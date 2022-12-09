Read full article on original website
Allegheny jail officer suspended after crash, DUI charges in North Huntingdon
A Penn Township man arrested last week in connection with a North Huntingdon drunken-driving crash that left another motorist seriously injured is suspended without pay from his job at the Allegheny County Jail. A county spokeswoman said Dwight D. Edwards has worked as a corrections officer at the jail for...
$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County
A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
Man charged with making over 2,400 calls to power company found incompetent to stand trial
U.S. Magistrate Judge Amanda Knapp Friday in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio ordered Terrence Mott, 65, of Youngstown, to be taken to a medical facility to determine if his competency can be restored.
Pa.’s new Whole Home Repair program moving forward, but homeowners can’t apply for funds yet
Pennsylvania counties and other groups can begin to apply Monday to administer millions of dollars in funds for home repairs. The state’s most recent budget allocated $125 million to the Whole Home Repairs program. The new program aims to help low- and moderate-income homeowners and small landlords with needed...
Police: 16-year-old from South Strabane admits to shooting stepfather outside mall entrance
A Washington County man had to undergo lifesaving surgery after his 16-year-old stepson admitted to shooting him in the stomach and leg with a stolen gun early Monday, according to authorities. Samuel Brian Hoy, 16, of the 100 block of Floral Hill Drive in South Strabane was charged with felony...
Police: 16-year-old boy shoots his stepfather in South Strabane Township
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A 16-year-old charged with shooting his stepfather is being charged as an adult, but the question of where he will be held as he awaits court action will be decided in a courtroom at the Washington County Courthouse on Tuesday. The teen and the...
Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun
PITTSBURGH — Tony Moreno, 54, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor of Pittsburgh, is facing a misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment charge after allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun. The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon near Moreno’s home on McClure Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood....
Braddock Hills fire injures 2, forces senior citizens from homes
The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is investigating an early-morning fire that forced more than a hundred senior citizens out of their apartments and sent at least two people to the hospital, according to North Braddock Fire Chief Anthony Rydzak. The fire broke out around 6 a.m. Monday at the Brinton...
Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed
Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
Woman accused in robbery slips handcuffs, found driving stolen truck, officers say
An Allegheny County woman arrested in a robbery at a Hempfield store Saturday is accused of slipping out of a handcuff at the state police station and stealing a pickup before being stopped on Route 22 in Murrysville, according to court papers. Kristy R. Zalac, 33, of Liberty is being...
Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home
UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
Westmoreland to kick off blight blitz with Advance Furniture demolition in Greensburg
A six-story building that housed one of Greensburg’s first department stores more than a century ago soon will be only a memory. It originally featured the J.W. Pollins and Son’s dry goods and furniture business and the Galbraith and Jamison grocery store when it opened in 1903 at 221 S. Main St.
Remember When: Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington served the city well
For nearly 90 years, Citizens General Hospital served thousands in the New Kensington area. The facility — known simply as CGH to many — existed from 1912 until 2000. The hospital had a humble beginning, chartered on Dec. 12, 1912, when it was known as “Trinity Hospital.” It was located at 427 Sixth Ave. in Parnassus, which was its own borough before consolidating with New Kensington in 1931.
North Carolina pregnant woman claims she was bit by bed bugs during stay at popular Pittsburgh hotel
PITTSBURGH — There are accusations against a popular Pittsburgh hotel after a recent guest of the Wyndham Grand Pittsburgh Downtown says she stayed in a room with bed bugs. Sary Martinez, who is 20 weeks pregnant, says she checked into the hotel on Thursday, Dec. 8, for two nights.
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m. Police said first responders found...
Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted
A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
Councilwoman Olivia Bennett announces campaign for Allegheny County executive
PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County councilwoman Olivia Bennett announced her candidacy in the race for county executive on Monday. “I believe I am perfectly suited to address these issues with empathy, compassion and understanding," Bennett said. "I also believe that my life experience will help to shape a more livable county that is truly more livable for all of us.”
Man found shot in Washington County, later dies
CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’
Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
