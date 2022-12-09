ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West View, PA

Tribune-Review

$10K reward offered for information about embalmed head found in Beaver County

A $10,000 reward is being offered for this week only in the bizarre case of a woman’s embalmed head that was found lying along a road in Beaver County in 2014. The Beaver County Detective Bureau and Economy Borough police are offering a $5,000 reward that is being matched by Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers for information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Former Pittsburgh mayoral candidate accused of threatening man with shotgun

PITTSBURGH — Tony Moreno, 54, the 2021 Republican candidate for mayor of Pittsburgh, is facing a misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment charge after allegedly threatening a man with a shotgun. The alleged incident happened Monday afternoon near Moreno’s home on McClure Avenue in Pittsburgh’s Brighton Heights neighborhood....
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed

Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Teen charged after high-speed chase ends in front of Fayette County home

UNIONTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — A high-speed police chase in Fayette County ended after the driver crashed near a home. Ring doorbell video captured the violent crash that happened after midnight on Saturday. It was a short, high-speed chase with State Police that lasted about five minutes and ended feet away from Christine Kishel's home in Uniontown on North Gallatin Avenue and Bute Road.Two vehicles, the yard and a retaining wall were damaged. "He took out boulders," Kishel said. "He took out the front end of my car. He took out some of my retaining wall back there. There was a headlight up by...
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Remember When: Citizens General Hospital in New Kensington served the city well

For nearly 90 years, Citizens General Hospital served thousands in the New Kensington area. The facility — known simply as CGH to many — existed from 1912 until 2000. The hospital had a humble beginning, chartered on Dec. 12, 1912, when it was known as “Trinity Hospital.” It was located at 427 Sixth Ave. in Parnassus, which was its own borough before consolidating with New Kensington in 1931.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Homestead

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A man was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Homestead on Sunday afternoon. According to Allegheny County 911, police and EMS units were called to the intersection of East 16th Avenue and McClure Street just before 3 p.m. Police said first responders found...
HOMESTEAD, PA
WFMJ.com

Beaver Township woman accused of burning husband with hot beverage indicted

A Beaver Township woman accused of burning her husband by throwing a hot beverage at him was indicted on Thursday, December 8. According to the indictment, 34-year-old Shanice Blair was indicted on one count of Felonious Assault, one count of Endangering Children and one count of Domestic Violence. The charges...
wtae.com

Councilwoman Olivia Bennett announces campaign for Allegheny County executive

PITTSBURGH — Allegheny County councilwoman Olivia Bennett announced her candidacy in the race for county executive on Monday. “I believe I am perfectly suited to address these issues with empathy, compassion and understanding," Bennett said. "I also believe that my life experience will help to shape a more livable county that is truly more livable for all of us.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Man found shot in Washington County, later dies

CANTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Washington County coroner has identified the man found shot in Canton Township Friday night as Thomas Davis, 30. The coroner said Davis was found near the intersection of Baird Avenue and Wilmington Street just before 7:45 p.m. Davis was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead about an hour later.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
wccsradio.com

DEFENDANTS IN OCTOBER MURDER CASE SUGGEST KILLING WAS ‘PAYBACK’

Earlier this week, Indiana County District Attorney Bob Manzi appeared on Indiana in the Morning to provide updates on major cases across the county. One of them was the murder of Hayden Robert Gareffa, in which eight suspects – one being a juvenile – murdered him and left his body in a remote, wooded area in Brush Valley Township in October.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA

