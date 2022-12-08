Read full article on original website
Police: Ithaca man hit roommate in head with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WENY) -- An Ithaca man was sent to jail after being accused of hitting his roommate in the head with a hammer. According to Ithaca Police, 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski was charged with assault, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal mischief. Police say it happened around 3 a.m....
Owego Man Accused of Stealing Woman's Personal Items
OWEGO, N.Y. (WENY) - An Owego man has been arrested after following an elderly woman from Tioga Downs to her home in Pennsylvania and allegedly stealing some of her personal items. According to Pennsylvania state police, 41-year-old Andrew Honnick of Owego followed the woman from Tioga Downs casino and resort...
Steuben County Health Department Urges Residents to Get Flu Vaccine
BATH, N.Y. (WENY) - The Steuben County Public Health Department is urging residents to get this year's flu vaccine as soon as possible including the updated bivalent booster. According to the county health department, from 2018 through 2021, the highest number of flu cases seen in the county in November was four cases.
Public Listening Session on Broadband Coming to Bradford County
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WENY) - The Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority is hosting several public listening sessions throughout the commonwealth over the next week. One will be held at the Bradford County Public Safety Center in Towanda at 2:00pm this Thursday, Dec. 15:. Bradford County Public Safety Center. 29 VanKuren Drive. Towanda,...
New EV Charging Stations Coming to Areas of New York Including Bath
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that a dozen new electric vehicle chargers have been set up from the Southern Tier to Western New York. According to the governor's office, the new chargers will help ensure that electric vehicle drivers in New York do not have to worry about running out of charge.
Tioga Downs Continues Season of Giving Across the Southern Tier
NICHOLS, N.Y. (WENY) - After already giving away $1.1 million to 54 non-profit organizations across the Twin Tiers, Tioga Downs Casino Resort continues to give to local communities. According to the casino, Tioga County Toys for Tots and the Arctic League in Chemung County each received checks for $10,000. The...
Over a dozen volunteers gathered to renovate a home in Corning
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- Eighteen women volunteered for Habitat for Humanity on Saturday morning for a Women-Only Build Event. The Women-Only Build was an opportunity for those who participated to learn construction skills in a hands-on environment, while helping to build a home for a future Habitat Homeowner. Volunteers continued...
Two children find the perfect Christmas gifts during "Shop with a Cop" event
BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WENY) -- Two families and their children were selected to participate in the Elmira Heights Police Department's (EHPD) Police Benevolent Association (PBA) "Shop with a Cop" event on Saturday morning. The EHPD PBA allowed the children to pick out whatever toys, games, electronics, clothes, and more and at the end of it, the PBA picks up the tab.
Kids Enjoy Second Annual Candy Cane Making Event
PINE CITY, N.Y. (WENY) -- Children and their families enjoyed learning how to make candy canes at a local business in Pine City. The children could make candy canes but it came with a catch. "In order for the kids to come and make a candy cane, they have to...
CPPHS Drama Club to present original show, 'Scrooge the Musical'
CORNING, N.Y. (WENY) -- The Corning-Painted Post High School (CPPHS) Drama Club is putting on an original spin on the beloved tale "A Christmas Carol" with its original musical, "Scrooge the Musical." Based on the classic novel by Charles Dickens, the plot tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, an elderly...
