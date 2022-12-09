Viral TikTok puts all eyes on traditional Triad treat at Old Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Moravian cookies are a traditional holiday treat in the Piedmont.
The paper-thin sugar cookies and ginger cakes have been made at Old Salem in Winston-Salem for more than 200 years. Now, thanks to a Grandma and TikTok, the cookies have found fame around the world.
Old Salem shot a video of one of their bakers demonstrating how the cookies have been made for the past two centuries.
That video has racked up half a million views and created a global demand for a particular rolling pin.
Shannon Smith shows us in today’s FOX8 Foodie.
You can follow Old Salem on TikTok here . You can also check out FOX8 on TikTok , too!
