.
13 Christmas Decorations That Prove You’re From Upstate New York
Angels and stars are the traditional tree toppers. If you want to put a little personality into your holidays, there are a number of things you can use to show your love for Christmas and Upstate New York. Sports lovers have plenty of options. From the Bills, Jets, and Giants...
True Or False- Is Ames Returning To Central New York In 2023?
If you loved shopping at the Ames in Rome New York in the 90s, you might be able to shop there once again. Or, will you?. A very bizarre website has gone viral on social media this last week with the following message:. Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in...
New Leash Law For Dogs In New York State?
Christmas is almost here and although many animal experts and organizations recommend against it, some families will be giving puppies as pets. A dog is a great addition to a loving family but there are many responsibilities that come with any animal under your care. During the past snowstorm that...
Weird Bug Found in New York State Has an Even Weirder Name
This little guy is terrifying, and he's multiplying!. It's amazing how people can be scared of creepy insects, regardless of how tiny they are. But let's be honest, if you saw this little bug crawling on your leg... you'd be terrified too!. Touch-Me-Not Stick Insect. Yes... that's its name and...
You Might Be Surprised This is the Coldest City in New York State
When you think of the coldest cities in New York, which one immediately comes to mind? Syracuse? Watertown? Buffalo? Certainly there is no shortage of candidates. Here in New York, pretty much any city that contains a vowel will be in the running for coldest. But while they all may...
Service Dog Safe in New York After Swimming Across Hudson River
Ever thought about swimming across the Hudson River? The best advice is not to unless you've had the proper training. However, no one told this, adventurous canine so. Luckily, the 6-month-old dog is reportedly home safe after quite an excursion. An excursion that took him all the way across the Hudson River.
Look! Another NY Thruway Rest Area Complete w/Shake Shack
There has been a lot of construction being done on the New York State Thruway Rest Areas and finally, we are starting to see some of the rest stops being completed. Although another rest area is open, this is one of the smaller versions of what the other ones will look like. Junius Ponds rest area about 2 hours from Albany heading west joins the Indian Castle rest area just 90 minutes west of Albany. Junius Ponds features a Starbucks and a Shake Shack. Both boast a Starbucks drive-thru and a convenience store featuring a variety of New York state products.
Warm Up At These 11 Fun Hot Chocolate Cafes in Upstate New York
Snow boots? Check. Hat and gloves? Check? Mug of hot chocolate? Check!. Winter in Upstate New York means snowy mornings shoveling and chill evenings spent warming up from a day in the snow. Because of this, hot chocolate and hot cocoa move to the top of the list of the #1 most beloved beverage. To cradle a mug of it in your cold hands after skiing, sledding, snowboarding, or just a day full of shoveling snow, well, it is just what the doctor called for. It's the perfect warm drink, beloved by children and adults alike.
96.1 The Eagle
Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0