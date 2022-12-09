ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem

By Shannon Smith
WNCT
WNCT
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NexUe_0jcP5Smb00

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont.

The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world.

Old Salem shot a video of one of their bakers demonstrating how the cookies have been made for the past two centuries.

That video has racked up half a million views and created a global demand for a particular rolling pin.

Shannon Smith shows us in today’s FOX8 Foodie.

You can follow Old Salem on TikTok here . You can also check out FOX8 on TikTok , too!

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
MAYODAN, NC
WNCT

Albemarle welcomes 90-year-old native as Christmas Parade grand marshal

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – The city of Albemarle held its Christmas parade Saturday. The parade featured many floats and local businesses. The grand marshal of this year’s parade was 90-year-old Claude Hardwood. He is a native of Albemarle and also runs his floral shop there, which he has been doing for 70 years. […]
ALBEMARLE, NC
WXII 12

Christmas groceries giveaway in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — The spirit of giving was in full effect Saturday in High Point. Servant's Heart Worship Center and CityServe of the Triad joined forces for a groceries giveaway event, entitled "Christmas from the Heart." More than 100 families received bags that included meats and canned and...
HIGH POINT, NC
WXII 12

Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

Davidson County music teacher recognized for inspiring students

LEXINGTON, NC (WGHP) — For more than 19 years, music specialist Meredith Regan has been bringing music into the lives of elementary school students in Davidson County. “It is truly inspiring to start and see and lay that foundation for kids from kindergarten through fifth grade to instill a love of music in them and, […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News Team makes appearance at Thomasville Christmas Parade

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Thomasville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with free face painting and balloon animals for kids being offered. The parade itself began at 11 a.m. and featured a special guest, NASCAR driver Timmy Hill, as the grand […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
WRAL

Shots fired into NC family's home

A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community. A Winston-Salem shooting left more than 20 bullet holes in a family's home. Now, the family is urging people to stop the gun violence to protect the community.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WNCT

WNCT

39K+
Followers
27K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy